Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.5 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add "Open video" toolbar button/image

Add support for S_HDMV/TEXTST in MKV in batch/cmd-line

Add support for Bluray .sup (PGS) embedding in Matroska (.mkv) file

Add a few quick setting buttons for Purfview's Faster Whisper Advanced

Add a few animation templates for ASSA tool "Apply custom override tags"

Add French interjections

Add new shortcut "Insert new subtitle at video pos (fill)"

Add "LM Studio" translate (local)

Add Ollama translate (local)

Add Antrophic translate

Add distilled models for Purfview Faster Whisper Improved: Update German translation

Update Spanish AR & MX translation

Update Brazilian Portuguese translation

Update Italian language

Update Russian translation

Update Korean translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Greek translation

Improve "Karaoke effect" + new option

Make "Timed Text IMSC 1.1" more compatible

Improve EBU STL preview regarding box

Update libmpv to 2024-03-17

Update yt-dlp to 2024-03-10

Update ffmpeg to 2024-03-25

Update Purfview Faster Whisper to r189.1

Add a few settings for embed output file name

Allow up/down to navigate through combobox

Change "Fix invalid italics" to add more tags Fixed: Fix for Whisper post-processing

Fix crash in "Fix common errors"

Fix issue with Combobox and ContextMenuStrip

Fix ChatGPT translate

Fix "Batch convert" crash on Linux

Fix for missing lines when embedding soft subs in .mp4 files

Fix layout change crash from un-docked state

Fix crash in export to "Cavena 890"

Fix D-Cinema SMPTE 2014/png