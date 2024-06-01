Software-update: Wine 9.10

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 9.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.316 titels, wat er vijftig minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.12.
  • DPI Awareness support improvements.
  • C++ RTTI support on ARM platforms.
  • More obsolete features removed in WineD3D.
Bugs fixed in 9.10 (total 18):
  • #23434 Race management software hangs & jumps up to 100% processor load
  • #34708 Silent Hill 4: The Room crashes after first videoscene when trying to go to the door.
  • #45493 SRPG Studio games need proper DISPATCH_PROPERTYPUTREF implementation
  • #46039 Paint.NET 4.1 (.NET 4.7 app) installer tries to run MS .NET Framework 4.7 installer (Wine-Mono only advertises as .NET 4.5)
  • #46787 Notepad++ rather slow (GetLocaleInfoEx)
  • #50196 can not copy words between wine apps and ubuntu apps
  • #50789 Multiple .NET applications crash with unimplemented 'System.Security.Principal.WindowsIdentity.get_Owner' using Wine-Mono (Affinity Photo 1.9.1, Pivot Animator 4.2)
  • #52691 FL Studio 20.9.1 Freezes on start-up
  • #54992 EA app launcher does not render correctly
  • #56548 reMarkable crashes on start
  • #56582 vb3 combobox regression: single click scrolls twice
  • #56602 DualShock 4 controller behaves incorrectly on Darwin with hidraw enabled
  • #56666 BExAnalyzer from SAP 7.30 does not work correctly
  • #56674 Multiple games fail to launch (Far Cry 3, Horizon Zero Dawn CE, Metro Exodus)
  • #56718 Compilation fails on Ubuntu 20.04 with bison 3.5.1
  • #56724 New chromium versions don't start under wine anymore
  • #56730 Access violation in riched20.dll when running EditPad
  • #56736 App packager from Windows SDK (MakeAppx.exe) 'pack' command crashes on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.RtlLookupElementGenericTableAvl

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 9.10
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Magic Power
1 juni 2024 13:02
Als de updates van Wine op Tweakers getoond worden, wordt het ook tijd dat de updates van Proton ook op Tweakers getoond worden.

Als ik de fixes in de laatste (9.0-1) release van Proton bekijk, zijn dat er ook een flink aantal. En met elke release wordt het steeds beter en completer:
Previously playable only with Proton Experimental:
Dinogen Online
Photography Simulator Demo
George McGeehan Gamer Hero
The Finals
True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood
Road to Vostok Demo
WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Sonic Colors: Ultimate
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge
Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm
Aisling and the Tavern of Elves
Snares of Ruin 2
Insanity's Blade
Bloody Walls
Limited number of cores seen by the following games making them playable on a high core count CPUs:
Far Cry 2
Far Cry 4
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Chaos Rising
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution
Outcast - Second Contact
Prototype
Enabled nvapi by default for most games.
Started ignoring system mouse acceleration in games using raw input API.
Fixed Brawhalla showing a security certificate warning.
Fixed audio in BOOMEROAD, DORONKO WANKO, NOTTOLOT.
Fixed Civilization V Touch Only option in the launcher not working.
Improved cutscene synchronization in Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Fixed TouHou Makuka Sai ~ Fantastic Danmaku Festival Part I and II crashing during boss fights.
Fixed crash in Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories epilogue.
Improved video playback in BIOMUTANT.
Fixed Imperiums: Greek Wars launcher.
Fixed memory leaks that caused Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher crash over long time.
Fixed crash in Microsoft Flight Simulator when live weather is enabled.
Improved support for input devices with 8+ axes.
Fixed Savant - Ascent REMIX hitching during certain animations.
Fixed Super Robot Wars 30 crashing with languages other than English.
Fixed Doom Eternal audio crackling on certain setups.
Fixed Lethal Company, Phasmophobia and other Unity games crashing when a controller with a hat switch is plugged in.
Improved video playback for the following titles: Lords of the Fallen, Harvestella, Wayfinder, Sea of Thieves, and KING OF FIGHTERS XV.
Fixed default scaling for The Last Game on Steam Deck.
Fixed audio issues when playing intro video in Airborne Kingdom.
Fixed Bayonetta crashing on certain systems.
Fixed Escape from Monkey Island getting minimized on a mouse click.
Fixed audio controls and spatialization in VRChat with AVPro.
Fixed new prefix failing to initialize on filesystem that do not support copy_file_range syscall.
Updated file distribution method to save disk space.
Rebased on top of upstream Wine 9.0.
Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.11.1-49-g32ff676b.
Updated dxvk to v2.3-47-ge2a46a34.
Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.6.4-48-g0951afb.
Added support for Steamworks SDK 1.59.
En je kunt ook de laatste versies van Proton Experimental (selecteerbaar in Steam), of Proton GE gebruiken, als je nog meer experimentele ondersteuning wilt. Proton GE en andere compatibility tools zijn eenvoudig te installeren met het grafische programma ProtonUp-Qt.

Ik weet dat Tweakers een optie heeft om andere software releases onder de aandacht, of op de Frontpage te krijgen. Eens kijken of ik dat linkje gevonden krijg, dat voeg ik een aanvraag hiervoor toe.
TheVivaldi @Magic Power1 juni 2024 13:27
Goed idee! cc @Drobanir
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Magic Power1 juni 2024 16:54
Ik vind het prima. Niemand heeft tot nu toe de moeite genomen om het in te sturen, maar ik zal het vanaf nu in de gaten houden. Versie 9.0.1 is van eind april en dat is te oud om nu nog mee aan te komen.
Magic Power
@Drobanir1 juni 2024 20:42
Ah daar is de link Tip de redactie. Rechtsboven de normale artikelen. Op de één of ander manier krijg ik die link normaal maar niet gevonden.

Alsnog bedankt.
TheVivaldi @Drobanir2 juni 2024 17:39
Dat is niet helemaal waar, @Drobanir. Ik heb Proton een paar keer ingestuurd, maar je hebt er toen helaas niks mee gedaan. En dat geldt ook voor andere projecten, zoals Ubuntu Touch bijvoorbeeld (terwijl je wel Sailfish OS doet). Dus verwijzen naar insturen alleen is niet voldoende.

Maar wel even een groot bedankje voor alles wat je wél doet, want dat is toch een hoop en wordt wel eens onderschat. :)
MrFax @TheVivaldi2 juni 2024 19:13
Ik denk dat Downloads-tips in dezelfde queue terechtkomen als andere tips, waardoor het mij lijkt dat het nog wel eens verloren gaat in de vele tips die Tweakers ontvangt.
TheVivaldi @MrFax2 juni 2024 19:56
Dat denk ik ook en het is ook geen verwijt of zo. Ik vond alleen “niemand heeft tot nu toe de moeite genomen” wat kort door de bocht. En daarbij voorzie ik mijn downloadtips altijd van “Software-update:”, waardoor het onderscheid in mijn geval wel te zien is.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @TheVivaldi2 juni 2024 20:42
Het was ook niet als verwijt bedoeld en als dat zo voelde dan mijn excuses. Ik kan me eerlijk gezegd geen inzending van Proton herinneren, Ubuntu Touch klinkt wel bekend. Helaas kan ik niet altijd iets doen met een inzending. Soms komt dat door tijdgebrek, soms omdat het (ver) buiten mijn ervaringsgebied valt en het voor mij moeilijk is om er een goed verhaal over te schrijven. Ook moet ik nog wel iets links laten liggen, omdat het te lang geleden is dat het is uitgekomen.

En bedankt voor je compliment, ik doe het met plezier.

Nog even over de tips. Deze komen inderdaad allemaal op een plek binnen en dan worden ze meestal door een eindredacteur beoordeeld en in de nieuws- of downloadqueue geplaatst. Soms ben ik ze voor en pik ik ze zelf op.

