Versie 5.2.3 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.2.3 Duplicate APIs to support 64-bit document positions on Win32: SCI_GETTEXTRANGEFULL, SCI_FINDTEXTFULL, and SCI_FORMATRANGEFULL. This adds new types to Scintilla.iface which may impact downstream projects. Applications should move to these APIs from their predecessors as they will be deprecated.

Improve performance of SCI_FOLDALL(SC_FOLDACTION_EXPAND) by not lexing whole document as it does not depend on folding structure.

Fix partial updates and non-responsive scroll bars on Xorg. This defers scroll bar changes to an idle task so could affect applications that depend on the scroll position being updated. Bug #2322, Bug #2196, Bug #2312.

Fix problem with horizontally inverted glyphs with buffered drawing and WS_EX_LAYOUTRTL set on Win32 GDI. Feature #1435.

Fix ARM64 builds with Visual C++ due to unsupported CETCOMPAT flag. Bug #2324.

On Cocoa, place autocompletion lists and calltips on a higher window level so they can be seen when invoked from a modal dialog. Bug #2329.

For Qt 6, fix "modified" signal when text is null but length non-0. Bug #2328.

Fix pink selection background when printing by making it completely transparent.