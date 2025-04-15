Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.12 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add read support for "OOONA json" format
- New spectrogram themes + merge spectrogram/waveform UI
- Add tool for converting actors between ASSA/brackets/parentheses/colon
- Add OCR via Ollama vision models (granite3.2-vision, gemma3, mistral-small3.1)
- Add Mistral AI translate
- Add KoboldCpp AI translate
- Add AvalAI translate
- Add "Chinese traditional" for DeepL
- Add voice-over for TTS
- Add new shortcut for "Insert unicode symbol" to main text box
- Add "gemini-2.0-flash" model (and allow custom model name)
- Allow custom prompt for Gemini + add 'gemini-2.0-flash-lite'
- Add video player logo
Fixed:
- Update Korean translation
- Update Greek translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update French translation
- Update Italian translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Czech translation
- Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
- Update Russian translation
- Update Faster-Whisper-XXL to r245.4
- Update Whisper CPP to 1.7.5
- Update ffmpeg to 2025-03-31
- Update yt-dlp to 2025-03-26
- Improvements (speed and fixes) for PaddleOCR
- Add standalone PaddleOCR (no Python required)
- Make Whisper file list scrollable + auto scroll current item
- Minor improvements for "spell check"
- Some additions to dictionaries
- Minor improvements for CSV importer
- Allow loading subtitle from MP4/MKV in file compare
- Add CMD line SUP to SUP without OCR
- Improve "Fix invalid italics"
- Improve transparent subtitles for Vegas Pro
- Add total-words + total-chars to custom format header/footer
- More consistent error msg in cmd line convert
- Add Brazilian Portuguese for LibreTranslate
- Fix space character in PAC
- Fix for LRC with MS parsing
- Fix crash in TTS retry
- Fix custom format duration > 1 min
- Fix WebVTT conversion of color-name to color
- Fix unwanted removal of space after colon in format EBU
- Fix duration in DVB subs, support for stuffing type
- Fix namespace for textAlign attribute in "SMPTE-TT 2052"
- Use chosen video extension in "Gen video with transparent subs"
- Do not add comma when merging lines
- Fix issue with italic in DCinema formats
- Fix for split line with dialog
- Fix for char "ã" in Piper TTS model/config