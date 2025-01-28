Software-update: Subtitle Edit 4.0.11

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Shortcut for "Split line and play"
  • Shortcut for "Cycle audio track"
  • Add "Bookmark contains" option to "Modify selection"
  • Add PaddleOCR
Improved:
  • Update Italian translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Finnish translation
  • Update Russian translation
  • Include Whisper CuBlas again
  • Add simple retry for DeepL translate
  • Add Icelandic to Gemini
  • Update NLLB API from v2 to v4
  • "Auto continue" is now a little faster
  • Handle Unicode zero-width-whitespace in SRT time code
  • Update Faster Whisper XXL to r245.1
  • Add retry for ElevenLabs TTS API calls
  • Update yt-dlp to 2025.01.15
  • Update mpv to 2025-01-15
Fixed:
  • Fix Google Translate V1 API
  • Make cmd line parameters case insensitive
  • Fix LRC ms start time reading
  • Fix ASS color picking bug
  • Fix for "un-minimize" ocr window
  • Fix "Remove text for HI" cmd line
  • Fix for Netflix QC (write-out numbers 1-10)
  • Fix RemoveTextForHI webvtt issue
  • Fix "Fix overlap" issue in "Fix common errors"
  • Fix setting deeplx url
  • Fix rounding in format TSV1+TSV2

Subtitle Edit

Versienummer 4.0.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/4.0.11
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-01-2025 20:30 4

28-01-2025 • 20:30

4

Bron: Nikse.dk

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
1
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
88Gamer88 28 januari 2025 21:08
Gebruik dit programma regelmatig en zeer tevreden mee. Werkt makkelijk en snel.

Vind wel jammer dat er nog geen Mac versie is.
t-force @88Gamer88 29 januari 2025 10:37
Het is gemaakt met Mono (.net) draait dat niet op een Mac? Volgens mij is er ook voor de Mac Mono?
RCBL @88Gamer88 29 januari 2025 11:55
Mee eens, als je snel even een vertaling nodig hebt dan is dit stukje software heel handig. Tuurlijk is Google Api niet helemaal ABN, maar het voldoet zeker.
Jan VP 29 januari 2025 18:44
Ik gebruik het vaak, maar nog geen oplossing gevonden voor deze use case: "automatisch, ergens" een bepaalde andere taal vinden op basis van een gegeven srt.
Liefst met dezelfde timings en anders: gewoon syncen via de reeds aanwezige functionaliteit.

