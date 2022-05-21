Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant OS 8.1

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 8.1 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem die het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 8.1 komt slechts een week na versie 8.1 en de changelog laat dan ook een bescheiden verzameling van voornamelijk kleine veranderingen zien.

Changes
  • updated generic_raw_uart package to latest 1.26 version fixing issues with HB-RF-USB-2 and HB-RF-ETH. (#1927)
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.40 (#1907)
Home Assistant Operating System
  • Make NTP dispatch script executable (#1798) (#1933)
  • Update RPI-RF-MOD/HM-MOD-RPI-PCB/HmIP-RFUSB related packages (#1901)
  • Add support for rtl8821cu WiFi Dongle (#1899)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
  • Update qemu-guest-agent to 7.0.0 for improved agent functionality (#1904)
  • Add support RTL88x2BU USB WiFi adapters to OVA (#1903) (#1906)
  • Shutdown immediately on ACPI Power Button events (#1896) (#1898)
Generic x86-64
  • Avoid using simplefb to fix boot crashes (#1920) (#1930)
  • Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
Generic aarch64
  • Bump buildroot to add openvmtools to Generic AArch64 board (#1932)
  • Align GRUB2 disk read buffers to block size to fix boot issues (#1912) (#1929)
  • Linux: Update kernel 5.15.41 (#1928)
  • Add NVMe boot support to Generic AArch64 (#1050) (#1918)
  • Add open-vm-tools to AArch64 for better VMware support (#1050) (#1915)

Versienummer 8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/8.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-05-2022
