KeePass Password Safe logo Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.57 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .NET Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:
  • Added option 'Prevent certain screen captures' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Security', turned off by default); note that this may also prevent legitimate other software (remote desktop solutions, accessibility tools such as screen magnifiers, etc.) from seeing KeePass windows.
  • Added the new option 'Prevent certain screen captures' in the 'Enforce Options (All Users)' dialog (in 'Tools' → 'Advanced Tools' → 'Enforce Options').
  • Key files can be created on the secure desktop now.
  • Added shortcut keys for the 'Copy Group (Encrypted)' (Ctrl+Shift+C) and 'Paste Group' (Ctrl+Shift+V) commands.
  • Ctrl+Shift+V can now be used for pasting entries while the group tree has the input focus and vice versa.
  • Added 'More' button in the icon picker dialog, which shows a menu that provides two commands: 'Rename' and 'Export'; the menu is also shown as context menu of the custom icons list.
  • When importing an icon, the file name without extension is now used as icon name.
  • Added option 'Remember password hiding setting' in the main window column configuration dialog (turned off by default).
  • Added support for long paths when running on .NET 4.6.2 or higher.
  • Some error messages now contain the type and the HResult of the exception that occured.
  • Some error messages are now more detailed when running KeePass with the '-debug' command line option.
  • Bitwarden JSON import: two-digit years are now converted to four-digit years.
  • Added UIFlags bit for automatically adjusting weak key transformation settings to the current default values (without a confirmation dialog).
  • Added DPI detection on Unix-like systems.
  • For applications using KeePass as a library: added a new common initialization method ('CommonInitialize') that allows a custom error handling/reporting.
Improvements:
  • Databases are now always saved in the KDBX 4/4.1 file format; if you need a KDBX 3.1 file (e.g. for compatibility with an old app), perform an export: main menu 'File' → 'Export' → format 'KeePass KDBX (2.34, Old Format)'.
  • Auto-Type: improved compatibility with Remote Desktop Client (WSL).
  • In an auto-type error dialog, the sequence is now only displayed if KeePass has been started with the '-debug' command line option.
  • Increased maximum length of the main window title.
  • Improved handling of shortcut keys in the main window.
  • Improved entry data exchange menu update performance.
  • After moving a group, KeePass now ensures that the group is visible.
  • Improved database save confirmation dialog text.
  • When showing the master key creation/change dialog on the secure desktop, trying to perform an operation that is not supported on the secure desktop now results in a simple error message, i.e. it is not possible anymore to choose to cancel the dialog and perform the operation on the normal desktop; this avoids certain accidental data loss scenarios.
  • Various improvements in the simple file browser dialog (for the secure desktop).
  • While a hot key control of the options dialog is focused, dialog-specific keyboard shortcuts are now disabled.
  • Changed the 'MAC Address' password generator profile such that it always generates a unicast, locally administered MAC address in the SLAP administratively assigned quadrant.
  • In the icon picker dialog: moved the 'Export' command into the 'More'/context menu of the custom icons list.
  • When running on .NET 4.7 or higher, KeePass now supports all TLS/SSL protocol versions that are supported/enabled by the framework/system.
  • Improved error messages for exception chains.
  • Improved serialization, deserialization and conversion of nullable booleans.
  • Improved deserialization of variant dictionaries.
  • Improved application context initialization.
  • Improved termination of the program in case of a fatal exception.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.57
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (11)

CriticalHit_NL 1 juni 2024 18:30
Added option 'Prevent certain screen captures' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Security', turned off by default); note that this may also prevent legitimate other software (remote desktop solutions, accessibility tools such as screen magnifiers, etc.) from seeing KeePass windows.
Kan mij die grap nog herinneren bij Avast! Antivirus die zoiets had voor Sandboxed of bank-applicaties, alleen het probleem was dat het een soort van overlay was die zichtbaar werd op screenshots.

Het leukste was dat dit 'screen capture' beveiliging te omzeilen was door in Windows 7 Aero in te schakelen en het vergrootglas van Windows aan te zetten, daarna was alles zichtbaar. :+

Edit: Getest, dat trucje werkt in ieder geval niet bij Windows 10 voor Keepass.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 22 juli 2024 14:58]

JasperE 1 juni 2024 19:29
Mooie tool met fijne UI en features voor lokale vault.

Zelf inmiddels zowel prive als zakelijk overgestapt op vaultwarden. De open source variant van bitwarden, te gebruiken met de officiële bitwarden clients.

Hier een instructie hoe je dit in de free tier van Google Cloud kan draaien: https://github.com/dadatuputi/bitwarden_gcloud

Voorgeconfigureerd met fail2ban, auto updates en automatische backups van de vault per mail

Mooie van deze tool is dat de gegevens in de cliënt al versleuteld worden. Op de server is er geen recovermogelijkheid als je alle credentials kwijt bent en op de server worden wachtwoorden nooit ontsleuteld op storage of in memory

[Reactie gewijzigd door JasperE op 22 juli 2024 14:58]

hamsteg @JasperE1 juni 2024 20:06
Sorry hoor, is dit reclame? Kunt de database gewoon opslaan op de verschillende online cloud storage providers. Als er internet verbinding is wordt de cache bijgewerk, zo niet kun je met de oude database verder. Gebruik dit al drie jaar op werk, thuis en telefoon en kan me maar èèn keer herinneren dat drive eruit lag, maar op de cache variant verder kon.

