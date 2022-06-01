PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als backend, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, waardoor sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kan worden uitgebracht, aldus de ontwikkelaars.



Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. De ontwikkelaars hebben PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.0 Released



We are proud to announce the release of PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.0. Compared to the previous major (4.6) release of PowerDNS Recursor, this release contains the following major changes: A configurable way of adding Additional records to answers sent to the client, so the client does not have to ask for these records.

The step sizes for Query Minimization are now computed following to guidelines in RFC 9156.

The Recursor now schedules tasks to resolve IPv6 addresses of name servers not learned by glue records. This has the consequence that, if applicable, name servers will be contacted over IPv6 more often.

An experimental implementation of unilateral DoT probing. This allows the Recursor to learn if a an authoritative servers supports DoT.

Recursor has gained a way to fall back to the parent NS set if contacting servers in the child NS set does not lead to an answer. This works around some broken authoritative servers configurations.

ZONEMD validation of the zones retrieved by the Zone to Cache, providing integrity guarantees for the zone retrieved.

The table recording round trip times of authoritative server IP addresses is now shared between threads to make it more effective and to reduce its memory footprint.

A Lua FFI hook for post-resolve interception: postresolve_ffi, providing a very fast way to do post-resolve Lua scripting. As always, there are also many smaller bug fixes and improvements, please refer to the changelog for additional details. When upgrading do not forget to check the upgrade guide.



Please send us all feedback and issues you might have via the mailing list, or in case of a bug, via GitHub.



The tarball (signature) is available from our download server and packages for several distributions are available from our repository.



With this 4.7.0 release, the 4.4.x releases will be EOL and the 4.5.x and 4.6.x releases will go into critical fixes only mode. Consult the EOL policy for more details.



We would also like to mention that with the 4.5 release we stopped supporting systems using 32-bit time. This includes most 32-bit Linux platforms.



We also like to announce the upcoming removal of XPF support. If you are using this feature, plan switching to the proxy protocol.



We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features.