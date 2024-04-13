Software-update: Subtitle Edit 4.0.5

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.5 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Add "Open video" toolbar button/image
  • Add support for S_HDMV/TEXTST in MKV in batch/cmd-line
  • Add support for Bluray .sup (PGS) embedding in Matroska (.mkv) file
  • Add a few quick setting buttons for Purfview's Faster Whisper Advanced
  • Add a few animation templates for ASSA tool "Apply custom override tags"
  • Add French interjections
  • Add new shortcut "Insert new subtitle at video pos (fill)"
  • Add "LM Studio" translate (local)
  • Add Ollama translate (local)
  • Add Antrophic translate
  • Add distilled models for Purfview Faster Whisper
Improved:
  • Update German translation
  • Update Spanish AR & MX translation
  • Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
  • Update Italian language
  • Update Russian translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Greek translation
  • Improve "Karaoke effect" + new option
  • Make "Timed Text IMSC 1.1" more compatible
  • Improve EBU STL preview regarding box
  • Update libmpv to 2024-03-17
  • Update yt-dlp to 2024-03-10
  • Update ffmpeg to 2024-03-25
  • Update Purfview Faster Whisper to r189.1
  • Add a few settings for embed output file name
  • Allow up/down to navigate through combobox
  • Change "Fix invalid italics" to add more tags
Fixed:
  • Fix for Whisper post-processing
  • Fix crash in "Fix common errors"
  • Fix issue with Combobox and ContextMenuStrip
  • Fix ChatGPT translate
  • Fix "Batch convert" crash on Linux
  • Fix for missing lines when embedding soft subs in .mp4 files
  • Fix layout change crash from un-docked state
  • Fix crash in export to "Cavena 890"
  • Fix D-Cinema SMPTE 2014/png

Subtitle Edit

Versienummer 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/4.0.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Nikse.dk

Update-historie

15-04 Subtitle Edit 4.0.12 0
28-01 Subtitle Edit 4.0.11 4
22-12 Subtitle Edit 4.0.10 11
19-12 Subtitle Edit 4.0.9 2
06-09 Subtitle Edit 4.0.8 5
07-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.7 3
06-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.6 2
04-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.5 17
03-'24 Subtitle Edit 4.0.4 8
12-'23 Subtitle Edit 4.0.3 2
Meer historie

Subtitle Edit

Reacties (17)

pandit 13 april 2024 14:48
Blijft mijn favoriet. Ik gebruik dit programma al jaren. Pas vorige week ontdekte ik dat het programma ook vanuit audio ondertitels kan genereren. En zelfs heel goed. Daarna vertalen met de vertaalfunctie en tenslotte de subs handmatig nalopen.
petrom @pandit24 april 2024 16:32
Zou je mij willen uitleggen hoe je dat doet vanuit audio ondertitels generen.
Zal je dankbaar zijn.
pandit @petrom25 april 2024 12:32
Onder Video kiezen voor "Audio to text (Vosk/Kaldi) "
TheDudez 13 april 2024 08:47
Is het mogelijk om deze te koppelen met ai? Zodat je snel ondertiteling kan maken?
jmk @TheDudez13 april 2024 11:40
Als je vol automatisch/semi automatisch de subs wil synchroniseren kan je ook Bazarr proberen. Deze roept intern ffmpeg aan, dit werkte in mijn specifieke geval (8 seizoenen) in 9 van de 10 keren prima, iets minder goed dan subs van de makers zelf.

Geen idee of je Bazarr ook als standalone programma te gebruiken is.
Volgens mij werkt Bazarr niet met AI maar dat is ook niet echt nodig blijkt dus in mijn geval.

