OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.12 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Bug fixes
Code maintenance
- The fix for CVE-2024-5594 (refuse control channel messages with nonprintable characters) was too strict, breaking user configurations with AUTH_FAIL messages having trailing CR/NL characters. This often happens if the AUTH_FAIL reason is set by a script. Strip those before testing the command buffer (Github: #568). Also, add unit test.
- Http-proxy: fix bug preventing proxy credentials caching (Trac: #1187)
- Try to detect LZO installation with pkg-config (= on many systems manually setting LZO_CFLAGS/LZO_LIBS should no longer be necessary)