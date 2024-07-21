Microsoft heeft kort geleden versie 20.2 van SQL Server Management Studio, vaak afgekort tot SSMS, uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor de configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new Always Encrypted: Introduced support for temporal tables.

Always Encrypted: Introduced logging for the Always Encrypted wizard to facilitate troubleshooting.

Drivers: Updated SSMS to use the latest driver version for MSOLEDBSQL (18.7.4). The inclusion of this new version could require users who also have older versions of the driver to reboot after installing SSMS 20.2. For more information, review the release notes for the Microsoft OLE DB driver.

Integration Services: Removed HADOOP files from SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) installation files, this addresses CVE-2022-25168.

Libraries: Updated DacFx to version 162.3.566.

Libraries: Updated Server Management Objects (SMO) to version 171.36.0.

Libraries: Removed the Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Redistributable (x86) from the SSMS installation. Upgrading from a previous version of 20.x does not remove the files.

Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Introduced support for a simplified link failover experience. Bug fixes Accessibility: Added accessibility support for Expand/Collapse in Database Properties.

Accessibility: Improved accessibility of radio buttons in the Restore Database dialog using arrow or tab keys.

Accessibility: Fixed labels for radio button controls in the Files page of Database Properties.

Accessibility: Fixed an issue with focus control in the Data Classification page.

Accessibility: Addressed issues with incomplete or unnecessary screen reader announcements in the Data Classification page.

Always Encrypted: Fixed error "Object reference not set to an instance of an object", which occurred when trying to create a Column Master Key after signing out of Azure.

Connection: Addressed an issue with truncated authentication methods in the Connection dialog when using Russian locale.

Connection: Fixed incorrect length of dropdown lists after changing the engine type.

Integration Services: Resolved error "The certificate chain was issued by an authority that is not trusted" when creating or modifying an Integration Services job step in SQL Agent. See SSMS 20 - certificate error when viewing or editing Agent jobs that run SSIS packages.

Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: Resolved a problem where SQL Server endpoint certificates were not loaded for the Managed Instance.

Object Explorer: Updated the script generated for external file formats to include the FIRST ROW property.

Object Explorer: Added Table-Valued Functions node within the Programmability > Functions node for Synapse.

Query Editor: Updated lock icons in the query editor toolbar to be color-aware.

Query Editor: Addressed error “Unable to query transaction count. The SQL text editor window will close without committing any open transactions" when closing an unsaved editor with either SHOWPLAN_ALL or SHOWPLAN_XML enabled, and the option Check for open transactions before closing T-SQL query windows enabled.

Query Plans: Reduced the number of characters in the Description of an execution plan to 1000. The full query is available using the ellipses.

Query Store: Addressed an issue where the Queries With Forced Plans report generated the error "Couldn’t connect to database", see Query Store report 'Queries with Forced Plans' fails trying to sort by last execution time.

Query Store: Fixed Tracked Queries report to correctly display the metric selected in the Configure dialog.

Query Store: Removed unnecessary border around options within the Configure dialog.

Query Store: Fixed an issue where no metric was selected in the Configure dialog for the Tracked Queries report.

Query Store: Addressed behavior where drop down menus in the report for Metric and Statistic were not updated after they were changed in the Configure dialog.

Replication: Fixed an issue where Replication Conflict Viewer was inaccessible when using Mandatory or Optional encryption, see SSMS 20.0 (Replication - View Conflicts) bug.