Software-update: Home Assistant OS 15.0

Home Assistant logo Versie 15.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 15.0 gebruikt versie 2024.02.11 van Buildroot als basis en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms is bijgewerkt naar versie 6.6.74 of 6.12.18. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System
  • Update all platforms to latest stable Linux 6.12 (#3850)
  • Update U-Boot to 2025.01 (#3878)
  • Make swap size configurable (#3882)
  • Allow overriding sysctl parameters via /etc/sysctl.d files (#3883)
  • Update Hailo PCIe driver and firmware to v4.20.1 (#3922)
  • Move swappiness config to 15-swappiness.conf (#3884)
  • Use shell script instead of OS Agent for device wipe (#3916)
  • Use auditd to process AppArmor/audit logs (#3885)
  • Update firmware for Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 cards, bump linux-firmware to 20240513 (#3876)
  • Update linux-firmware to 20250211 (#3901)
  • Bump buildroot to 2024.02.11 (#3897)
  • Bump os-agent to v1.7.2 (#3914)
  • Bump BlueZ to v5.79 (#3903)
  • Update Docker to v28.0.1 (#3902)
  • Ensure haos-wipe service can be called only once per boot (#3924)
  • Fix runtime device permissions update in runc v1.2.x (#3921)
  • Improve log clarity and fix typos (#3896)
  • Remove all info pages in post-build script (#3888)
  • Remove USB stack patches working around obsoleted Z-Wave devices issues (#3854)
Raspberry Pi
  • Fix RPi 5 getting stuck in bootloader after some reboots (#3842)
  • Update RPi firmware to fix boot with 2025-02-11 bootloader (#3913)
  • Fix RAUC tryboot handler set-state idempotency, add more checks (#3891)
  • Disable UAS via usb-storage.quirks on RPi for JMicron JMS578 (#3857)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • RaspberryPi: Update kernel to 6.6.74 - stable_20250127 (#3860)
  • Backport upstream patch to fix downstream patch collision in RPi 6.6 kernel (#3856)
Home Assistant Yellow
  • RaspberryPi: Update kernel to 6.6.74 - stable_20250127 (#3860)
  • Update RPi firmware to fix boot with 2025-02-11 bootloader (#3913)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • Fix order of patches for Yellow (#3862)
Home Assistant Green
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • Drop kernel patch for fixed ODROID-M1/M1S kernel regression (#3895)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • Remove unnecessary GRUB userspace tools and other files (#3887)
  • Enable Intel 40 Gigabit ethernet driver module for x86-64 and OVA (#3858)
  • Update OVA to Linux 6.12 (#3845)
Generic x86-64
  • Update generic-x86-64 Linux kernel to 6.12 (#3767)
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Remove unnecessary GRUB userspace tools and other files (#3887)
  • Use EROFS LZMA compression of firmware on x86 instead of per-file ZSTD (#3877)
  • Enable Intel 40 Gigabit ethernet driver module for x86-64 and OVA (#3858)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • Drop kernel patch for fixed ODROID-M1/M1S kernel regression (#3895)
  • Allow boot from USB and NVMe on ODROID-M1 (#3852)
  • Revert kernel patch causing USB 3 and PCIe breakage on ODROID-M1/M1S (#3843)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
Generic aarch64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)
  • Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)
  • Remove unnecessary GRUB userspace tools and other files (#3887)
  • Change Cadence i2c and Zynq GPIO from modules to built-in drivers (#3821)
Build System
  • Improve tests traceability, add test for Systemd dependency cycles (#3917)
  • Add test that no AppArmor denied events are produced (#3912)
  • Remove unnecessary and invalid e2scrub removal from post-build (#3886)
  • Use Python 3.13 for the build and artifacts index jobs (#3840)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/15.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

14-04 Home Assistant OS 15.2 10
31-03 Home Assistant OS 15.1 19
17-03 Home Assistant OS 15.0 47
27-01 Home Assistant OS 14.2 21
19-12 Home Assistant OS 14.1 16
03-12 Home Assistant OS 14.0 33
15-10 Home Assistant OS 13.2 31
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.1 14
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.0 33
06-'24 Home Assistant OS 12.4 30
Home Assistant OS

Reacties (47)

hydex 17 maart 2025 12:53
Versie 15 alweer. Ik zie eigenlijk alleen maar fixes voorbij komen. Wat bepaald dat het nu een nieuwe versie wordt?
lenwar
@hydex17 maart 2025 13:14
https://semver.org/lang/nl/
Bij semantisch versioneren houd je je aan het feit dat je bij incompatibiliteit van API's een majeur update geeft. (Dus X.y.z).

