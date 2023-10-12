Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.55 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .NET Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features: Added 'Compare Entries' command (in the main menu 'Entry' → 'Compare'), which compares the two entries that are selected in the main entry list.

Added 'Mark Entry for Comparison' and 'Compare Entry with Marked Entry' commands (in the main menu 'Entry' → 'Compare'); these two commands support comparing two entries that are stored in different databases (opened in tabs).

Report dialogs can now be closed by pressing the Esc key.

key. Added option 'Show warning when the key transformation settings are weak' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Security', turned on by default).

The options in the entry/group duplication dialog are remembered now.

The options in the HTML export/print dialog are remembered now.

In dialogs that have a 'Do not show this dialog again' option and multiple commands, the command that will always be used when turning on the option is now mentioned in the dialog.

Added 'More information' link in the dialog that is displayed when KeePass automatically disables enforcement-requiring items.

Added {NEWPASSWORD:/#/ P / O /} placeholder, which generates a new password for the current entry using the specified pattern P and the option(s) O .

placeholder, which generates a new password for the current entry using the specified pattern and the option(s) . Added accessible names for some controls (custom keystroke sequence edit control in the auto-type item dialog, filter edit control in report dialogs, a few controls in the password generator dialog; if the option 'Optimize for screen reader' is turned on).

Added ' MasterKeyExpiryForce ' configuration setting.

' configuration setting. Enhanced Google Chrome passwords CSV import module to support the new format.

Enhanced mSecure CSV import module to support the new format.

Enhanced 1Password 1PUX import module to support the new password field/type. Improvements: The toolbar in report dialogs is now a tab stop.

Increased default number of AES-KDF iterations.

Improved syntax highlighting for {CLIPBOARD-SET:...} placeholders (in the auto-type item editing dialog).

placeholders (in the auto-type item editing dialog). The node mode of the configuration element ' /Configuration/Meta/PreferUserConfiguration ' is now ' None ' by default.

' is now ' ' by default. Improved INI loading performance.

Improved data size formatting.

Renamed value columns/commands in the history entry comparison dialog from 'A'/'B' to '1'/'2'.

Improved process memory protection of history entry comparisons.

Improved process memory protection of ' CryptoRandomStream ' objects.

' objects. Improved thread safety of process memory protection on Unix-like systems.

The MSI file is now built using Visual Studio 2022.

Various UI text improvements.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements. Bugfixes: Searches using an XPath expression involving history entries now always regard all history entries.

KeePass now does not crash anymore when a plugin tries to upload a file to a server asynchronously.