Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Shortcut for "Split line and play"
- Shortcut for "Cycle audio track"
- Add "Bookmark contains" option to "Modify selection"
- Add PaddleOCR
Fixed:
- Update Italian translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Russian translation
- Include Whisper CuBlas again
- Add simple retry for DeepL translate
- Add Icelandic to Gemini
- Update NLLB API from v2 to v4
- "Auto continue" is now a little faster
- Handle Unicode zero-width-whitespace in SRT time code
- Update Faster Whisper XXL to r245.1
- Add retry for ElevenLabs TTS API calls
- Update yt-dlp to 2025.01.15
- Update mpv to 2025-01-15
- Fix Google Translate V1 API
- Make cmd line parameters case insensitive
- Fix LRC ms start time reading
- Fix ASS color picking bug
- Fix for "un-minimize" ocr window
- Fix "Remove text for HI" cmd line
- Fix for Netflix QC (write-out numbers 1-10)
- Fix RemoveTextForHI webvtt issue
- Fix "Fix overlap" issue in "Fix common errors"
- Fix setting deeplx url
- Fix rounding in format TSV1+TSV2