Bij het doornemen van de changelog zie ik eigenlijk één ding die het sowieso al rechtvaardigd:

Het verschuiven van de apparmor/audit logs door auditd heen (ipv audit journaling) is in elk geval een gedragsverandering die dus niet langer compatibel is met de 14.x releases. (daar merk je als eindgebruiker niets van, maar voor de maintainers van het HAOS is dit mogelijk wel een ding, en dat is uiteindelijk waar het om gaat als het gaat met dit soort versionering.)
jorikc @lenwar17 maart 2025 14:30
15.0 is dus geen semantic versioning, want dan had het 15.0.0 moeten zijn. ;) Semantic versioning staat het niet toe om maar 1 punt of maar 2 "versiegroepen" te hebben.
lenwar
@jorikc17 maart 2025 16:48
Je hebt helemaal gelijk! 🫣 - daar gaat m'n monoloog! 😂
hydex @lenwar17 maart 2025 13:43
Thnx
Joostlek @hydex17 maart 2025 13:20
Major version bump gebeurd wanneer er grotere veranderingen zijn die soms zelfs een migratie nodig hebben. In deze versie is de linux bump een voorbeeld hiervan. Ook zitten hier wat meer features in voor de gebruiker, zoals het kunnen aanpassen van de swap size.

Minor versions worden over het algemeen gedaan voor bugfixes of aantal dependency bumps.
freshy98 @hydex17 maart 2025 13:01
Omdat het een nieuw jaar is ofzo. Gok ik.
zanza006 17 maart 2025 13:38
Vandaag een installatie gedaan en de bestanden die werden aangeleverd op hun website zijn nog 14.2
Groax @zanza00617 maart 2025 13:52
De update is rond 11:30 live gezet
https://github.com/home-a...-system/releases/tag/15.0
Miglow @Groax17 maart 2025 15:13
Nu nog een automatische update mogelijkheid. Altijd dat verplicht in moeten loggen om alleen maar updates uit te voeren. Dat vind ik echt een groot nadeel van HA
Tha Render_2 @Miglow17 maart 2025 15:21
Er zijn regelmatig ingrijpende wijzigingen die een impact kunnen hebben op je automatisaties, verbonden sensoren, etc.. Dus je moet gewoon elke keer aandachtig de release notes lezen zodat je voor jezelf de impact kan inschatten.
Miglow @Tha Render_217 maart 2025 17:17
Ik lees wat er staat, maar begrijp er geen r**t van. Ben namelijk geen ontwikkelaar. En een gecrashte HA installatie is ook het eind van de wereld niet he? Weekendje klussen en alles draait weer.
TrekVogel @Miglow17 maart 2025 19:34
Als je er niets van begrijpt is alles automatisch updaten wel het laatste wat je moet doen.

Bedenk ook dat sommigen zeer uitgebreide HA installaties hebben. Als daar door een automatische update iets mis gaat zijn die mensen niet blij.
Miglow @TrekVogel18 maart 2025 08:36
Nu update ik alles met de hand zonder dat ik begrijp wat er gefixt is. Wat is precies het verschil?
TrekVogel @Miglow18 maart 2025 18:17
Niet zoveel maar nu kun je in elk geval nog zien bij welke update het mis gaat en je backup herstellen.
Goldwing1973 @Miglow17 maart 2025 17:52
Weekendje klussen? als je gewoon de backup functionaliteit van HA gebruikt kan je in een half uurtje (hoofdzakelijk wachten) weer draaien.
cmegens @Miglow20 maart 2025 00:49
Ik red het niet meer met een weekend hoor.
Joostlek @Miglow17 maart 2025 15:40
Dat kan je gewoon zelf automatiseren. De HAOS update functionaliteit is gewoon een entity wat je kan aanroepen. Of je dit moet willen is een tweede.
Miglow @Joostlek17 maart 2025 17:20
Ik heb daar wel eens naar gezocht, maar dan werd er allerlei script taal in de post geplakt wat je dan ergens moet tussen friemelen ofzo. Gewoon een knopje, al dan niet met een waarschuwing.
TrekVogel @Miglow17 maart 2025 19:31
Er is een reden dat ze dit niet standaard aanbieden natuurlijk. Net zo goed dat unattended upgrades niet standaard aan staat.
lenwar
@Miglow17 maart 2025 21:41
Een nieuwe automatisering:

Trigger, Entiteit, Status
zoeken op Home Assistant Core Update
Naar: Update Beschikbaar
(Voor 4 uur om te voorkomen dat hij wel beschikbaar is maar nog niet beschikbaar is voor jouw hardware.)

