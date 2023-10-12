Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.55

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.55 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .NET Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features:
  • Added 'Compare Entries' command (in the main menu 'Entry' → 'Compare'), which compares the two entries that are selected in the main entry list.
  • Added 'Mark Entry for Comparison' and 'Compare Entry with Marked Entry' commands (in the main menu 'Entry' → 'Compare'); these two commands support comparing two entries that are stored in different databases (opened in tabs).
  • Report dialogs can now be closed by pressing the Esc key.
  • Added option 'Show warning when the key transformation settings are weak' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Security', turned on by default).
  • The options in the entry/group duplication dialog are remembered now.
  • The options in the HTML export/print dialog are remembered now.
  • In dialogs that have a 'Do not show this dialog again' option and multiple commands, the command that will always be used when turning on the option is now mentioned in the dialog.
  • Added 'More information' link in the dialog that is displayed when KeePass automatically disables enforcement-requiring items.
  • Added {NEWPASSWORD:/#/P/O/} placeholder, which generates a new password for the current entry using the specified pattern P and the option(s) O.
  • Added accessible names for some controls (custom keystroke sequence edit control in the auto-type item dialog, filter edit control in report dialogs, a few controls in the password generator dialog; if the option 'Optimize for screen reader' is turned on).
  • Added 'MasterKeyExpiryForce' configuration setting.
  • Enhanced Google Chrome passwords CSV import module to support the new format.
  • Enhanced mSecure CSV import module to support the new format.
  • Enhanced 1Password 1PUX import module to support the new password field/type.
Improvements:
  • The toolbar in report dialogs is now a tab stop.
  • Increased default number of AES-KDF iterations.
  • Improved syntax highlighting for {CLIPBOARD-SET:...} placeholders (in the auto-type item editing dialog).
  • The node mode of the configuration element '/Configuration/Meta/PreferUserConfiguration' is now 'None' by default.
  • Improved INI loading performance.
  • Improved data size formatting.
  • Renamed value columns/commands in the history entry comparison dialog from 'A'/'B' to '1'/'2'.
  • Improved process memory protection of history entry comparisons.
  • Improved process memory protection of 'CryptoRandomStream' objects.
  • Improved thread safety of process memory protection on Unix-like systems.
  • The MSI file is now built using Visual Studio 2022.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • Searches using an XPath expression involving history entries now always regard all history entries.
  • KeePass now does not crash anymore when a plugin tries to upload a file to a server asynchronously.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-10-2023 20:19
44 • submitter: shaswin

12-10-2023 • 20:19

44

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

Update-historie

04-03 KeePass Password Safe 2.58 14
02-03 KeePass Password Safe 1.43 21
09-10 KeePass Password Safe 2.57.1 39
06-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.57 11
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.56 8
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 1.42 18
10-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.55 44
06-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.54 62
02-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.53.1 13
01-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.53 50
Meer historie

Lees meer

KeePass Password Safe

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (44)

-Moderatie-faq
44
44
22
0
0
13
Wijzig sortering
manusjevanalles 12 oktober 2023 21:49
Welke app is een aanrader voor ios? Ik gebruik nu strongbox maar die bevalt niet zo goed als keepass2android op mijn android telefoon.
Chicken @manusjevanalles12 oktober 2023 21:56
Ik gebruik Keepassium, en dat bevalt erg goed.
manusjevanalles @Chicken12 oktober 2023 21:58
Dat is wel een prijzige app, maar ziet er wel goed uit.
greg-a @manusjevanalles12 oktober 2023 23:18
Hier ook KeePassium. Gebruik heb al2 jaar en gratis. Haal de database van van OneDrive waardoor ik zowel op desktop als op de telefoon altijd over de meest up to date database beschik.

