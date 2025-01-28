Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Shortcut for "Split line and play"

Shortcut for "Cycle audio track"

Add "Bookmark contains" option to "Modify selection"

Add PaddleOCR Improved: Update Italian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Polish translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Russian translation

Include Whisper CuBlas again

Add simple retry for DeepL translate

Add Icelandic to Gemini

Update NLLB API from v2 to v4

"Auto continue" is now a little faster

Handle Unicode zero-width-whitespace in SRT time code

Update Faster Whisper XXL to r245.1

Add retry for ElevenLabs TTS API calls

Update yt-dlp to 2025.01.15

Update mpv to 2025-01-15 Fixed: Fix Google Translate V1 API

Make cmd line parameters case insensitive

Fix LRC ms start time reading

Fix ASS color picking bug

Fix for "un-minimize" ocr window

Fix "Remove text for HI" cmd line

Fix for Netflix QC (write-out numbers 1-10)

Fix RemoveTextForHI webvtt issue

Fix "Fix overlap" issue in "Fix common errors"

Fix setting deeplx url

Fix rounding in format TSV1+TSV2