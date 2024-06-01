Software-update: Subtitle Edit 4.0.6

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.6 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Add "Text To Speech"
  • Add burn-in batch mode
  • Add new LRC with milliseconds format
  • Add new subtitle format (Whisper output)
  • Add CPS option to modify selection
Improved:
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Finnish translation
  • Update Italian language
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Greek translation
  • Update Russian translation
  • Update Romanian translation
  • Show Vosk/Whisper done msgbox modal (also if not focused)
  • Allow re-encode with burn-in without subtitle
  • Add the new llama3 model and set as default for "Ollama translate"
  • Allow vertical zoom out in waveform (ctrl+shift+mouse-wheel)
  • Add auto-translate advanced settings
  • Some improvements for auto-translate
  • Set default ChatGPT model to the new "gpt-4o"
  • Add hot keys to the binary OCR "character-inspect-window"
  • Update ffmpeg to 2024-05-23
  • Enable language filter in Whisper window
  • Add .m4b file extension to audio formats
  • Update DeepL languages
  • Add Swedish to ChatGPT translate
  • Allow larger subtitle preview font size
Fixed:
  • Fix for Antrophic translate
  • Fix possible crash in teletext reading
  • Fix unwanted text boxes background color change
  • Fix Whisper on selection in waveform in "translation mode"
  • Fix image export shadow when border is zero
  • Fix crash in translate with empty API key
  • Fix FixMissingPeriodsAtEndOfLine for Chinese

Subtitle Edit

Versienummer 4.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/4.0.6
Licentietype GPL

RCBL 1 juni 2024 17:04
Blijf dit een prima applicatie vinden om snel even een vertaling te maken. Uiteraard is de vertaling niet met alle finesses van een pro, maar afdoende voor niet vreemdtaligen.
grun93 2 juni 2024 07:15
Prachtig uitgebreid programma voor alle subtitle zaken. Ik gebruik het veel voor het synchroniseren van subs. Eerst via visual sync, maar de laatste tijd steeds meer via een sub in een andere taal, dat is wat nauwkeuriger. En dat is nog maar een fractie van alle mogelijkheden.

