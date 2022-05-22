Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SciTE 5.2.3

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.2.3 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.2.3
  • Duplicate APIs to support 64-bit document positions on Win32: SCI_GETTEXTRANGEFULL, SCI_FINDTEXTFULL, and SCI_FORMATRANGEFULL. This adds new types to Scintilla.iface which may impact downstream projects. Applications should move to these APIs from their predecessors as they will be deprecated.
  • Improve performance of SCI_FOLDALL(SC_FOLDACTION_EXPAND) by not lexing whole document as it does not depend on folding structure.
  • Fix partial updates and non-responsive scroll bars on Xorg. This defers scroll bar changes to an idle task so could affect applications that depend on the scroll position being updated. Bug #2322, Bug #2196, Bug #2312.
  • Fix problem with horizontally inverted glyphs with buffered drawing and WS_EX_LAYOUTRTL set on Win32 GDI. Feature #1435.
  • Fix ARM64 builds with Visual C++ due to unsupported CETCOMPAT flag. Bug #2324.
  • On Cocoa, place autocompletion lists and calltips on a higher window level so they can be seen when invoked from a modal dialog. Bug #2329.
  • For Qt 6, fix "modified" signal when text is null but length non-0. Bug #2328.
  • Fix pink selection background when printing by making it completely transparent.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-05-2022 16:100

22-05-2022 • 16:10

0 Linkedin

Bron: SciTE

Update-historie

16:10 SciTE 5.2.3 0
31-03 SciTE 5.2.2 0
24-02 SciTE 5.2.1 0
10-02 SciTE 5.2.0 0
09-11 SciTE 5.1.4 0
23-09 SciTE 5.1.2 5
06-'21 SciTE 5.1.0 0
06-'21 SciTE 5.0.3 0
04-'21 SciTE 5.0.2 1
04-'21 SciTE 5.0.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SciTE

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True