In Subtitle edit zit wel een auto translate functie die op basis van de vaak engelse ondertiteling een Nederlandse kan maken. Niet gebruikt.
TheDudez @jmk13 april 2024 12:09
Die heb ik maar als er nog geen Nederlandse ondertiteling is dan kan bazarr er toch niks mee? Werkt alleen met sonarr en radarr
The Third Man @TheDudez13 april 2024 12:35
Zeker, er zit directe ondersteuning voor Whisper in inclusief in-program downloaden van de extra requirements e.d. Heb het zelf gebruikt voor een 'extended cut' (deleted scenes terug in de film gemonteerd), werkte behoorlijk goed al moest vaak de timing nog uitgelijnd worden. Dat ging wel vrij vlot dankzij de waveform view zoals in de screenshot te zien is, waarbij je met een simpele drag-drop de timing op de juiste plek kan zetten. Uiteindelijk ben je dus alsnog een of een paar uur zoet, maar je hoeft tenminste nauwelijks meer iets met de transcriptie te doen.
TheDudez @The Third Man13 april 2024 13:22
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik ga het eens proberen
sircampalot @TheDudez13 april 2024 08:53
Heb je het al aan ChatGPT gevraagd?
TheDudez @sircampalot13 april 2024 12:07
Goed punt :)
Hwdok @TheDudez13 april 2024 12:50
:D :D :D
jmk 13 april 2024 11:35
Je kan heel nauwkeurig zonder timing gevoel de offset van de subs exact op de juiste plek zetten door te klikken op het begin van de geluid Wave en daarna op 'set start and offset the rest'. Werkt heel goed.
The Third Man @jmk13 april 2024 12:37
En hij heeft ook een re-timing voor als de speelduur verschilt, bijvoorbeeld als de ondertiteling voor een 25 fps versie is (met PAL speedup) en je die op een 24 of 30 fps versie wil toepassen. Een enkele offset helpt dan niet omdat gaandeweg de ondertiteling steeds meer voor of achter gaat lopen, maar met die re-timing komt het wel uit.
Ikzellef 13 april 2024 19:20
Gebruik SE al jaren, om voornamelijk niet ondertitelde series van subs te voorzien, of de bestaande subs te vervangen door Nederlandse, maar ik heb nooit kunnen vinden hoe het programma zelf de boel vertaald. Heb dus ook heel wat uurtjes zitten blokken op vertalingen. Maar daarna veel kijkplezier voor het gezin.
Ook goede ondersteuning trouwens van de makers.
Robertdw @Ikzellef13 april 2024 23:20
Er zit toch een knop Auto-translate in de menubalk? Druk daarop en je kunt kiezen hoe je wilt vertalen :)
Yorick1234 13 april 2024 13:43
Bazarr werkt enkel met radarr en sonarr tezamen. Ik vind de auto-sync ervan matig werken. Ik gebruik daarom subsync ( https://subsync.online/ ), die is veel exacter nog en synct a.d.v. ofwel anderstalige subs ofwel het videobestand (audio-track) als referentie, per item of in batchmode. Deze pakt 98-99 procent van de pogingen goed, alwaar bazaar inderdaad eerder rond de 90 procent zal pakken. Werken beiden niet, zou ik zeker een programma als in dit artikel achter de hand houden...
schroevendraaier480 13 april 2024 16:06
Hier gelezen of er AI wordt gebruikt, maar daar is (iig op MacOS) een app voor: Whisper Transcrption
https://apps.apple.com/nl...riptie/id1668083311?mt=12

wel betaald:
Jaar Abonnement € 29,99
Whisper Pro € 44,99
Maand Abonnement € 7,99

Maar werkt erg goed. Video file laten vallen op app en transcriptie start (ook batch mode mogelijk) en na ca. 5 minuten (M1 pro, TV serie aflevering 45 min.) kan je een .srt exporteren. Afhankelijk van de set die je gebruikt sneller/minder nauwkeurig of nauwkeurig/minder snel. bijkomend voordeel dat de subs in sync zijn met jouw videofile, dus framerate etc. maakt niet uit.

Gebruik dit nu sinds december (mooie feestdagen korting) en het werkt erg goed. Ook voor oude series waar geen subs voor te vinden waren (A car is born, Mark Evans). Dus blijvertje.
Maar wel MacOS only volgens mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door schroevendraaier480 op 23 juli 2024 11:07]

