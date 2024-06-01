Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.6 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add "Text To Speech"
- Add burn-in batch mode
- Add new LRC with milliseconds format
- Add new subtitle format (Whisper output)
- Add CPS option to modify selection
Fixed:
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Italian language
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Greek translation
- Update Russian translation
- Update Romanian translation
- Show Vosk/Whisper done msgbox modal (also if not focused)
- Allow re-encode with burn-in without subtitle
- Add the new llama3 model and set as default for "Ollama translate"
- Allow vertical zoom out in waveform (ctrl+shift+mouse-wheel)
- Add auto-translate advanced settings
- Some improvements for auto-translate
- Set default ChatGPT model to the new "gpt-4o"
- Add hot keys to the binary OCR "character-inspect-window"
- Update ffmpeg to 2024-05-23
- Enable language filter in Whisper window
- Add .m4b file extension to audio formats
- Update DeepL languages
- Add Swedish to ChatGPT translate
- Allow larger subtitle preview font size
- Fix for Antrophic translate
- Fix possible crash in teletext reading
- Fix unwanted text boxes background color change
- Fix Whisper on selection in waveform in "translation mode"
- Fix image export shadow when border is zero
- Fix crash in translate with empty API key
- Fix FixMissingPeriodsAtEndOfLine for Chinese