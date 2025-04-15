Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.12 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add read support for "OOONA json" format

New spectrogram themes + merge spectrogram/waveform UI

Add tool for converting actors between ASSA/brackets/parentheses/colon

Add OCR via Ollama vision models (granite3.2-vision, gemma3, mistral-small3.1)

Add Mistral AI translate

Add KoboldCpp AI translate

Add AvalAI translate

Add "Chinese traditional" for DeepL

Add voice-over for TTS

Add new shortcut for "Insert unicode symbol" to main text box

Add "gemini-2.0-flash" model (and allow custom model name)

Allow custom prompt for Gemini + add 'gemini-2.0-flash-lite'

Add video player logo Improved: Update Korean translation

Update Greek translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Polish translation

Update French translation

Update Italian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Czech translation

Update Brazilian Portuguese translation

Update Russian translation

Update Faster-Whisper-XXL to r245.4

Update Whisper CPP to 1.7.5

Update ffmpeg to 2025-03-31

Update yt-dlp to 2025-03-26

Improvements (speed and fixes) for PaddleOCR

Add standalone PaddleOCR (no Python required)

Make Whisper file list scrollable + auto scroll current item

Minor improvements for "spell check"

Some additions to dictionaries

Minor improvements for CSV importer

Allow loading subtitle from MP4/MKV in file compare

Add CMD line SUP to SUP without OCR

Improve "Fix invalid italics"

Improve transparent subtitles for Vegas Pro

Add total-words + total-chars to custom format header/footer

More consistent error msg in cmd line convert

Add Brazilian Portuguese for LibreTranslate Fixed: Fix space character in PAC

Fix for LRC with MS parsing

Fix crash in TTS retry

Fix custom format duration > 1 min

Fix WebVTT conversion of color-name to color

Fix unwanted removal of space after colon in format EBU

Fix duration in DVB subs, support for stuffing type

Fix namespace for textAlign attribute in "SMPTE-TT 2052"

Use chosen video extension in "Gen video with transparent subs"

Do not add comma when merging lines

Fix issue with italic in DCinema formats

Fix for split line with dialog

Fix for char "ã" in Piper TTS model/config