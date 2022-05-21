Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.5.16 / 10.6.8 / 10.7.4 / 10.8.3 / 10.9.1RC

MariaDB logo (79 pix)MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.5.16, 10.6.8, 10.7.4, 10.8.3 en 10.9.1 uitgebracht. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 10.8.3 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

InnoDB Replication
  • Semisync-slave server recovery is refined to correctly rollback prepared transaction (MDEV-28461)
  • Circular semisync setup endless event circulation is handled (MDEV-27760)
  • Semisync-slave server recovery is extended to work on new server_id server (MDEV-27342)
  • Server initialization time gtid_slave_pos purge related reason of crashing in binlog background thread is removed (MDEV-26473)
  • Shutdown of the semisync master can't produce inconsistent state anymore (MDEV-11853)
  • Binlogs disappear after rsync IST (MDEV-28583)
  • autocommit=0 slave hang is eliminated (DBAAS-7828)
  • master crash is eliminated in compressed semisync replication protocol with packet counting amendment (MDEV-25580)
  • OPTIMIZE on a sequence does not cause counterfactual ER_BINLOG_UNSAFE_STATEMENT anymore (MDEV-24617)
  • Automatically generated Gtid_log_list_event is made to recognize within replication event group as a formal member (MDEV-28550)
  • Replication unsafe INSERT .. ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE using two or more unique key values at a time with MIXED format binlogging is corrected (MDEV-28310)
  • Replication unsafe INSERT .. ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE stops issuing unnessary "Unsafe statement" with MIXED binlog format (MDEV-21810)
  • Incomplete replication event groups are detected to error out by the slave IO thread (MDEV-27697)
  • mysqlbinlog --stop-never --raw now flushes the result file to disk after each processed event so the file can be listed with the actual bytes (MDEV-14608)
Backup
  • Incorrect binlogs after Galera SST using rsync and mariabackup (MDEV-27524)
  • mariabackup does not detect multi-source replication slave (MDEV-21037)
  • Useless warning "InnoDB: Allocated tablespace ID <id> for <tablename>, old maximum was 0" during backup stage (MDEV-27343)
  • mariabackup prepare fails for incrementals if a new schema is created after full backup is taken (MDEV-28446)
Optimizer
  • Query performance degradation in newer MariaDB versions when using many tables (MDEV-28073)
  • A SEGV in Item_field::used_tables/update_depend_map_for_order... (MDEV-26402)
  • ANALYZE FORMAT=JSON fields are incorrect for UNION ALL queries (MDEV-27699)
  • Subquery in an UPDATE query uses full scan instead of range (MDEV-22377)
  • Assertion `item1->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM ... (MDEV-19398)
  • Server crashes in Expression_cache_tracker::fetch_current_stats (MDEV-28268)
  • MariaDB server crash at Item_subselect::init_expr_cache_tracker (MDEV-26164, MDEV-26047)
  • Crash with union of my_decimal type in ORDER BY clause (MDEV-25994)
  • SIGSEGV in st_join_table::cleanup (MDEV-24560)
  • Assertion `!eliminated' failed in Item_subselect::exec (MDEV-28437)
Spider General
  • Server error messages are now available in Chinese (MDEV-28227)
  • For RHEL/CentOS 7, non x86_64 architectures are no longer supported upstream and so our support will also be dropped with this release
  • Packages for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy" and Fedora 36 are now available in this release
Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.8.3, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.

Versienummer 10.5.16 / 10.6.8 / 10.7.4 / 10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-05-2022 20:29
0 • submitter: Gieltje

Bron: MariaDB

Update-historie

20:29 MariaDB 10.5.16 / 10.6.8 / 10.7.4 / 10.8.3 / 10.9.1RC 0
14-02 MariaDB 10.6.7 6
09-02 MariaDB 10.6.6 22
09-11 MariaDB 10.6.5 0
08-'21 MariaDB 10.6.4 5
06-'21 MariaDB 10.6.2 / 10.5.11 / 10.4.20 / 10.3.30 / 10.2.39 0
05-'21 MariaDB 10.6.1 0
02-'21 MariaDB 10.5.9 / 10.4.18 / 10.3.28 / 10.2.37 1
11-'20 MariaDB 10.5.8 / 10.4.17 / 10.3.27 / 10.2.36 8
06-'20 MariaDB 10.5.4 3
