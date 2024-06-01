Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.6 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add "Text To Speech"

Add burn-in batch mode

Add new LRC with milliseconds format

Add new subtitle format (Whisper output)

Add CPS option to modify selection Improved: Update Portuguese translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Italian language

Update Chinese translation

Update Polish translation

Update Korean translation

Update Greek translation

Update Russian translation

Update Romanian translation

Show Vosk/Whisper done msgbox modal (also if not focused)

Allow re-encode with burn-in without subtitle

Add the new llama3 model and set as default for "Ollama translate"

Allow vertical zoom out in waveform (ctrl+shift+mouse-wheel)

Add auto-translate advanced settings

Some improvements for auto-translate

Set default ChatGPT model to the new "gpt-4o"

Add hot keys to the binary OCR "character-inspect-window"

Update ffmpeg to 2024-05-23

Enable language filter in Whisper window

Add .m4b file extension to audio formats

Update DeepL languages

Add Swedish to ChatGPT translate

Allow larger subtitle preview font size Fixed: Fix for Antrophic translate

Fix possible crash in teletext reading

Fix unwanted text boxes background color change

Fix Whisper on selection in waveform in "translation mode"

Fix image export shadow when border is zero

Fix crash in translate with empty API key

Fix FixMissingPeriodsAtEndOfLine for Chinese