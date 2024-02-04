Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.56

KeePass Password Safe logo Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.56 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .NET Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:
  • Added search box in the options dialog (keyboard shortcut Ctrl+F).
  • When pressing the Enter key in the group tree of the main window, the entries of the group are displayed now (this can be useful for instance when the entry list is displaying search results).
  • Added 'More' button on the 'History' tab page of the entry dialog, which shows a menu that provides the following two new commands: 'Select All Historic Entries' and 'Delete All Historic Entries'; the menu is also shown as context menu of the history entries list.
  • Added Ctrl+A keyboard shortcut for the 'Select All Historic Entries' command in the entry dialog (the history entries list must have the input focus).
  • Added workaround for Mono window size bug.
  • Added accessibility help page.
Improvements:
  • In the main window, the entry list is now updated when right-clicking onto a group in the group tree.
  • Expanding/collapsing a group in the group tree of the main window does not select it anymore.
  • The option 'Remember password hiding setting in the main window' is now turned off by default.
  • In the auto-type entry selection dialog, comments ({C:...} placeholders) are now removed from the values in the 'Sequence' column if the 'Sequence - Comments' column is displayed.
  • The view is now restored after syntax highlighting in the sequence box of the auto-type association dialog.
  • Reduced flickering in the sequence box of the auto-type association dialog.
  • Improved performance of Spr compilations of certain texts.
  • Minor process memory protection improvement for the password generator.
  • Minor process memory protection improvements for some report dialogs.
  • Improved thread safety of message box management.
  • Improved UUID object implementation.
  • Collection equality testing improvements (for plugins).
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • In the main window, the entry list is now updated correctly when performing overlapping keypresses into the group tree.
  • When cancelling a group drag&drop operation, the group selection is now restored correctly.
  • Fixed background of CHM help pages.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.56
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

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Feedback • 04-02-2024 16:31
8 • submitter: Munchie

04-02-2024 • 16:31

8

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

Update-historie

01-05 KeePass Password Safe 2.61.1 2
04-03 KeePass Password Safe 2.61 3
02-11 KeePass Password Safe 2.60 62
07-'25 KeePass Password Safe 2.59 13
03-'25 KeePass Password Safe 2.58 14
03-'25 KeePass Password Safe 1.43 21
10-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.57.1 39
06-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.57 11
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.56 8
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 1.42 18
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Reacties (8)

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Master FX 4 februari 2024 16:51
Blijft nog steeds mijn goto password manager in Windows, in combinate met Keepass Android met de database in mijn Onedrive.
Verwijderd @Master FX4 februari 2024 17:30
Same en op bepaalde intervallen een offline kopie op een encrypted USB stick.
pepsiblik @Master FX4 februari 2024 19:18
De mijne staat op mijn NAS en dan af en toe synchroniseren in Keepas2Android.
SCS2 4 februari 2024 19:06
Bij vorige versie v2.55 keurig reminder dat beter hash functie kan updaten.
In help heel veel tips: maak het zo moeilijk dat het een net acceptabele tijd duurt...
Vind ik mooi.
Dat voorkeur Argon2d boven AES-KDF, had ik tijdschrift CT over gelezen.
Dat ook eis aan RAM, tegen super parallel brute-force attacks op bijv. GPU's
IrBaboon79 4 februari 2024 20:59
Deze tijden gebruikt maar sinds enige maanden op KeepassXC over; die voelt toch wat prettiger aan in gebruik en ziet er wat moderner uit - ieder voor zich natuurlijk :)
PsiTweaker 5 februari 2024 12:21
Jarenlang de gratis Bitdefender Wallet gehad en onlangs 'verplicht' moeten overstappen naar de betaalde versie, waarbij e.e.a. toch niet zo fijn werkt.

Sinds deze week met KeePass bezig, om te kijken hoe dat werkt en of dat 'mij past'.

Op zoek naar allerlei instellingen ( b.v. hoe moet wat ) kom ik het onderstaande tegen " :

Passwords can be passed using the -pw: option. In order to pass 'abc' as password, you would add the following argument to the command line: -pw:abc. Note that there must be no space between the ':' and the password. If your password contains a space, you must enclose it in quotes. For example: -pw:"my secret password".

WTF ! Zet je al je w8w in een 'zwaar' versleuteld bestand en dan zet je het main password ( als platte tekst ) in een batch file :+ !
Hmmm, .... die optie zou ik ( als ik KeePass zou ontwerpen ) toch echt weglaten !

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 24 juli 2024 01:01]

bilbob @PsiTweaker5 februari 2024 15:01
Je kan dan volgens mij een wachtwoord gebruiken die in een keepass database zit om een andere database automatisch te openen.
ahendriks @bilbob5 februari 2024 16:15
klopt, dan wordt het:
-pw-enc:{PASSWORD_ENC}
bijvoorbeeld een entry met URL:
cmd://"{APPDIR}\KeePass.exe" "C:\voorbeeld\voorbeeld.kdbx" -pw-enc:{PASSWORD_ENC}
Je kan dan de URL dubbelklikken en dan open je de andere keepass file met het wachtwoord wat in dat entry staat. Eventueel kan dat dus ook nog met een keyfile:
cmd://"{APPDIR}\KeePass.exe" "C:\voorbeeld\voorbeeld.kdbx" -pw-enc:{PASSWORD_ENC} -keyfile:"D:\geheimeMap\\keyfiles\voorbeeld.key"

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