KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.53 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .NET Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • For each entry listed on the 'History' tab page of the entry dialog, the fields modified with respect to the previous entry are displayed.
  • Added 'Compare' button on the 'History' tab page of the entry dialog; when two (not necessarily consecutive) history entries are selected, clicking the button shows a detailed comparison (with values, etc.).
  • When editing an entry, the history entry list of the entry dialog now contains an entry called 'Dialog (unsaved)', which represents all data entered in the current dialog (other tab pages).
  • When editing an entry, the history entry list of the entry dialog now contains an entry called 'Current (TIME)', which is the entry that is currently stored in the database (without any changes made in the current dialog).
  • Added 'History' command in the 'Find' main menu; it lists all entry modifications (sorted by time).
  • Added filter box in most report dialogs (last modified entries, history, large entries, similar password clusters, password quality, history entry comparison, database file search, ...).
  • Added 'Print' button in most report dialogs.
  • Added 'Export' button in most report dialogs; supported formats are CSV and HTML.
  • Added {EDGE} placeholder, which is replaced by the executable path of the new (Chromium-based) Microsoft Edge, if installed.
  • Added URL override suggestion for Microsoft Edge in private mode in the URL override suggestions drop-down list of the entry dialog.
  • Added optional built-in global URL overrides for opening HTTP/HTTPS URLs with Microsoft Edge in private mode.
  • When trying to rearrange entries while automatic sorting is activated, KeePass now asks whether to deactivate automatic sorting.
  • Added access keys in the tags button drop-down menu of the entry/group dialogs.
  • Added access keys in the 'View' → 'Sort By' menu.
  • Added access keys in the entry templates menu.
  • Added access keys in the 'Perform Auto-Type' menu (which is displayed if the 'Show additional auto-type menu commands' option is turned on).
  • Added {HMACOTP} and {TIMEOTP} in the 'Perform Auto-Type' menu.
  • Added keyboard shortcut Ctrl+T for the 'Copy Time-Based OTP' entry data command.
  • Added keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+T for the 'Show Time-Based OTP' entry data command.
  • Enhanced Password Depot XML import module to support the new format (added support for the new node names, group icons, recycle bin, tags, favorites, auto-type delay conversion, history, enhanced icon mapping, enhanced date/time parsing, ...).
  • Added border for headings in HTML exports/printouts.
  • Added support for running KeePass in FIPS mode.
Improvements:
  • History entries listed on the 'History' tab page of the entry dialog are now sorted from newest to oldest.
  • The icons in the list on the 'History' tab page of the entry dialog now indicate the type of the entry.
  • History entry controls of the entry dialog are now disabled when creating a new entry.
  • The history entry 'Restore' button is now disabled when any change has been made in the current dialog.
  • The 'Password modified' time is now updated immediately when deleting a history entry.
  • Improved URL override suggestion for Microsoft Edge in the URL override suggestions drop-down list of the entry dialog (changed from 'microsoft-edge:{URL}' to 'cmd://{EDGE} "{URL}"').
  • Improved optional built-in global URL overrides for opening HTTP/HTTPS URLs with Microsoft Edge (changed from 'microsoft-edge:{BASE}' to 'cmd://{EDGE} "{BASE}"').
  • Reordered web browser URL overrides alphabetically.
  • Improved dynamic menu item access key assignment.
  • Improved item separation in the entry details view.
  • In most places, groups in a group path are now separated by right arrows instead of hyphens.
  • Improved last modification time comparison for plugin data dictionaries.
  • Unified generation of common HTML parts.
  • The 'Copy Initial Password' command in the 'Tools' menu of the entry dialog now requires the 'Copy' application policy flag.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • The history entry 'Restore' button now always works as expected.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.53
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (50)

AOC 9 januari 2023 20:10
Gebruik het al jaren, perfect voor mij.

De usernames sla ik overigens niet op in Keepass. Als username gebruik ik een referentienummer welke verwijst naar een gebruikersnaam die ik in een Google Drive bestand heb opgeslagen.