Ik zou graag zoiets gebruiksvriendelijk zien voor Android.
nielsl @greg-a13 oktober 2023 06:45
Ik gebruik deze op Android: https://play.google.com/s...s2android.keepass2android
Keepassxc op de Windows laptop, bestand in OneDrive, altijd en overal up to date.
jack_007 @greg-a13 oktober 2023 10:45
Zelf gebruik ik KeepassDx op Android https://play.google.com/store/search?q=keepassdx&c=apps
Werkt voor mij net wat beter dan K2A.
nielsl @jack_00713 oktober 2023 12:33
Ziet er goed uit! Ga 'm eens proberen :D
EstiematiesEnzo @greg-a13 oktober 2023 13:54
Hoe werkt dit t.o.v. 2FA als het neerkomt op de database ophalen?. Gewoon eens per dag de code invoeren of?.
Chicken @manusjevanalles12 oktober 2023 22:42
Je kunt 'm gewoon gratis gebruiken. Zelf doe ik zo nu en dan een donatie.

https://keepassium.com/pricing/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chicken op 22 juli 2024 16:30]

ymmv @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 20:51
De gratis versie werkt prima hoor. Je hebt alleen de betaalversie nodig als je meer dan 1 database gelijktijdig wilt gebruiken (als ik me niet vergis).
manusjevanalles @ymmv13 oktober 2023 21:20
Ik worstel vooral met autofill. Dat lijkt het met geen enkele app goed te doen. Soms doet hij het ineens, maar meestal pas nadat ik meerdere keren tussen vensters heb gewisseld.
vespino @manusjevanalles12 oktober 2023 22:02
KeePass Touch: https://apps.apple.com/app/id966759076
synoniem @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 00:03
Ik gebruik Bitwarden op iOS ( en alle andere besturingssystemen) en dat bevalt erg goed.
ultimate-tester @synoniem13 oktober 2023 07:46
Heb zelf jaren terug de overstap van keepass naar Bitwarden gemaakt. Vond ik een hele vooruitgang. Gewoon browser extensies, zelfs in Safari op de iPhone worden relevante wachtwoorden aangeraden vanuit de database voor matchende urls door een extensie voor Safari. Al die integratie maakt het leven een stuk makkelijker terwijl het nog steeds veilig is.
Telin @ultimate-tester13 oktober 2023 08:21
Browser extensies en automatisch invullen maakt het wel makkelijker en gebruiksvriendelijker maar niet veiliger.
CH4OS @Telin13 oktober 2023 09:00
Tja, als iemand achter de pc zit, of in bezit van een device is dat niet wenselijk is, heb je sowieso een groter probleem.
ultimate-tester @Telin13 oktober 2023 09:11
Automatisch invullen heb ik het niet over gehad :X De extensie van Bitwarden maakt een suggestie (enkel de username onderaan je scherm) en als je daarop in gaat moet je alsnog ofwel je master password, of biometrische authenticatie doen. Daarna wordt het wel automatisch ingevuld.
M. Schaap @ultimate-tester13 oktober 2023 13:14
KeepassXC heeft ook browserextensies, en heeft een modernere interface dan Keepass.
DikkieDick @synoniem13 oktober 2023 08:30
Hier idem. Na eerst LastPass te hebben gebruikt. Bitwarden zelfgehost op de Raspberry Pi is wel ideaal en werkt op zowel Android als iOs uit de kunst.
Roywall.e @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 10:36
Keeper wachtwoord manager is een heel fijn programma ben hier naar overgestapt vanuit Keepass. En de WW bestanden van Keepass kun je gewoon importeren.
divvid @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 11:31
ik gebruik keepassXC, tot nu toe nooit gezeur gehad en regelmatig updates
mjl @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 08:34
KeePass touch ivm gratis Dropbox werkt bij mij erg goed tussen PC en IOS omgevingen.
Floor @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 17:41
Na vele jaren tevreden gebruik van Keepass overgestapt naar Bitwarden. Werkt allemaal net soepeler en op elke device en vooral geen sync problemen meer.
webhalla @manusjevanalles13 oktober 2023 21:30
KeePass touch gratis met ads of €1,99
Berimbau @manusjevanalles16 oktober 2023 09:52
kypass vind ik top werken
Gerard001a 13 oktober 2023 09:33
Blijft mijn favoriete paswoord kluis en dat al jaren.
Prima stukje software en zelf vind ik het heel fijn dat ze niet mee doen met het constant veranderen van het uiterlijk 👍
Mijn paswoorden staan gewoon als versleuteld bestand op mijn PC en ik vertrouw volledig op de encryptie van Keepass.
En met autotype zet Keepass, zowel mijn inlognaam alsook mijn wachtwoord neer op de site waar ik wil inloggen.
En dat allemaal gratis ( donatie is vrijwillig) en dat al jaren.
Ben een tevreden gebruiker en hou vertrouwen in Keepass 👍😊
MrMarcie @Gerard001a13 oktober 2023 10:44
Gebruik Keepass ook al jaren en daarnaast Bidwarden.
Maar schijnbaar ken ik het programma niet goed genoeg want die autotype was me nog niet opgevallen. Ga ik me in verdiepen. Dank.

