Versie 15.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 15.0 gebruikt versie 2024.02.11 van Buildroot als basis en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms is bijgewerkt naar versie 6.6.74 of 6.12.18. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System Update all platforms to latest stable Linux 6.12 (#3850)

Update U-Boot to 2025.01 (#3878)

Make swap size configurable (#3882)

Allow overriding sysctl parameters via /etc/sysctl.d files (#3883)

Update Hailo PCIe driver and firmware to v4.20.1 (#3922)

Move swappiness config to 15-swappiness.conf (#3884)

Use shell script instead of OS Agent for device wipe (#3916)

Use auditd to process AppArmor/audit logs (#3885)

Update firmware for Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 cards, bump linux-firmware to 20240513 (#3876)

Update linux-firmware to 20250211 (#3901)

Bump buildroot to 2024.02.11 (#3897)

Bump os-agent to v1.7.2 (#3914)

Bump BlueZ to v5.79 (#3903)

Update Docker to v28.0.1 (#3902)

Ensure haos-wipe service can be called only once per boot (#3924)

Fix runtime device permissions update in runc v1.2.x (#3921)

Improve log clarity and fix typos (#3896)

Remove all info pages in post-build script (#3888)

Remove USB stack patches working around obsoleted Z-Wave devices issues (#3854) Raspberry Pi Fix RPi 5 getting stuck in bootloader after some reboots (#3842)

Update RPi firmware to fix boot with 2025-02-11 bootloader (#3913)

Fix RAUC tryboot handler set-state idempotency, add more checks (#3891)

Disable UAS via usb-storage.quirks on RPi for JMicron JMS578 (#3857)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)

RaspberryPi: Update kernel to 6.6.74 - stable_20250127 (#3860)

Backport upstream patch to fix downstream patch collision in RPi 6.6 kernel (#3856)

Fix order of patches for Yellow (#3862) Home Assistant Green Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)

Drop kernel patch for fixed ODROID-M1/M1S kernel regression (#3895) Open Virtual Appliance Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)

Remove unnecessary GRUB userspace tools and other files (#3887)

Enable Intel 40 Gigabit ethernet driver module for x86-64 and OVA (#3858)

Update OVA to Linux 6.12 (#3845) Generic x86-64 Update generic-x86-64 Linux kernel to 6.12 (#3767)

Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Use EROFS LZMA compression of firmware on x86 instead of per-file ZSTD (#3877)

Enable Intel 40 Gigabit ethernet driver module for x86-64 and OVA (#3858) Hardkernel ODROID Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)

Allow boot from USB and NVMe on ODROID-M1 (#3852)

Revert kernel patch causing USB 3 and PCIe breakage on ODROID-M1/M1S (#3843) ASUS Tinker Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898) Khadas VIM Series Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898) Generic aarch64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.18 (#3919)

Disable linux-firmware zstd compression (#3898)

Remove unnecessary GRUB userspace tools and other files (#3887)

Change Cadence i2c and Zynq GPIO from modules to built-in drivers (#3821) Build System Improve tests traceability, add test for Systemd dependency cycles (#3917)

Add test that no AppArmor denied events are produced (#3912)

Remove unnecessary and invalid e2scrub removal from post-build (#3886)

Use Python 3.13 for the build and artifacts index jobs (#3840)