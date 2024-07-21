Software-update: OpenVPN 2.6.12

OpenVPN logo OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.12 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug fixes
  • The fix for CVE-2024-5594 (refuse control channel messages with nonprintable characters) was too strict, breaking user configurations with AUTH_FAIL messages having trailing CR/NL characters. This often happens if the AUTH_FAIL reason is set by a script. Strip those before testing the command buffer (Github: #568). Also, add unit test.
  • Http-proxy: fix bug preventing proxy credentials caching (Trac: #1187)
Code maintenance
  • Try to detect LZO installation with pkg-config (= on many systems manually setting LZO_CFLAGS/LZO_LIBS should no longer be necessary)

snah001 21 juli 2024 12:56
Wordt langzamerhand een achterhaald en langzaam protocol.
Wireguard is de toekomst en als ik zie dat ik op een Ziggo 750/60 lijn met Wireguard verbonden naar een snelle server 734/59 haal dan zie je pas hoe achterhaald OpenVPN is.
The Zep Man @snah00121 juli 2024 13:03
OpenVPN op embedded apparatuur is inderdaad beperkt in snelheid (vooral MIPS). Op serieuze CPU's (inclusief hardwareacceleratie) is het net zo snel te krijgen als WireGuard. Verder heeft het een paar voordelen die essentieel zijn in bepaalde situaties, zoals VPN-verbindingen over TCP.

Ik ben een fan van WireGuard, maar het is geen oplossing voor elke situatie. Met name zijn voor WireGuard veel meer zaken eromheen nodig om VPN-infrastructuren te beheren, waarbij OpenVPN meer op zichzelf staand is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

lenwar
@The Zep Man21 juli 2024 13:58
Nou klopt dit natuurlijk, maar dat is natuurlijk een beetje een vreemd statement. Als je er maar genoeg hardware tegenaan gooit kan het net zo snel zijn…
In de basis betekend dat, dat WireGuard qua performance gewoon het betere product is.

Verder helemaal met je eens:
OpenVPN en WireGuard zijn inderdaad twee totaal verschillende producten.
WireGuard is puur een protocol, wat drivers en wat tooltjes om de tunnel te onderhouden, waar OpenVPN een complete managementstructuur heeft, inclusief user en clientbeheer en alles wat je nodig hebt om de boel op afstand draaiende te houden.

Er zijn wel derdepartijtools die WireGuard gebruiken en ook een beetje aan management doen, maar bij lange na niet op het niveau van OpenVPN.

Ik zie OpenVPN als een serieus zakelijk product, waar WireGuard meer een product is, wat je gebruikt om wat anders te maken. Het werkt natuurlijk perfect voor huis- tuin- en keukengebruik, maar zakelijk heb je gewoon meer nodig
The Zep Man @lenwar21 juli 2024 14:02
Nou klopt dit natuurlijk, maar dat is natuurlijk een beetje een vreemd statement. Als je er maar genoeg hardware tegenaan gooit kan het net zo snel zijn…
Dat is niet vreemd. Dat is wat al decennialang gedaan wordt. ;)
In de basis betekend dat, dat WireGuard qua performance gewoon het betere product is.
Klopt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

lenwar
@The Zep Man21 juli 2024 14:17
Ben jij een Java-ontwikkelaar? 😜

Het feit dat iets al jaren wordt gedaan betekend niet dat het maar oké is natuurlijk.

We zijn het volgens mij wel eens in deze. Het is echt een ergernispunt van mij.
Alles wordt sneller, maar we merken er in de praktijk weinig van. Telefoons zijn een mooi voorbeeld. Alles wordt meer meer meer, behalve de accuduur. Er wordt overal zoveel zooi in gegooid die we al dan niet willen hebben, maar niet uit kunnen zetten, dat het uiteindelijk niet sneller wordt en de accu’s weer leegtrekken, wat uiteindelijk weer dus zelfs slecht voor het milieu is.

En als off-topic:
Als je beseft dat een reclameverkoper als Meta hele datacenters plaatst, puur en alleen om ons te kunnen volgen, profileren en ons schreeuwerige reclames voor te schotelen, gaat er echt ergens wat mis…
The Zep Man @lenwar21 juli 2024 16:53
Ben jij een Java-ontwikkelaar? 😜
Nee. Ik ben iemand die realistisch is en begrijpt dat hardware en energie goedkoper kunnen zijn dan de arbeidsuren nodig om te optimaliseren. ;)

Zelf ben ik een fan van WireGuard, mede omdat ik met veel embedded spul werk. Efficiëntie is mijn prioriteit, maar dat zal niet zo voor iedereen zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

lenwar
@The Zep Man21 juli 2024 17:11
Goed punt, maar sommige ontwikkelaars maken het wel heel bont hoor 😂
_JGC_ @snah00121 juli 2024 13:11
OpenVPN en Wireguard zijn dan ook 2 compleet verschillende dingen qua features.

