Versie 0.4.8 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'Tis but a flesh wound' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#21062] [Plugin] Add API for managing a guest's items. Improved: [#18632, #21306] Land ownership and construction rights are now shown on top of the water.

[#20951] Activate OpenRCT2 window after using native file dialog on macOS.

[#21184] The construction marker for rides, paths and large scenery is now shown on top of the water.

[#21192] Tooltips will now follow the cursor.

[#21227] Entrance style dropdown is now sorted alphabetically everywhere. Changed: [#21200] Raise maximum lift speeds of the Reverser Coaster, Side Friction Coaster, and Virginia Reel for RCT1 parity.

[#21225] Raise maximum allowed misc entities to 1600. Fixed: [#19494] RCT1 fence gate walls not imported properly if they were placed on slopes.

[#20196] New scenarios start with an incorrect temperature.

[#20255] Images from the last hovered-over coaster in the object selection are not freed.

[#20616] Confirmation button in the track designer’s quit prompt has the wrong text.

[#20628] Moving caret using Ctrl+left can move too far when using a multibyte grapheme.

[#20631] IME window not positioned correctly.

[#20845] Trying to save under a folder with no write permissions causes a crash.

[#21054] “No entrance” style is selected by default in the track designer.

[#21145] [Plugin] setInterval/setTimeout handle conflict.

[#21157] [Plugin] Widgets do not redraw correctly when updating disabled or visibility state.

[#21158] [Plugin] Potential crash using setInterval/setTimeout within the callback.

[#21171] [Plugin] Crash creating entities with no more entity slots available.

[#21178] Inca Lost City’s scenario description incorrectly states there are height restrictions.

[#21179] Additional missing land/construction rights tiles in Inca Lost City & Renovation.

[#21198] [Plugin] Setting brake or booster speeds on a tile element doesn’t work.

[#21290] Sound keeps playing when paused from fast-forward mode.

[#21291] Hungry guests heading to any flat ride do not count for warning threshold (original bug).

[#21309] Africa - Oasis & Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s monorails are built outside the park’s land rights.

[#21316] Isolated land for sale tile on Extreme Hawaiian Island.