PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als backend, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, waardoor sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kan worden uitgebracht, aldus de ontwikkelaars.

Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden PowerDNS Recursor 4.5.2 en 4.4.4 uitgebracht. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

PowerDNS Recursor 4.4.4 and 4.5.2 Released



We are proud to announce the release of PowerDNS Recursor 4.4.4. and 4.5.2. Both releases contain mostly smaller bug fixes. For the 4.5.2 release the default value of nsec3-max-iterations has been lowered to 150, in accordance with new guidelines and in coordination with other vendors. Furthermore, an issue affecting the “refresh almost expired” function has been fixed.



Please refer to the change logs for the 4.4.4 and 4.5.2 release for additional details.



Please send us all feedback and issues you might have via the mailing list, or in case of a bug, via GitHub.



The tarballs (4.4.4, 4.5.2) and signatures (4.4.4, 4.5.2) are available from our download server and packages for several distributions are available from our repository.



With the previous 4.5.1 release, the 4.2.x releases will be EOL and the 4.3.x and 4.4.x releases will go into critical fixes only mode. Consult the EOL policy for more details.



We would also like to announce that with this release we will stop supporting systems using 32-bit time. This includes 32-bit Linux platforms like arm6, arm7, and i386.



We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features.