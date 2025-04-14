Versie 15.2 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. Versie 15.1 gebruikt versie 2024.02.11 van Buildroot als basis en de Linux-kernel voor de meeste ondersteunde platforms is bijgewerkt naar versie 6.12.23. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Home Assistant Operating System Allow for fluctuation of MemTotal for automatic swapfile size (#4016) Home Assistant Green Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017) Open Virtual Appliance Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)

Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)

Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011) Generic x86-64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)

Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)

Disable amdgpu SI/CIK support and backport upstream patch to prevent crashes (#4013)

Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011) Hardkernel ODROID Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017) ASUS Tinker Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017) Khadas VIM Series Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017) Generic aarch64 Linux: Update kernel to 6.12.23 (#4017)

Enable driver for 1-wire temperature sensors for generic-aarch64 (#4015)

Backport realtek phy driver changes for RTL8125D (#4014)

Backport RTL8125D (rev C, XID 688) support (#4011) Build System Add tests for checking connectivity, fix Supervisor update test (#4008)