Actie Uitvoeren:
"Update installeren"
Home assistant core update


(( en voor HAOS dus Home Assistant Operating System, en de Supervisor, enz. ))

Je kunt ook door service aanroepen vanuit een dashboard als je dat fijner vindt.
cmegens @Miglow20 maart 2025 00:50
Ik denk dat jij beter voor homey had kunnen gaan.
Miglow @cmegens20 maart 2025 08:27
Misschien had kunnen ja, maar heb toch een server liggen en ik vind het best leuk om het op te zetten, maar als het werkt moet het gewoon blijven werken.
Groax @Miglow17 maart 2025 16:35
Dat wil ik juist niet, ik wil dit zelf echt in de hand hebben en een backup maken via Proxmox en dan de update handmatig starten. Ik heb dan wel niet zoveel draaien maar ik weet hoe @Joostlek zijn zaken test <3
jmlk 17 maart 2025 16:09
Kijk eens bij automatiseringen: Home Assistant Auto-update. Je kunt hier een aantal zaken instellen zoals uitgesteld uitvoeren update zodat er elders al een tijdje is proef gedraaid en eventuele bugs zijn gedetecteerd en verholpen. Je kunt ook het updaten even pauzeren bijvoorbeed omdat je enige tijd niet thuis bent.
Miglow @jmlk17 maart 2025 17:20
Hoe werkt dat? Blueprint van een automatisering?

Oh, en ik ben sowieso alleen het weekend thuis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Miglow op 17 maart 2025 17:21]

jmlk @Miglow17 maart 2025 22:40
Deze automatisering ‘Home Assistant auto-update’ heeft een user interface waarbij je een aantal zaken kunt instellen zoals:
- wanneer een update uitgevoerd moet worden
- of er een back-up gemaakt moet worden voordat de update uitgevoerd wordt
- of bepaalde update’s anderszins behandeld moeten worden etc.

Ik heb ‘m zo ingesteld dat update’s pas uitgevoerd worden na de 20ste in de maand omdat grotere update’s meestal in het begin van de maand beschikbaar komen. In de tussentijd zullen naar verwachting eventuele bugs verholpen zijn. Na de 20ste vindt dan de uitvoering van de update plaats op een ‘scheduled moment’ namelijk zaterdagmorgen om 10 uur, voorafgegaan door een backup. Ik heb er geen omkijken meer naar. Inderdaad een blueprint.
jvanhambelgium 17 maart 2025 15:34
Ik ben op 10.3 blijven hangen en durf echt niet (meer) upgraden op m'n ODROID N2+
Allerli gekke dingen gelezen bij sommige versies. De Odroids bevatten precies weinig issues als je de "open issues" bekijkt maar toch.

Heb allesinds niet het idee dat ik iets "mis" om nog op 10.3 te draaien.
lenwar
@jvanhambelgium17 maart 2025 21:44
Ik heb zelf alle updates 'gewoon' meegeinstalleerd en nooit problemen gehad. (N=1)

Het is ook 'maar' de hypervisor hè? Dus tenzij je zelf allerlei dingen hebt gesmurfd op de hypervisor, zou je geen issues ondervinden met een OS-update.
Ascathon @jvanhambelgium19 maart 2025 15:30
14.2 doet het nog op dat device dus wees gerust.
Core updates installeer ik vrij snel, toch wel al wat beter getest in de beta community volgens mij. Maar OS wacht ik soms ook vele weken mee. Want als die niet werken kan ik weer gaan flashen enzo.
cmegens @jvanhambelgium20 maart 2025 00:51
Poeh, en hoe zit het dan met security?
stijnb1234 17 maart 2025 22:04
Update gaat vaak fout; op zowel Raspberry, x86-64, als andere apparaten. Toch maar even wachten dus!

