Software-update: Home Assistant OS 15.2

Home Assistant logo Versie 15.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 15.1 gebruikt versie 2024.02.11 van Buildroot als basis en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms is bijgewerkt naar versie 6.12.23. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System
  • Allow for fluctuation of MemTotal for automatic swapfile size (#4016)
Home Assistant Green
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
  • Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)
  • Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011)
Generic x86-64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
  • Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)
  • Disable amdgpu SI/CIK support and backport upstream patch to prevent crashes (#4013)
  • Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
Generic aarch64
  • Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)
  • Enable driver for 1-wire temperature sensors for generic-aarch64 (#4015)
  • Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)
  • Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011)
Build System
  • Add tests for checking connectivity, fix Supervisor update test (#4008)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 15.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/15.2
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2025 20:30 10

14-04-2025 • 20:30

10

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

30-07 Home Assistant OS 18.2 91
19-06 Home Assistant OS 18.0 33
06-05 Home Assistant OS 17.3 37
07-04 Home Assistant OS 17.2 25
12-02 Home Assistant OS 17.1 38
19-01 Home Assistant OS 17.0 58
11-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.3 1
09-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.2 14
08-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.1 22
07-'25 Home Assistant OS 16.0 11
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AJediIAm 14 april 2025 21:05
Voor echt home assistant news: bekijk de state of the open home!
YouTube: State of the Open Home 2025
Ayporos @AJediIAm15 april 2025 08:14
damn... bijna 3 uur.. en de eerste 10 minuten is gewoon een blank scherm.
Sorry maar zo veel tijd heb ik niet en ik ben niet zó into mijn smart home.. is er een TL;DR versie? :P
Havocnl @Ayporos15 april 2025 13:31
Thanks to Gemini 2.5 Pro.
Okay, here is a highlights summary of the "State of the Open Home 2024" video:
General Overview
  • The video covers the annual "State of the Open Home" event, discussing the progress and future plans for the Open Home Foundation and Home Assistant [11:14].
  • The foundation's mission is to create a smart home experience focused on user privacy, choice, and sustainability [15:10].
  • It's supported by Nabukasa, a commercial partner funding open home project development [18:04], and structured as a non-profit in Switzerland to ensure independence [19:12].
Key Achievements and Updates
  • The Open Home Foundation has gained industry recognition, speaking at events like CES and being listed among Fast Company's innovative companies [13:00].
  • Home Assistant is increasingly known for local control and reliability [14:46].
  • Music Assistant [32:22] and HACS (Home Assistant Community Store) [36:53] are now part of the Open Home Foundation.
  • The community has surpassed two million installations [55:00].
Community and User Experience
  • The active Home Assistant community significantly influences the platform's development [50:00].
  • Events like the "Month of What the Heck" allow users to share feedback and guide the project [56:24].
  • The foundation is making development more open and collaborative [01:00:34].
  • Home Assistant Community Day is set for May 24th, 2025, encouraging local meetups [01:02:13].
  • User research helps tailor the Home Assistant experience [01:08:06].
Works with Home Assistant Program
  • This program certifies devices that offer local control and long-term support with Home Assistant [01:24:55].
  • Multiple companies have joined, expanding the range of compatible devices [01:27:31].
Voice Assistant
  • An open-source voice stack emphasizing user choice and control has been developed [01:36:05].
  • The Voice Preview Edition smart speaker integrates with Home Assistant [01:38:05].
  • SpeechToPhrase enables local voice processing on low-power hardware [01:40:31].
  • Home Assistant supports AI voice assistants for natural language home control [01:42:49].
Values in Practice
  • Privacy is ensured through local control and open protocols [01:57:57].
  • Sustainability is promoted via repairable and energy-efficient devices [02:00:36].
  • User choice is supported through compatibility with diverse devices and protocols [02:03:50].
Road Map 2025
  • The 2025 roadmap focuses on building a truly smart home using collective intelligence [02:23:14].
  • This includes enhancing context understanding, so Home Assistant knows what devices are and do [02:25:52].
  • A device database will gather and share community knowledge about devices [02:28:33].
  • The overall goal is a more proactive, intelligent, and user-friendly Home Assistant [02:34:02].
p.rullenmand @Havocnl15 april 2025 20:30
Bedankt, maar het gaat hier over Open Home 2025... 😉
_Richie_ @Ayporos15 april 2025 09:10
Het is gewoon de opgenomen webcast natuurlijk vandaar de 3 uur blank scherm. Je kunt hem in NotebookLM gooien voor een podcast oid.
Verwijderd @AJediIAm14 april 2025 22:12
dank voor het delen.. aanrader! bij mij staat de update ook nog op RC1 dus blijkbaar gradual launch

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 14 april 2025 22:13]

The Third Man @AJediIAm14 april 2025 21:52
Goed dat je er ‘echt’ bij zet, ik was al bang dat het nep zou zijn
AJediIAm @The Third Man16 april 2025 20:25
Ik vind het echter nieuws dan de minor release van Home Assistant OS en het is jammer dat Tweakers niks over het event en het nieuws geschreven heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 16 april 2025 20:26]

The Third Man @AJediIAm17 april 2025 07:36
Ik vermoed dat je iets anders bedoelt dan het woord ‘echt’ wat waarheidsgetrouw betekent. Een echt 10-eurobiljet bijvoorbeeld. Je lijkt meer te willen zeggen dat dat andere nieuwtje bijvoorbeeld groter, belangrijker of interessanter is. Maar beiden zijn niet meer of minder echt, er is niks gelogen aan of verkeerd weergegeven.

Het staat je altijd vrij om nieuwtjes die je graag op de frontpage wil zien te melden via de nieuws-submit. Daar bereik je meer mee dan het in de reactie-afdeling melden waar niet altijd medewerkers van Tweakers meelezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Third Man op 17 april 2025 08:20]

daft_dutch 14 april 2025 22:11
bij mij staat de update nog op rc1

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