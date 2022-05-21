Versie 8.1 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem die het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 8.1 komt slechts een week na versie 8.1 en de changelog laat dan ook een bescheiden verzameling van voornamelijk kleine veranderingen zien.
Changes
Home Assistant Operating System
- updated generic_raw_uart package to latest 1.26 version fixing issues with HB-RF-USB-2 and HB-RF-ETH. (#1927)
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.40 (#1907)
Open Virtual Appliance
- Make NTP dispatch script executable (#1798) (#1933)
- Update RPI-RF-MOD/HM-MOD-RPI-PCB/HmIP-RFUSB related packages (#1901)
- Add support for rtl8821cu WiFi Dongle (#1899)
Generic x86-64
- Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
- Update qemu-guest-agent to 7.0.0 for improved agent functionality (#1904)
- Add support RTL88x2BU USB WiFi adapters to OVA (#1903) (#1906)
- Shutdown immediately on ACPI Power Button events (#1896) (#1898)
Hardkernel ODROID
- Avoid using simplefb to fix boot crashes (#1920) (#1930)
- Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
ASUS Tinker
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
Khadas VIM Series
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
Generic aarch64
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
- Bump buildroot to add openvmtools to Generic AArch64 board (#1932)
- Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
- Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
- Add NVMe boot support to Generic AArch64 (#1050) (#1918)
- Add open-vm-tools to AArch64 for better VMware support (#1050) (#1915)