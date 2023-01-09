Versie 22.12.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The first maintenance release of the 22.12 series is out with support for Akaso proxy files and a small improvement to audio pause/play. Some highlights include fixes to timeline preview rendering, copy/paste/move of keyframes in the rotoscoping effect, moving of clips on low zoom levels and avoid overlay issues with subtitles backgrounds with alpha.