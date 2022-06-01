Microsoft heeft de tweede preview van SQL Server Management Studio 19.0 uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor migratie, configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De beknopte preview aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:
What's new in 19.0 Preview 2
Bug fixes in 19.0 Preview 2
- Azure Data Studio installation integration - Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.36.2.
- Always Encrypted - Added the ability to explicitly configure an attestation protocol in the “Connect To Server” dialog when using Always Encrypted with secure enclaves (column encryption).
- Client Driver - Changed to Microsoft.Data.SqlClient.
- Contained Always On Availability Group - Added support for Contained Always On Availability Groups.
- Data Classification - Improvements to Data Classification user interface.
- Ledger - Added support for Ledger feature Database ledger. For more information, visit What is the database ledger?.
- Query Execution or Results - Improved checks for open connections.
- Query Tuning Advisor - Updated user interface for improved accessibility.
- Showplan - The showplan XML schema has been updated.
- Availability Group Dashboard - Fixed the issue when connecting to the Availability Group Dashboard for an AG on SQL Server 2016, which resulted in "unknown property ClusterType" error.
- Query Editor - Fixed issue with audible notification occurring when closing a query window. See SSMS 18.11.1 Beeps When I Close a Query Window.