Update: cashe --> cache

[Reactie gewijzigd door hamsteg op 22 juli 2024 14:58]

lenwar @hamsteg2 juni 2024 10:36
En hoe werkt dat dan als de caches uit sync raken? Of als je op twee apparaten gelijktijdig aanpassingen doet?

Ik kan me herinneren toen ik vroeger Keepass gebruikte dat dit een probleem veroorzaakte.

Anekdotisch:
Ik had niet door dat het syncen op een tablet niet goed ging, en uiteindelijk was ik daardoor aanpassingen kwijtgeraakt.
Het probleem was dat KeePass niet ‘aware’ was van individuele aanpassingen.

Ik gebruik nu Enpass, en die vangt dit automatisch af.
hamsteg @lenwar2 juni 2024 10:48
Geen idee, tot nu toe heb ik geen problemen ervaren en ik gebruik Keepass over 4 devices (besefte later dat mijn tablet ook nog in het rijtjes moest). Maak keys aan over alle devices aan en het wordt gesynct. Besef wel dat zolang er internet is, je effectief met 1 database werkt. Het is niet vaak dat een van de grote jongens er echt uitligt. Met een goede onderliggende database mag dit dus ook helemaal geen issue zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hamsteg op 22 juli 2024 14:58]

lenwar @hamsteg2 juni 2024 11:02
Ik snap dat de cloudproviders er niet zo makkelijk uitliggen, maar ik had toen dus dat m’n tablet een configuratiefout had gekregen of zo.
Wat de oorzaak ook was. Hij syncte niet meer en daar kwam ik echt pas na een paar maanden achter.

Zo was het dus uit sync geraakt. KeePass ging daar toen niet goed mee om. Ik was uiteindelijk data kwijt.
Ik kon het reproduceren. Maar er werd toen niet op gereageerd door de makers. Na drie meldingen.

Dat was voor mij de reden om over te stappen naar wat anders. Ik gebruik nu dus Enpass, en die regelt dit transparant. Ik merk er niets van. Hij combineert de wijzigingen.
Ik krijg alleen een popupje als ik op meerdere apparaten één entry heb aangepast en die uit sync zijn. Dan vraagt hij welke versie hij moet bewaren of dat hij ze naast elkaar moet zetten (dus dat je effectief twee entries krijgt) zodat je het later kunt regelen.

Edit: dit is ondertussen een paar jaar geleden, dus mogelijk gaat dit tegenwoordig wel goed. Dat was dus m’n vraag 😊

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 14:58]

pennywiser @lenwar2 juni 2024 11:14
Keepass heeft een Sync functie die goed werkt. Hij ziet zelf dat er wijzigingen zijn in de file gedaan op een andere PC. Indien dat niet goed gaat, omdat Onedrive nog niet gesynct is, dan maakt Onedrive een extra backup file. Google Drive doet ook ziets dacht ik, geen ervaring mee. Dus mogelijk had je die wel - met je wijzigingen daarin. Je moet ook zelf even je hoofd er bij blijven houden als je savet - wat save ik nu en ben ik nog consistent daarna.

Enpass is toch betaald? En is dat dan geen risico? Stoppen met de dienst en bye bye wachtwoorden.
lenwar @pennywiser2 juni 2024 11:32
Dat werkte toen niet zo, dus blijkbaar is dat over de tijd heen beter geworden. 😊 dat is wel fijn!!

Enpass is een commercieel product. Hij draait volledig lokaal. De database staat bij mij op een Onedrive. Dat doet Enpass zelf.
Als het bedrijf achter Enpass ermee stopt om welke reden dan ook heb ik dus nog ‘gewoon’ m’n lokale software en kan ik dus rustig op zoek naar wat anders. 😊
Ik zou ook inderdaad niet een product nemen met een verplichte ‘eigen cloud-service’.
beerse @lenwar3 juni 2024 09:45
Als je keepass bestanden synchroniseert en ze blind/blond overschrijft, dan zou je zomaar wijzigingen kwijt kunnen raken. Maar als de bij de sync een historie kan bij houden met een aantal oude versies of dat ze bij updates aan 2 kanten ook de mogelijkheid hebben om beide bestanden te bewaren.

Dan kan keepass heel goed om gaan met die verschillende versies: Als je de hoofd-versie open hebt kan je onder 'bestand -> Synchroniseren' het andere bestand oppikken en keepass zal het entry-voor-entry en veld-voor-veld vergelijken en laten zien wat en wanneer de wijzigingen zijn. Dit alles om niets kwijt te raken en wel de laatste stand van zaken terug te vinden. Voor zover ik ervaar zal zelfs de historie van alle entries worden bijgewerkt.
passer @Liquid_Bisquit1 juni 2024 20:18
cache ?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