Geen idee of dit de veiligheid verhoogd, maar mocht ik mn keepass usb stick verliezen, dan weet ik iig dat mn usernames/email adressen niet bekend zijn
freexat @AOC9 januari 2023 20:58
Als je je keepass usb stick verliest, kan er nog steeds niemand bij, want je gehele keepass database (inclusief gebruikersnamen/emails) is versleuteld met je master wachtwoord.
Paul @freexat9 januari 2023 21:46
Op zich wel, maar dan staat of valt het met de complexiteit van dat wachtwoord want je kunt het oneindig en zonder rate limiting brute forcen.
Klauwhamer @Paul9 januari 2023 22:07
Een zwak wachtwoord als master password voor je KeePass-database zal ik nooit begrijpen. Het is toch veel prettiger om een lange volzin inclusief eventuele leestekens en spaties als wachtwoord te gebruiken waarbij je zonder problemen meer dan 50 karakters kwijt kan én het redelijk eenvoudig te onthouden is? Je kunt zelfs je master password toetsen aan entropie in KeePass. Ook is een diceware gegenereerd wachtwoord eenvoudig te onthouden met een ezelsbruggetje.

Succes met het bruteforcen van "Importer Blade Bunkmate Uphill Catlike Spirited Clanking Voltage" ;)
Paul @Klauwhamer9 januari 2023 22:16
Aan de ene kant wel. Aan de andere kant moet je het wel iedere keer intypen. Misschien dat ik Keepass langer open zou laten staan als ik een veel langer master password gebruik?

Misschien moet ik de browser-integratie weer eens testen (had eerst keepasshttp maar die deed het op een gegeven moment niet meer) want momenteel gebruik ik Keepass vooral als database, en de in de browser ingebouwde password onthoud-feature om daadwerkelijk in te loggen...
Argantonis @Paul10 januari 2023 07:39
Huh je sluit Keepass toch niet iedere keer nadat je een wachtwoord op hebt gezocht?
Paul @Argantonis10 januari 2023 08:15
Voor die paar keer per week dat ik het gebruik (omdat mijn browser veruit de meeste wachtwoorden ook weet) wel ja.

Vroeger liet ik het gewoon open staan, omdat mijn browser automatisch (middels keepasshttp) de wachtwoorden uit KeePass kreeg. Op gegeven moment ging dat stuk en ben ik KeePass meer gaan gebruiken als verzamel- en sync-tool ipv als SSO en dan heb je het een heel stuk minder nodig,
tweakytwink @Paul10 januari 2023 09:54
Dus je hebt schrik om je gebruikersnamen mee op te slaan in je KeePass maar gooit wel alles gewoon in de browser,... Dat zou ik toch eens herbekijken, die paswoorden zijn uit de meeste browsers zo uit te halen.
Paul @tweakytwink10 januari 2023 10:18
Nope, ik ben niet @AOC :)
kosternet @Paul10 januari 2023 13:21
Ik gebruik KeePassXC. Een prima fork met ondersteuning voor mijn Yubikey en daarnaast een prima system-wide-autotype. Hiervoor moet je in jouw browser wel even de URL in Title-plugin installeren. Maar wanneer je dat hebt gedaan herkent KeePassXC heel goed welke pagina open staat.

Meesterlijke combinatie ;-)
Argantonis @Paul10 januari 2023 09:03
Nouja ik vind sowieso dat iemand bij zo'n password manager een goed master wachtwoord moet gebruiken, maar als je het op die manier gebruikt dan lijkt me dat al helemaal geen probleem. En dan is het ook geen probleem om die db gewoon op dropbox te zetten. Als zoiets binnen jouw levensloop gebrute-forced wordt dan heb je een bijzonder slecht wachtwoord gekozen.
korenpc @Argantonis10 januari 2023 12:54
Ik eigenlijk wel,😅.
Op telefoon het zelfde, telkens als een wachtwoord gevraagd wordt, moet ik mijn password manager openen en opnieuw inloggen.
vduits @Paul10 januari 2023 10:55
Voor dingen zoals dit, kies juist een lang wachtwoord dat makkelijker te onthouden is ipv complexiteit. Er zijn teveel mensen die dan toch een wachtwoord ergens opslaan in een tekstdocument om dan als master password in keepass te kopiëren.