Ik mag niet niet moderreren dus het bedankje maar zo.
Gerard001a @MrMarcie13 oktober 2023 11:03
Ook een tevreden gebruiker zie ik :)
Autotypen gaat als volgt: Je gebruikt de rechtermuis knop en daar staat het tussen het menutje ;)
Zo makkelijk, nooit meer iets kopieren of plakken, het vult zowel je naam als ook je wachtwoord in, bij de pagina die je wilt openen
Sucses, het kan niet missen.
En ik mag ook niet modereren :) er zijn er veel die dat niet mogen.
Dus jij ook bedankt
Sebas1974 13 oktober 2023 10:01
Ik gebruik KeePass echt al enorm lang. En (bijna) naar alle tevredenheid.

Als extra beveiligingslaag een keyfile op elk device dat KeePass draait. En een stevig master password dus. De database heb ik in Dropbox maar ik overweeg het naar Google Drive over te zetten.

Het is niet alleen maar maneschijn en rozengeur. Soms gaat er iets mis waardoor er conflicterende versie(s) van de database ontstaan. Ik zie alleen niet hoe. Het ligt denk ik niet aan KeePass zelf. Nu ik 'hier' toch ben... iemand een idee?

Ik ben ook al een tijdje aan het stoeien met NordPass. Ik maak al gebruik van NordVPN en heb me laten verleiden hun password database te proberen. En ben er erg tevreden over. Zit erg goed in elkaar. Ik heb de premium versie maar het is ook gratis te gebruiken. Het enigste dat me dwars zit is dat ik de database niet lokaal heb.

Hoe dan ook, artikel gaat over KeePass. Erg tevreden dus! O-) Op Windows draai ik versie 2. Op Android gebruik ik KeePass2Android. Apple is mijn ding niet maar ik weet vrij zeker dat er ook een iOS tool bestaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebas1974 op 22 juli 2024 16:30]

Bart.net @Sebas197413 oktober 2023 13:12
Het is niet alleen maar maneschijn en rozengeur. Soms ontstaat er een conflict waardoor er conflicterende versie(s) van de database ontstaan. Ik zie alleen niet hoe. Het ligt denk ik niet aan KeePass zelf. Nu ik 'hier' toch ben... iemand een idee?
Ik gebruik KeePass sinds een krappe maand (LastPass abo laten verlopen na de zoveelste hack). Als je op twee devices tegelijk KeePass open hebt, of het ene device is nog niet gesynct terwijl je de andere al hebt geopend, dan ontstaat er een conflict, is dat wat je bedoelt?
Keepass vraagt dan bij mij altijd netjes of je de wijzigingen wil mergen (hij houdt precies bij wanneer/waar je een wijziging aanbrengt), en dat is tot op heden altijd goed gegaan. (KeePass2Android + Windows)
Sebas1974 @Bart.net13 oktober 2023 13:36
Ja ik denk idd dat het gebeurt als er twee versies openstaan. Maar het lijkt mij dat de database met de laatste wijziging altijd de juiste is en als master wordt genomen. Mergen wordt idd wel gevraagd en toch ontstaat er zo nu en dan een conflict. Meestal als ik 2 PC's tegelijk aan heb, dus 2x Windows 8)7
beerse @Sebas197413 oktober 2023 14:26
In KeepAss: Bestand/File -> Synchroniseren -> .. En daarna de nenu's volgen om alles weer netjes te maken.

