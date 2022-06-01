Software-update: SQL Server Management Studio 19.0 (Preview 2)

SQL Server Management Studio logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft de tweede preview van SQL Server Management Studio 19.0 uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor migratie, configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende data-tiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De beknopte preview aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:

What's new in 19.0 Preview 2
  • Azure Data Studio installation integration - Installation of SSMS installs Azure Data Studio 1.36.2.
  • Always Encrypted - Added the ability to explicitly configure an attestation protocol in the “Connect To Server” dialog when using Always Encrypted with secure enclaves (column encryption).
  • Client Driver - Changed to Microsoft.Data.SqlClient.
  • Contained Always On Availability Group - Added support for Contained Always On Availability Groups.
  • Data Classification - Improvements to Data Classification user interface.
  • Ledger - Added support for Ledger feature Database ledger. For more information, visit What is the database ledger?.
  • Query Execution or Results - Improved checks for open connections.
  • Query Tuning Advisor - Updated user interface for improved accessibility.
  • Showplan - The showplan XML schema has been updated.
Bug fixes in 19.0 Preview 2
  • Availability Group Dashboard - Fixed the issue when connecting to the Availability Group Dashboard for an AG on SQL Server 2016, which resulted in "unknown property ClusterType" error.
  • Query Editor - Fixed issue with audible notification occurring when closing a query window. See SSMS 18.11.1 Beeps When I Close a Query Window.
Versienummer 19.0 (Preview 2)
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://docs.microsoft.com/nl-nl/sql/ssms/download-sql-server-management-studio-ssms-19?view=sql-server-ver15
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 01-06-2022 11:222

01-06-2022 • 11:22

2 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11:22 SQL Server Management Studio 19.0 (Preview 2) 2
16-03 SQL Server Management Studio 18.11.1 3
29-10 SQL Server Management Studio 18.10 13
04-'21 SQL Server Management Studio 18.9.1 20
04-'20 SQL Server Management Studio 18.5 1
11-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.4 1
10-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.3.1 0
07-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.2 14
06-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.1 7
04-'19 SQL Server Management Studio 18.0 28
Meer historie

Lees meer

SQL Server Management Studio

geen prijs bekend

Software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0bartje
1 juni 2022 11:37
ik snap de systeemeisen op de microsoft site niet
https://docs.microsoft.co...#ssms-system-requirements
Er is alleen ondersteuning voor een 64bit os.
maar bij hardware mag ik wel een x86 cpu gebruiken zolang deze maar snel genoeg is.
Reageer
+1jzegers
@bartje1 juni 2022 11:39
Dit zal naar alle waarschijnlijkheid gaan over de x86 architectuur, ofwel geen ondersteuning voor ARM.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee