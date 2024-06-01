Er is met versienummer 9.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.316 titels, wat er vijftig minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.12.

DPI Awareness support improvements.

C++ RTTI support on ARM platforms.

More obsolete features removed in WineD3D. Bugs fixed in 9.10 (total 18): #23434 Race management software hangs & jumps up to 100% processor load

#34708 Silent Hill 4: The Room crashes after first videoscene when trying to go to the door.

#45493 SRPG Studio games need proper DISPATCH_PROPERTYPUTREF implementation

#46039 Paint.NET 4.1 (.NET 4.7 app) installer tries to run MS .NET Framework 4.7 installer (Wine-Mono only advertises as .NET 4.5)

#46787 Notepad++ rather slow (GetLocaleInfoEx)

#50196 can not copy words between wine apps and ubuntu apps

#50789 Multiple .NET applications crash with unimplemented 'System.Security.Principal.WindowsIdentity.get_Owner' using Wine-Mono (Affinity Photo 1.9.1, Pivot Animator 4.2)

#52691 FL Studio 20.9.1 Freezes on start-up

#54992 EA app launcher does not render correctly

#56548 reMarkable crashes on start

#56582 vb3 combobox regression: single click scrolls twice

#56602 DualShock 4 controller behaves incorrectly on Darwin with hidraw enabled

#56666 BExAnalyzer from SAP 7.30 does not work correctly

#56674 Multiple games fail to launch (Far Cry 3, Horizon Zero Dawn CE, Metro Exodus)

#56718 Compilation fails on Ubuntu 20.04 with bison 3.5.1

#56724 New chromium versions don't start under wine anymore

#56730 Access violation in riched20.dll when running EditPad

#56736 App packager from Windows SDK (MakeAppx.exe) 'pack' command crashes on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.RtlLookupElementGenericTableAvl