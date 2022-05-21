Er is met versienummer 7.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.525 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.9 (total 35):
- Preliminary work towards PE conversion of macOS driver.
- A number of fixes for test failures on Windows.
- 14841: ntdll:file tests are flaky
- 19183: "make test" still fails on d3d9/tests/visual.c
- 28220: kernel32/process.ok: test fails when redirected
- 28508: user32:monitor tests fail occasionally
- 34782: crypt32/chain tests crash with gcc-4.8.1 (win64)
- 39346: Lego Rock Raiders crashes on startup (d3drm_device_init doesn't handle device version 3 case)
- 45959: Editpad Lite 7 GUI not rendered correctly
- 45960: Editpad Lite 7 displays empty boxes instead of text in some menus
- 49285: PNotesPortable crashes inside WritePrivateProfileStructW
- 50462: Ulead Photo Explorer 8.5 crashes on startup (needs {4a2286e0-7bef-11ce-9bd9-0000e202599c} CLSID_CMpegAudioCodec)
- 51104: mf:mf crashes on Windows + AMD/NVidia
- 51283: d3d8:device breaks evr:evr on w7u-2qxl
- 51297: d3d8:visual & d3d9:visual, test_sample_mask() fails on Nvidia (cw-gtx560)
- 51298: d3d8:visual: lighting_test() fails on Windows 10 >= 2004
- 51376: Wine causes PC to lock or crash wine when loading more than 1 VST addon into WaveLab 6
- 51612: Stellaris launcher (Paradox) does not launch
- 51680: nsi:nsi test_ip_neighbour() fails on unreachable link local entry
- 51783: The ieframe:webbrowser output is too big in Wine
- 51827: d3dx10_34:d3dx10 crashes on all versions of Windows
- 52686: DateAdd not implemented
- 52751: `winetricks nocrashdialog` no longer works properly with Wine 7.5(but works with 7.4)
- 52761: mscoree:mscoree test fails without a display or console
- 52821: Cxbx Reloaded needs unimplemented function msvcp140_atomic_wait.dll.__std_atomic_wait_direct
- 52848: Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing 15: Typed characters not spaced correctly
- 52874: win32u change prevents chromium from starting
- 52892: The 64-bit ntdll:thread fails on w7pro64 and w864
- 52908: mf:mf - The 64-bit test_wma_decoder() fails on 64-bit Debian 11 + Intel
- 52914: mf:mf - The 64-bit test_h264_decoder() fails on 64-bit Debian 11 + Intel GPU
- 52937: msvcr110:msvcr110 fails on Windows with the UTF-8 codepage
- 52961: crypt32:str - test_CertGetNameString() fails on Windows 7
- 52969: mshtml:script fails on up-to-date Windows 8.1 machines
- 52970: kernelbase:process breaks lz32:lzexpand_main on Windows 1809+
- 52975: VTFEdit fails to start: err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "MSVCP80.dll" failed to initialize, aborting
- 53004: 63ce060 causes a white border line in winecfg
- 53015: winscp bookmark adding error