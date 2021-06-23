Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.6.2 / 10.5.11 / 10.4.20 / 10.3.30 / 10.2.39

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.2 uitgebracht als bèta en daarnaast 10.5.11, 10.4.20, 10.3.30 en 10.2.39 als productie uitgaves. De belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.6.2 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.6 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.5 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.6.2 is a Release Candidate (RC) release. Do not use non-stable (non-GA) releases in production!

Notable Changes

InnoDB
  • When innodb_adaptive_hash_index=OFF (the default), the following counters (which reflect btr_cur_n_non_sea) will no longer be updated (MDEV-25882):
    • adaptive_hash_index in INFORMATION_SCHEMA.INNODB_METRICS
    • Innodb_adaptive_hash_non_hash_searches in INFORMATION_SCHEMA.GLOBAL_STATUS
Replication
  • Semisync replica recovery is introduced. rpl-semi-sync-slave-enabled = ON server executes a special recovery branch to guarantee its consistency with a primary server (MDEV-21117)
General
  • Error messages now use "MariaDB" instead of "MySQL" (MDEV-22189)
  • Implement FLUSH TABLES tbl_name [, tbl_name] ... WITH READ LOCK for views (MDEV-15888)
  • All statements can be prepared, except PREPARE, EXECUTE, and DEALLOCATE / DROP PREPARE (MDEV-16708)
MariaDB 10.5.11 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.5 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.11 is a Stable (GA) release.

MariaDB 10.4.20 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.4 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.20 is a Stable (GA) release.

MariaDB 10.3.30 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.30 is a Stable (GA) release.

MariaDB 10.2.39 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.39 is a Stable (GA) release.
Versienummer 10.6.2 / 10.5.11 / 10.4.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-06-2021 01:380

23-06-2021 • 01:38

0 Linkedin

Bron: MariaDB

