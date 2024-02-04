Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.4.8

OpenRCT2 logo (79 pix)Versie 0.4.8 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'Tis but a flesh wound' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • [#21062] [Plugin] Add API for managing a guest's items.
Improved:
  • [#18632, #21306] Land ownership and construction rights are now shown on top of the water.
  • [#20951] Activate OpenRCT2 window after using native file dialog on macOS.
  • [#21184] The construction marker for rides, paths and large scenery is now shown on top of the water.
  • [#21192] Tooltips will now follow the cursor.
  • [#21227] Entrance style dropdown is now sorted alphabetically everywhere.
Changed:
  • [#21200] Raise maximum lift speeds of the Reverser Coaster, Side Friction Coaster, and Virginia Reel for RCT1 parity.
  • [#21225] Raise maximum allowed misc entities to 1600.
Fixed:
  • [#19494] RCT1 fence gate walls not imported properly if they were placed on slopes.
  • [#20196] New scenarios start with an incorrect temperature.
  • [#20255] Images from the last hovered-over coaster in the object selection are not freed.
  • [#20616] Confirmation button in the track designer’s quit prompt has the wrong text.
  • [#20628] Moving caret using Ctrl+left can move too far when using a multibyte grapheme.
  • [#20631] IME window not positioned correctly.
  • [#20845] Trying to save under a folder with no write permissions causes a crash.
  • [#21054] “No entrance” style is selected by default in the track designer.
  • [#21145] [Plugin] setInterval/setTimeout handle conflict.
  • [#21157] [Plugin] Widgets do not redraw correctly when updating disabled or visibility state.
  • [#21158] [Plugin] Potential crash using setInterval/setTimeout within the callback.
  • [#21171] [Plugin] Crash creating entities with no more entity slots available.
  • [#21178] Inca Lost City’s scenario description incorrectly states there are height restrictions.
  • [#21179] Additional missing land/construction rights tiles in Inca Lost City & Renovation.
  • [#21198] [Plugin] Setting brake or booster speeds on a tile element doesn’t work.
  • [#21290] Sound keeps playing when paused from fast-forward mode.
  • [#21291] Hungry guests heading to any flat ride do not count for warning threshold (original bug).
  • [#21309] Africa - Oasis & Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s monorails are built outside the park’s land rights.
  • [#21316] Isolated land for sale tile on Extreme Hawaiian Island.
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.4.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.4.8
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-02-2024 17:37 5

04-02-2024 • 17:37

5

Bron: OpenRCT2

Update-historie

11-06 OpenRCT2 0.5.2 3
18-05 OpenRCT2 0.5.1 8
12-04 OpenRCT2 0.5.0 3
01-03 OpenRCT2 0.4.32 7
01-02 OpenRCT2 0.4.31 0
04-01 OpenRCT2 0.4.30 30
22-11 OpenRCT2 0.4.29 24
01-11 OpenRCT2 0.4.28 11
04-10 OpenRCT2 0.4.27 0
09-'25 OpenRCT2 0.4.26 5
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JBVisual 4 februari 2024 18:15
Ik moet zeggen dat ik heel blij ben met de inzet van diverse vrijwilligers op dit project die al ontzettend veel gedaan hebben.
Wel
Ben ik erg benieuwd wanneer het project door de ontwikkelaars als zodanig goed bestempeld wordt dat ze het een 1.0 willen uitbrengen.
Begrijp mij niet verkeerd , ik vind het al ontzettend goed en heb er veel plezier mee.
Ik ben gewoon benieuwd wanneer ze het meer gaan vinden dan 0.x.x (ik wil ook niet zeggen dat 1.0 het einde is, maar bij openTTD zijn ze op een gegeven moment ook de 1.0 voorbij gegaan)
Gymnasiast
@JBVisual4 februari 2024 18:23
Momenteel moet je nog het originele spel hebben voor de graphics, muziek en geluidseffecten. Er lopen momenteel projecten voor het maken van een nieuwe set die je kunt gebruiken als je het origineel niet hebt. Zodra die klaar zijn releasen we versie 1.0. (Voor OpenTTD was dat overigens ook de reden om 1.0 te releasen.)
JeroenED @Gymnasiast5 februari 2024 11:10
Ik vraag mij wel af of dit eigenlijk wel mogelijk is? En dan heb ik het over auteursrechten. Ik denk niet dat een opensource project budget heeft voor licentierechten? En dan zullen daar wel restrictie aan zitten die volledig open source onmogelijk maken? Ik denk meer specifiek aan modellen van de coasters, ingangen en eetstanden etc die je niet zomaar zal mogen kopiëren of namaken.

Aangezien je over 'wij' spreekt ga ik ervan uit dat je bij deel uitmaakt van het project en waarschijnlijk ook al over de kwestie hebt nagedacht?

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenED op 28 juli 2024 09:46]

5pë©ïàál_Tèkén @JBVisual4 februari 2024 18:44
OpenRCT2 is an open-source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (RCT2), expanding the game with new features, fixing bugs and raising game limits.
Als OpenRCT2 een compleet opensource variant van het originele RCT2 zou willen zijn, dan is er een redelijk duidelijke richtlijn van wanneer het spel 'af' is en er een 1.0 op geplakt kan worden. Echter, het wil méér zijn dan het origineel. Dan heb je ook nog de uitbreidingssets van RCT2, zijnde Wacky Worlds en Time Twister. De assets van deze sets worden ondersteund maar zijn niet vereist.

Zoals @Gymnasiast zei denk ik dat ze de 1.0 lat leggen wanneer het spel in zijn geheel vanaf de grond af aan is herbouwd en er dus geen enkele afhankelijkheid meer bestaat m.b.t. het origineel.
Gymnasiast
@5pë©ïàál_Tèkén4 februari 2024 20:16
Zoals @Gymnasiast zei denk ik dat ze de 1.0 lat leggen wanneer het spel in zijn geheel vanaf de grond af aan is herbouwd en er dus geen enkele afhankelijkheid meer bestaat m.b.t. het origineel.
Dat weet ik wel zeker. Ik ga daar namelijk mede over ;-)

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