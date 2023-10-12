Versie 1.6.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3001: MDK 0.22.1
- 2998: 'Start slideshow' from folder - more info.
- 2995: TX Texture format
- 2984: Settings - browser - split Companion files into separate tab - more info.
- 2983: Batch convert - watermark - parameters - more info.
- 2980: Compare - shortcuts to switch - more info.
- 2978: Info - add universal Image ratio tag - more info.
- 2975: Paint - shortcut - more info.
- 2974: Video capture - bit rate - more info.
- 2973: Capture - default settings - more info.
- 2971: Viewer - Image menu - more info.
- 2964: LibHeif used to load AVIF
- 2963: LibHeif 1.16.2
- 2961: Curves - Histogram as background - more info.
- 2960: Browser - file list - show empty Tag box onHover only - more info.
- 2958: Batch Convert - sort preset list - more info.
- 2956: Edit IPTC/XMP - Required fields - more info.
- 2941: Slideshow UI - more info.
- 2940: Libjpeg-turbo 3.0.0
- 2939: Libarchive 3.7.2
- 2938: LibWebP 1.3.2
- 2937: Zlib 1.3
- 2936: Libpng 1.6.40
- 2935: Lcms 2.15
- 2934: LibRaw 0.21.1
- 3015: MacOS: LibHeif can be used to load/save heif/avif - more info.
- 3014: Qt 5.15.15
- 3013: Batch convert - Smallest filesize option (experimental) - more info.
- 3012: XISF format - more info.
- 3011: Settings - Thumbnail - Overlay icons - icon - more info.
- 3010: Edit comment - reposition controls - more info.
- 3009: Unrated filter - more info.
- 3008: Viewer - statusbar - shows comment from prev file - more info.
- 3007: Edit XMP - some fields not written on RAW - more info.
- 3006: Edit IPTC - some fields not written on RAW - more info.
- 3005: GIF do not play when path is too long - more info.
- 3004: Linux - Cut file and paste into Dolphin - more info.
- 3003: Video thumbnail gallery - more info.
- 3002: HEIC & rotation - more info.
- 3000: Viewer - error renaming video - more info.
- 2999: Rename companions file & description - more info.
- 2997: Update after Set DPI - more info.
- 2996: Filter & folder update - more info.
- 2994: Viewer - pan - unsync after making selection - more info.
- 2993: Viewer - metadata - label/rating not show - more info.
- 2992: Viewer - wrong selection when resizing to 1x1 - more info.
- 2991: Draw - watermark - selection - more info.
- 2990: Viewer - pan - more info.
- 2989: Batch convert - border - shadow direction out of group - more info.
- 2988: Edit XMP - ISO 8601 for date - more info.
- 2987: Settings - catalog - hang when sync unmounted drives - more info.
- 2986: Edit XMP - date UI - more info.
- 2985: MacOS: delete problem on external drive - more info.
- 2982: Progress dialog - more info.
- 2981: TG4 loading
- 2979: Description gets corrupted after batch rename - more info.
- 2977: Viewer - edit comment - image reloads once dialog closed - more info.
- 2976: Browser - last path & startup none - more info.
- 2972: Settings - View UI - more info.
- 2970: Browser - menu items when no selection - more info.
- 2969: Viewer - Wheel or keys on text file - more info.
- 2967: Settings - Interface UI - more info.
- 2968: Settings - ICC UI - more info.
- 2966: 'Open With' - last folder - more info.
- 2962: Slow lossless WebP - more info.
- 2959: Browser - add favorite on non folder - more info.
- 2957: Settings - General - File operations UI - more info.
- 2955: Batch convert - Source file not deleted on Windows - more info.
- 2954: 'Open with' configure windows size - more info.
- 2953: Crash 'enhance colors' with ICC + lanczos
- 2952: Settings>File list - extension for audio files - more info.
- 2951: Resize image > 32000 with lanzcos
- 2950: Crash when browsing quickly between image - ICC + two pass + lanzcos quality
- 2949: Comment in statusbar - more info.
- 2948: Ratio naming & sorting - more info.
- 2947: Text & xmp shown in fullscreen/view mode - more info.
- 2946: Compare - A/B with color profile - more info.
- 2945: Moving image/dir does not move annotation - more info.
- 2944: Mouse forward/backward button select item - more info.
- 2943: Custom filter & file without extension - more info.
- 2942: Batch convert - Inner frame - more info.
- 2875: Unicode Exif User Comment - more info.
- 2933: Export UI - more info.
- 2932: Export - auto preview - more info.
- 2931: Export - Crash on best fit - more info.
- 2930: Import&sort - index & files sorting - more info.