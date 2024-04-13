Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.5 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add "Open video" toolbar button/image
- Add support for S_HDMV/TEXTST in MKV in batch/cmd-line
- Add support for Bluray .sup (PGS) embedding in Matroska (.mkv) file
- Add a few quick setting buttons for Purfview's Faster Whisper Advanced
- Add a few animation templates for ASSA tool "Apply custom override tags"
- Add French interjections
- Add new shortcut "Insert new subtitle at video pos (fill)"
- Add "LM Studio" translate (local)
- Add Ollama translate (local)
- Add Antrophic translate
- Add distilled models for Purfview Faster Whisper
Fixed:
- Update German translation
- Update Spanish AR & MX translation
- Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
- Update Italian language
- Update Russian translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Greek translation
- Improve "Karaoke effect" + new option
- Make "Timed Text IMSC 1.1" more compatible
- Improve EBU STL preview regarding box
- Update libmpv to 2024-03-17
- Update yt-dlp to 2024-03-10
- Update ffmpeg to 2024-03-25
- Update Purfview Faster Whisper to r189.1
- Add a few settings for embed output file name
- Allow up/down to navigate through combobox
- Change "Fix invalid italics" to add more tags
- Fix for Whisper post-processing
- Fix crash in "Fix common errors"
- Fix issue with Combobox and ContextMenuStrip
- Fix ChatGPT translate
- Fix "Batch convert" crash on Linux
- Fix for missing lines when embedding soft subs in .mp4 files
- Fix layout change crash from un-docked state
- Fix crash in export to "Cavena 890"
- Fix D-Cinema SMPTE 2014/png