Een beter keuze is: EenPaardDat4KeerKaasSnijd. Na een tijdje tik je dat gigantisch snel door motorisch geheugen. Een langer wachtwoord beschermt een stuk beter, vooral tegen brute force. Je moet wel onlogische zinnen bouwen, want EenPaardLooptInDeGang is wat minder goed bestand tegen dictionary attacks die tegenwoordig ook meer zinnen toepassen.

Het zou natuurlijk nog beter zijn als je nog steeds minder voorspelbaar doet met speciale tekens en hoofdletter gebruik, maar je moet ook een balans vinden tussen gebruikersgemak en securitygedrag dat door ongemak juist weer veel slechter wordt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vduits op 23 juli 2024 22:11]

Anoniem: 1787524 @Paul10 januari 2023 21:01
Je kan je password combineren met een key.file. Dan is je wachtwoord zomaar vele honderen characters lang. Deze keyfile bewaar je natuurlijk op een andere veilige plek (bv: lokaal op je PC bv in user map). De database staat gewoon in de cloud. Bruteforcen van een AES256 bestand met een wachtwoord van 250+ karakters lengte gaat je niet lukken in dit leven.
Anoniem: 111246 @AOC9 januari 2023 20:15
Je hebt je Keepass DB toch niet alleen op je USB stick staan?
En is die stick dan niet encrypted met een ww / bitlocker?
Naast een ww op de DB zelf?
(ik zou beide overigens delen met een dierbare/in je testament ofzo).

Verder is Keepass ook al jaren mijn go-to tool.
Lekker offline en self managed en een replica 1x p/m op een encrypted USB stick.

Ik doe niet aan online tooling voor mijn ww's, ook de browser mag ze van mij niet opslaan.
Kunnen ze ook niet lekken bij een hack op dergelijke online dienst.
dasiro @Anoniem: 1112469 januari 2023 22:37
Je hebt je Keepass DB toch niet alleen op je USB stick staan
data verliezen is niet hetzelfde als data niet meer hebben ;)
vespino @AOC9 januari 2023 20:33
Op zich geen gekke gedachte dat splitsen, maar dan heb je toch ook dubbel onderhoud? Ben ook wel benieuwd hoe je de koppeling legt en of autotype dan bijv. mogelijk blijft.
Argantonis @AOC10 januari 2023 07:40
Dat is wel een enorme hoop gedoe als je ook gewoon een veilig wachtwoord zou kunnen kiezen voor de keepass db.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Argantonis op 23 juli 2024 22:11]

springtouwtje 9 januari 2023 22:11
ikzelf gebruik KeePass al jaren met een kdbx in de cloud en een key file lokaal, in Android en meerdere Windows computwers. Superprogramma. Ik gebruik daarbij ook KPbackup, just in case
Kar1 @springtouwtje9 januari 2023 22:29
En dat is m.i. de meest handige werkwijze, zo doe ik dat ook al jaren. De kdbx in de cloud en een kopie van de key lokaal op elke device die je gebruikt. Dan wordt bij het wijzigen of aanvullen van de database altijd alles meteen zichtbaar op alle devices. Zolang je maar nooit je key in de cloud zet, dat lijkt me linke soep.
_HugoBoss_ @Kar110 januari 2023 09:36
Dit is inderdaad de juiste werkwijze.
"Het veranderlijke deel" (de .kdbx) op je cloudopslag, de keyfile op je device(s), en het wachtwoord in je hoofd.
Zo voorkom je dat je cloudprovider kan bruteforcen (want ze hebben je keyfile niet) en kun je toch vanaf al je apparaten bij dezelfde wachtwoorden.