Het grootste probleem met OpenVPN is dat het in userspace draait. Je data maakt daardoor nogal wat omwegen:
- applicatie (userspace)
- tun driver (kernel)
- openvpn (userspace)
- netwerk driver (kernel)

En aan de andere kant in omgekeerde volgorde weer terug. Wireguard heeft een kernel module waardoor je al die switches tussen userspace en kernelspace eruit haalt. OpenVPN is hier ook mee bezig met DCO. Prestaties van OpenVPN met DCO zijn indrukwekkend. Met een Atom of Celeron met AESNI of AVX2 kan je gewoon 2Gbit routeren over OpenVPN als je wilt. Dat lukt je zonder DCO gewoon niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _JGC_ op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

eltweako @snah00121 juli 2024 13:18
Wireguard is vaak niet geschikt.
Zo moet je voor wireguard admin zijn om verbindingen te beheren, dat is een van de redenen waarom je wireguard nog niet terugziet in zakelijke toepassingen.
Bijna alle VPN clients van gangbare firewalls zijn op OpenVPN gebaseerd, en kun je dus ook als user zonder admin rechten bedienen.

Voor thuisgebruik is wireguard leuk, zakelijk gezien nog niet echt, en daarom heeft OpenVPN een grote userbase.
Raymond Deen @snah00121 juli 2024 13:32
Meh, met de juiste hardware als server is OpenVPN prima te gebruiken en snel genoeg om mijn gbit lijn vol te trekken. Het is daarbij ook nog een keer meer standaard dan wireguard dus bruikbaarder.
pennywiser @snah00121 juli 2024 13:29
Dat is hetzelfde zal zeggen dat e-mail achterhaald is, want we hebben Whatsapp en Snapchat. Veel beter en sneller. Wireguard is leuk speelgoed, niet meer dan dat.
R.G 21 juli 2024 13:40
Wat als je openvpn hebt draaien op een router, die out of life is? dus geen updates meer krijgt voor bijvoorbeeld vpn, hoe zet je dan deze versie daarop?
pennywiser @R.G21 juli 2024 13:52
Die moet je dan zelf in de firmware zien te compileren, van source voor die CPU, meestal ARM oid..
R.G @pennywiser21 juli 2024 14:44
oke dus als root dan openvpn uitzetten en vervangen?

maar ik zag dat dit voor dependdency issue kan bevatten?

Zoals openvpn gebruikt dan een nieuwe library en andere software die in de firmware zit kan dan weer niet overweg met de nieuwe library die openvpn gebruikt waardoor dat weer clasht?

Hoe los je dat op?
pennywiser @R.G21 juli 2024 18:04
Met een Raspberry Pi :)
R.G @pennywiser21 juli 2024 18:32
is dat slim?

Hoe is het beste dat te doen nu gaat het via de isp router met een port forward naar de router waarop openvpn draait maar dus oude versie?

Moet ik dan een raspberry pi in het netwerk hangen en dan de isp router forward daarheen laten doen?

waar ik ook benieuwd naar ben is dat stel mijn public ip veranderd of wordt shared hoe los je dit dan op?

[Reactie gewijzigd door R.G op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

pennywiser @R.G21 juli 2024 20:56
Zijn handleidingen genoeg.te vinden. Het maakt niet uit of je VPN op je router draait of op een andere instance.
R.G @pennywiser21 juli 2024 22:13
Ah oke, ja lukt mij ook wel.
Was alleen benieuwd omdat een router natuurlijk routeert en meer doet dan een raspberry zo out of the box.

Iets met vpn network koppelen aan interne?
Zou de raspberry niet zomaar doen.
pennywiser @R.G22 juli 2024 09:39
https://www.pivpn.io/
Hetisweergezell 21 juli 2024 15:53
Ik heb jarenlang OpenVPN gebruikt maar ben (nadat ik docker op mijn RPI4 geïnstalleerd heb) wireguard een gaan proberen. Het enige wat je hebt is 1 scherm om clients te beheren en dat is het. Maar voor mijn thuisgebruik is dat ideaal. Ook integreert wireguard wel fijn in Android. Voor een verbinding vanuit Windows is het een ramp maar dat gebruik ik erg weinig. Weet niet of dat bij OpenVPN weer beter is... Misschien eens proberen. Wat snelheid betreft is voor mijn gebruik beide prima.
Dennisb1 @Hetisweergezell21 juli 2024 16:14
Wat vind je een ramp aan Windows dan?
Ik gebruik WireGuard client ook op Windows en het werkt perfect in mijn optiek. Net zo simpel als op mobiele telefoons en Linux devices.
Hetisweergezell @Dennisb121 juli 2024 17:11
Ik draai Windows niet standaard als admin maar als gewone gebruiker. En dan is het lastig om het aan de praat te krijgen (heb de software van wireguard zelf gedownload). Eerst inloggen als admin dan aanzetten en dan weer als gebruiker inloggen om verder te gaan. Op mijn telefoon heb ik een heel simpele aan en uit knop om wireguard makkelijk in en uit de schakelen (hoef niet altijd op de vpn te zitten).