Oftewel: Ja, er ontstaan altijd wel een keer conflicten, zelfs als je echt maar op 1 plek werkt, bijvoorbeeld door een mislukte opslaan actie of zo. En daar is keepass op voorbereid.
Sebas1974 @beerse13 oktober 2023 14:37
@Bart.net @beerse Bedankt voor jullie reactie. Ik ga eens even door de instelling heen. En misschien heb je gelijk, Beerse; conflicten kunnen altijd ontstaan. Het is ook niet zo dat het aan de lopende band gebeurt. Over het algemeen ben ik super tevreden over KeePass.
En @Bart.net ik heb ook ooit overwogen eens naar LastPass te kijken maar ik lees daar zo nu en dan ook over hacks. Als er iets is dat ik veilig wil hebben dan zijn het m'n wachtwoorden wel...
ari2asem 12 oktober 2023 20:38
compare entries....ik zou heel graag ook willen zien COMPARE DATABASE'S. dus 2 databases met elkaar vergijken
mesm90 @ari2asem12 oktober 2023 21:24
Maar dit kan toch al een hele tijd?
Ik gebruik deze functie om de Google drive database te syncen met mijn werk of thuis database

Zit gewoon onder de knop file en dan en dan compare oid
jcbvm 12 oktober 2023 21:08
Is er ergens iets bekend over passkey support in keepass?
vespino @jcbvm12 oktober 2023 22:02
Nog niet.
Pinkys Brain @jcbvm13 oktober 2023 14:11
Zat toevallig hier net wat over aan het lezen. Ik weet niet hoe het met keepass zit maar KeepassXC experimenteerd met het afvangen van de webauthn API in een extensie en dan in software passkeys te implementeren.


https://github.com/keepassxreboot/keepassxc/issues/1870

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pinkys Brain op 22 juli 2024 16:30]

jcbvm @Pinkys Brain13 oktober 2023 17:52
Ah thx, ik dacht dat KeepassXC het op de lange baan had gegooid
TrainedFTW 12 oktober 2023 21:48
Ik heb vorige week KeePass en KeePassXC uitgetest.

Met KeePass lukte het niet om de Chrome wachtwoorden uit het .csv bestand te laden, wat ik ook probeerde. Met KeePassXC lukte dit meteen. Daarnaast is de interface van XC ook beter. Als je twijfelt probeer XC.
JarnoK @TrainedFTW12 oktober 2023 22:38
Als ik de release notes zo lees zou dit nu ook weer moeten werken.
Bart.net @TrainedFTW14 oktober 2023 08:49
Met KeePass lukte het niet om de Chrome wachtwoorden uit het .csv bestand te laden, wat ik ook probeerde.
Het lukte mij uiteindelijk wel door overig csv bestand te kiezen, waar je handmatig aan moest geven welke kolom welke waarde bevat. Het zou fijn zijn als dit nu is opgelost.
timok2 13 oktober 2023 09:40
Gelinkte taalbestand in artikel is nog voor 2.54.
Inmiddels zijn er ook taalbestanden geüpload voor 2.55.
Ook via souceforge te vinden.
Link
Maulet 13 oktober 2023 08:42
Ik gebruik Proton. uiterst tevreden en 't is gratis.
Maar ja, opties opties opties :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq