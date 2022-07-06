Microsoft heeft versie 18.12.1 van SQL Server Management Studio uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premises SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor migratie, configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De beknopte aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:
What's new in 18.12.1
Bug fixes in 18.12.1
- Azure Data Studio installation integration - Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.37.
- Always Encrypted - Fixed issue with Column Master Key creation generating an exception when using Azure Key Vault as they key store.
- Data Classification - Fixed issue with “Could not load file or assembly 'Microsoft.InformationProtection, Version=1.10.98.0” after upgrading to SSMS 18.10 or higher. See Latest SSMS 18.11.1 breaks the Data Classification. Get missing assembly error after updating.
- SSMS General - Resolved error related to dacpac deployment using the Deploy Data-tier application option in Azure SQL DB with MFA.