Je voldoet zo aan 2 van de 3 authenticatie principes (iets dat je weet en iets dat je hebt), zie https://www.ncsc.nl/onderwerpen/authenticatie
dwizzy @springtouwtje9 januari 2023 23:39
KPbackup? Enige dat ik kan vinden als ik daarop zoek is een 10 jaar oud script? https://sourceforge.net/p...n/329221/thread/192dd507/

Mijn off the grid-strategie is Syncthing dat mijn keefile synchroniseert tussen computers, telefoon en tablet. Niet eens op mijn NAS, dus kans op gekraakt worden is toch een heeeeel stuk kleiner dan met LastPass ;)

En als mijn huis affikt, ben ik idd de klos.
Megalodon86 @springtouwtje10 januari 2023 11:19
Hoe open je het dan in Android? Ben ik wel benieuwd naar.

Want ik werk ook met een key file op 2 pc's en de kdb in de cloud... maar op mn Android nog niet.
Quidovanhien 9 januari 2023 22:40
Is er ook MFA mogelijkheid met KeePass voor meerdere personen die gebruik maken van dezelfde database? (Handig voor bedrijven)
dwizzy @Quidovanhien9 januari 2023 23:35
Jeej; er is MFA mogelijk door je sleutel te verdelen over meerdere middelen, zoals een sleutelbestand, biometrisch ding en een wachtwoord. Maar niet MFA zoals challenge-response of OTP. Want dat vraagt client-server. Deze 'database' is gewoon een versleuteld bestand.
Clemens123 @Quidovanhien10 januari 2023 06:55
Hiervoor gebruik ik Vaultwarden (in mijn geval op mn Nas gehost). Keepass voor persoonlijke wachtwoorden, vaultwarden voor bv wifi wachtwoorden en andere gemeenschappelijke geheimen te delen.
beerse @Quidovanhien10 januari 2023 23:29
De mfa kan je zelf redelijk voor elkaar krijgen:
- zet het password bestand op een share, met share-toegang voor beheerders (dus het beheer account) Liefst ook nog toegangs rechten op de directory en het bestand. Eventueel met verschillende accounts/groepen. Wees creatief maar maak het niet te moeilijk.
- voorzie het password bestand van een password dat iedereen weet EN van een key-file die op de lokale machine moet staan van de beheerders. Ook dit bestand natuurlijk van de juiste bestandsrechten.

Daarmee zijn er dus 3 zaken nodig: Account voor share toegang, wachtwoord van het bestand EN de keyfile.
M. Schaap 9 januari 2023 20:42
Ik gebruik zelf al jaren KeePassXC, die heeft een wat modernere GUI dan wat ik hier zie.
Op mijn telefoon heb ik Keepass2Android, die gebruikt maakt van hetzelfde .kdbx bestand.
Ik maak (uiteraard) regelmatig meerdere backups, die ik (handmatig) gescheiden opsla.
KeepassXC is Opensource en geheel gratis.
mcmd @M. Schaap10 januari 2023 10:10
In KeePassXC mis ik de mogelijkheid om wachtwoorden te genereren volgens een vastgesteld patroon. Dat kan super handig zijn om een wachtwoord te hebben dat makkelijk intikt op je mobiel.
M. Schaap @mcmd10 januari 2023 13:59
Als je Keepass2Android gebruikt heb je dat niet nodig, die vult zelf het wachtwoord in.
Jogai @M. Schaap9 januari 2023 21:18
Voor android gebruik ik KeepassDX. Volgens mij is die interface ook wat moderner.
Gerard001a 9 januari 2023 20:36
Geweldig fijn programmaatje om al mijn werkzaamheden met paswoorden veilig te doen, niets in de cloud, maar gewoon een bestandje op een usb stick of op je schijf.
Het is geweldig versleuteld, dus veilig en met auto type, vult het je gegevens in als het moet bv voor je bankzaken. :)
Ik gebruik het al jaren en blijf er erg tevreden over, en juist dat ze bijna nooit de layout aanpassen is fijn.
Het is doelmatig en daar gaat het om, niets meer niets minder _/-\o_
hamsteg @Gerard001a9 januari 2023 21:09
Vind het juist krachtig da tik de database file op een cloud service kan zetten naar mijn keuze (google). Kan er overal bij, heerlijk.
pennywiser @hamsteg9 januari 2023 21:20
Ik denk dat hij de (betaalde) cloud password kluizen bedoelt zoals deze: nieuws: LastPass: hackers hebben versleutelde wachtwoorden van klanten gestolen

