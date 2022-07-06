Software-update: SQL Server Management Studio 18.12.1

SQL Server Management Studio logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 18.12.1 van SQL Server Management Studio uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premises SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor migratie, configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De beknopte aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:

What's new in 18.12.1
  • Azure Data Studio installation integration - Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.37.
Bug fixes in 18.12.1
  • Always Encrypted - Fixed issue with Column Master Key creation generating an exception when using Azure Key Vault as they key store.
  • Data Classification - Fixed issue with “Could not load file or assembly 'Microsoft.InformationProtection, Version=1.10.98.0” after upgrading to SSMS 18.10 or higher. See Latest SSMS 18.11.1 breaks the Data Classification. Get missing assembly error after updating.
  • SSMS General - Resolved error related to dacpac deployment using the Deploy Data-tier application option in Azure SQL DB with MFA.
Versienummer 18.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://aka.ms/ssmsfullsetup
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

06-07-2022 01:39

06-07-2022 • 01:39

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

06-07 SQL Server Management Studio 18.12.1 0
01-06 SQL Server Management Studio 19.0 (Preview 2) 3
16-03 SQL Server Management Studio 18.11.1 3
29-10 SQL Server Management Studio 18.10 13
04-'21 SQL Server Management Studio 18.9.1 20
04-'20 SQL Server Management Studio 18.5 1
11-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.4 1
10-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.3.1 0
07-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.2 14
06-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.1 7
Meer historie