Zie: https://github.com/home-a...rating-system/issues/3937

[Reactie gewijzigd door stijnb1234 op 17 maart 2025 22:14]

Goldwing1973 @stijnb123418 maart 2025 08:06
En dit is de reden waarom ik altijd op een x.1 of x.2 versie wacht.
En al helemaal als het geen security update is, dan gaat bij mij “if it aint broken, don’t fix it” in.
grizzlywilde @stijnb123419 maart 2025 09:36
Ja ik ben gisteravond ook een uurtje bezig geweest e.e.a. weer terug te zetten. Wacht ook nog wel even nu.
kuka @grizzlywilde27 maart 2025 16:43
Ik heb e.e.a. gelezen en ik weet wat de oplossing is om naar Homeassistant 15.0 te gaan. Mogelijk is het hier al gemeld maar zie het zo gauw niet terug. Je moet eerst even een firmware update van je Raspberry Pi (5) uitvoeren. Als dat is gebeurd kun je met een gerust hart je Homeassistant 14.x updaten naar 15.0. Hij boot dan wel weer op. Ik heb het zojuist uitgevoerd en hij loopt als een zonnetje :)
grizzlywilde @kuka28 maart 2025 09:14
Goed bezig. Ik draai helaas op x86 (HP Thinclient). Maar als ik zo naar de release cycle kijk, vermoed ik dat ik nog maar een week of twee moet wachten tot 15.1 ofzo.
CopyCatz 17 maart 2025 23:39
Update ging hier behoorlijk mis en ik ben niet de enige.. zou maar ff wachten op een fix.
AntwerpPeter @CopyCatz18 maart 2025 09:06
Er zijn blijkbaar serieuze problemen met deze update.

https://community.home-as...-update-to-haos-15/865003
zzzzap 17 maart 2025 13:21
Ik zie bij de release notes "Update RPi firmware to fix boot with 2025-02-11 bootloader" staan.

Betekent dit dat HAOS nu ook firmware updates voor mijn RPi kan doen?
Ik las op wat forums dat de meeste gebruikers een extra SD-card hebben met raspberryOS om via die weg de firmware bij te kunnen werken. Dat zou met deze update dan niet meer nodig zijn? En hoe kan ik dan in HAOS controleren of de firmware update nodig/gedaan is?
Lecenten 17 maart 2025 17:13
Net de update geinstalleerd en mijn USB wifi adapter (AC600 op HP Thin Client) werkt niet meer. De adapter wordt nog wel herkend maar ziet geen wifi netwerken meer.

ha os update --version 14.2

op de terminal en het probleem is weer weg. Zal wel iets met de kernel versie te maken hebben.
hydex 17 maart 2025 13:05
Bijzonder waarom ik -1 krijg. Was oprecht benieuwd hoe de versionering werkt. Maar blijkbaar moet ik nu in github zelf gaan zoeken ook prima


ChatGPT geeft dit aan:

MAJOR (Hoofdversie)
• Wordt verhoogd bij grote veranderingen in het besturingssysteem.
• Bijvoorbeeld: van 10.x naar 11.x betekent een belangrijke update met nieuwe functies of kernwijzigingen.

2. MINOR (Kleine verbeteringen)
• Kleine updates en verbeteringen zonder grote impact.
• Bijvoorbeeld: 11.2 kan prestatieverbeteringen of nieuwe stuurprogramma’s bevatten.

3. PATCH (Bugfixes en security updates)
• Oplossingen voor bugs of beveiligingsproblemen.
• Bijvoorbeeld: 11.2.1 betekent dat er een kleine fix is uitgebracht na versie 11.2.


Blijft voor mij de vraag wat dan de Major changes zijn. Ik draai zelf home Assistant dus ga niet blindelings updaten en altijd huiverig voor nieuwe veranderingen

[Reactie gewijzigd door hydex op 17 maart 2025 13:12]

Pikkemans @hydex17 maart 2025 13:19
Let wel op dat dit los staan van Home Assistant (core). Laatste release daarvan is 2025.3.3.

Deze update is omtrent het Home Assistant Operating System. Het feit dat ze van 14.x naar 15 gaan komt denk ik door de upgrades van de Linux Kernel en andere "grotere" bumps zoals die van Docker en Buildroot. Het bevat niet alleen fixes maar ook een aantal aanpassingen.
lenwar
@hydex17 maart 2025 13:37
Hier gaat ChatGPT dan een beetje de mist in. :)
Het gaat om (in)compatibiliteit en gedocumenteerde functies.

Majeur: X.y.z.: Incompatibiliteit met de vorige versie. (Er gaan dingen stuk als je upgrade of downgrade, zonder functionele aanpassingen van je werkwijze. Niet gegarandeerd natuurlijk, als je bepaalde functies niet gebruikt, dan loop je er niet tegenaan, maar het product als geheel is niet langer 100% compatibel met de vorige versie. Bij het updaten moet je dus oppassen.)
Mineur: x.Y.z: Er zijn nieuwe functies, die compatibel zijn met de vorige versie. (Nieuw gedrag erbij gekomen, maar het oude gedrag werkt nog volledig. Iedereen kan altijd veilig updaten, want het maakt niets stuk.)
Patch: x.y.Z: Herstellen van fouten. De vorige versie voldeed niet aan het gedocumenteerde gedrag (aka een bug). N.B. Het kan ook zijn dat de documentatie is geüpdatet(!!). Updaten is per definitie aan te raden, alleen moet je oppassen dat je jezelf niet afhankelijk hebt gemaakt van het gedrag van de bug.

Een stuk software kan dus een gigantisch grote update hebben gekregen, zonder dat het oude gedrag is veranderd, dus dat er alleen heel veel is bijgekomen. Dan is het dus toch nog steeds een mineur uitgave. Een stuk software kan ook een (gevoelsmatig) minuscule update krijgen (het verwijderen van één driver van één type hardware dat al 15 jaar lang niet meer wordt verkocht.), en dan is het toch een majeur-update.

Edit: Mijn persoonlijke ervaring met HAOS is, is dat je relatief veilig kunt upgraden. Ik heb het in al die tijd één keer meegemaakt dat een HAOS update een probleem opleverde (die update was ook ingetrokken). Maar als je dus (terecht) op safe wil spelen, dan kun je beter even een paar dagen afwachten of er niet (teveel) problemen zijn ontstaan bij de majeur-versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 17 maart 2025 13:47]

Groax @hydex17 maart 2025 13:07
Dit viel mij ook al op... Je stelt oprecht een goeie vraag want ik snap je
vrow @hydex17 maart 2025 14:31
Ik heb in de Tweakers-review die ik onlangs per mail gestuurd kreeg, ook aangegeven dat wat mij betreft het hele moderatiesysteem voor reacties echt de deur uit kan.
Het voegt echt helemaal niks toe, je krijgt zomaar allemaal -1 als iemand de keutel dwars voor de kont heeft. Het is gewoon heel naar.
i-chat @vrow17 maart 2025 16:04
lol alsof tweakers.net OOIT naar zijn gebruikers luistert ;) - dat doen ze al niet als er een mod-geschil is of als iemand een andere mening heeft dan een van de tweakers.modjes

er is overigens ooit al eens voorgesteld om expertise pannels te maken waarbij bepaald mensen met bewezen ervaring of kennis van zeken een nét iets zwaardere weging hebben dan anderen bij het modden op reacties...

als jij bijvoorbeeld rechten hebt gestudeerd: dat je dan in reacties onder artikelen over recht of wetgeving niet 1x meeweeg maar 5x of wel 10x zo kunnen reacties die aantoonbare fouten of onwaarheden bevatten eerder omlaag worden gemod.

er is ook wel eens voorgesteld om naast de modscore een like score te geven... een grappige opmerkingen kan dan 0 (irrelevant) zijn en toch 1000 likes krijgen omdat het zo grappig is

verder gaat het mismoderatie systeem op het forum ook mank op de regels omtrent -1 - bijvoorbeeld:

in een discussie over discriminatie of haat kan een opmerkingen staan waarin een vergelijking wordt gemaakt met bepaalde historische gebeurtenissen en en omdat men daar niet van gediend is krijg je dan al snel een -1 of je vergelijking nu klopt en onderbouwd is of niet. zelfs de mods durven dan niet naar de inhoud de argumenten of de bronnen te kijken om er een +1 of hoger van te maken - want voor je het weet wordt je gecanceled.

tegelijk kun je ook niet klagen over onwaarheden... wanneer ik met nepbronnen in mijn reactie kom en verkondig dat er helemaal geen joden zijn vermoord in wo2 zal dat nog wel tot een terrechte -1 (of erger) leiden maar wanneer ik zeg dat trump geen capitool persoontjes heeft vrijgelaten met een troothsocial bron daarbij dan wordt dat zeker weten geen -1

een veel gehoorde reactie is dan: ... dan moet je maar gewoon erop reageren met de juiste bronnen en hopen dat de moderatiescore voor jouw berichtje net zo goed uitpakt als voor die troll boven je. zo werkt tweakers.net dus effectief mee aan het versprijden van onwaarheden en nepnieuws.
LeroyBrown84 @i-chat30 maart 2025 10:11
Ik had je +3 gegund... Maar ja, je reactie is ouder dan 48 uur. Helaas! 8)7