Zelf je Keepass file opslaan in een cloud drive kan inderdaad prima - mits je een sterk ww met keyfile gebruikt.
Gerard001a @hamsteg9 januari 2023 21:21
Fijn toch dat we allemaal met Keepass kunnen werken met onze persoonlijke voorkeur 🙂
Het is gewoon een fijne paswoord kluis en dat al jaren en ik heb nooit gehoord of
gelezen dat het gekraakt is.
👍
webfreakz.nl 9 januari 2023 20:43
Recent heb ik Keepass gebruikt met de AutoType functie om zo plaintext commando's in te typen op routers voor een software upgrade :P
curkey @webfreakz.nl9 januari 2023 22:25
Die AutoType werkt best goed, je kunt best veel configureren. Ik gebruik het veel icm WebAutoType plugin, die de daadwerkelijke URL van de browser uitleest ipv window title.
Jogai @webfreakz.nl9 januari 2023 21:19
Had je dan geen commmanprompt die plakken ondersteunde?
webfreakz.nl @Jogai11 januari 2023 10:33
Jawel maar met een tiental routers over meerdere dagen dan is dat flink wat copy&paste werk vanuit tekstbestanden, dus dan beter in Keepass met AutoType gooien :)
dwizzy @webfreakz.nl9 januari 2023 23:36
Heh, mooie hack. Ik gebruik AutoHotKey in Windows, ook om bv tekst te plakken in een virtual desktop waar ik niet mag plakken:
^#v:: ;als win+v ingedrukt
SendRaw, %Clipboard% ; zendt inhoud van klembord als toetsaanslagen
return ; en wacht op volgende keer
curkey 9 januari 2023 22:28
Echt één van de betere tools. Het gebruik blijft hetzelfde, beter uitgewerkte updates zonder continue feature bloat of veranderen om het veranderen.
WaterFire 10 januari 2023 07:22
Complimenten dat iedereen zich kan inhouden en geen 'waarom geen Bitwarden' post!
Ik wordt er door deze artikelen steeds aan herinnerd dat ik een makkelijke manier moet vinden om mijn vrouw / kind veilig toegang te geven in noodgevallen zonder een papieren uitleg in de (simpele) kluis. Inclusief installeren voor als mijn laptop en gsm 'er dan ook mee ophouden'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WaterFire op 23 juli 2024 22:11]

TheBlackbird 10 januari 2023 10:38
KeePass, misschien wel de beste gratis security tool ooit. Database op een gratis cloudservice (of een eigen beheerde NAS zoals Synology), lang wachtwoord in je hoofd, nog een keyfile of MFA erbij als je heel héél zeker wil zijn en je accountveiligheid is quasi gegarandeerd.

Stel je voor dat je elke maand voor een wachtwoordservice zou betalen. Hoe absurd zou dat zijn... ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheBlackbird op 23 juli 2024 22:11]

Aardwolf @TheBlackbird11 januari 2023 07:09
Gratis, op een kleine donatie ieder jaar na dan in mijn geval. Mag hopen dat velen dat doen, houdt de motivatie en betaalbaarheid ervan in en dat het hopelijk nog lang gratis kan blijven. Want toch top al die support en alternatieve plugins vind ik. Maakt het een heel diverse en een fantastisch te customizen tool. Zolang je maar geen digibeet bent, want dan zal een compleet ingerichte dienst handiger zijn en zal je ook snel aan een abo vastzitten.
teek2 10 januari 2023 19:51
Ik was jaren KeePassXC fan, maar na af en toe sync issues, matige en geen "recommended" android app, matige browser integratie ben ik overgestapt naar Bitwarden, met ingebouwde sync, apps op alle platformen die je kunt verzinnen en plugins voor alle browsers kijk ik niet meer terug. Bitwarden integreerd ook helemaal in iOS en Android, alle wws invullen met faceID of vingerafdruk. Ideaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 juli 2024 22:11]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

