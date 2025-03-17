Versie 3.6 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken.
Changes in version 3.6
- Tag Inspector supports creation of the cuesheet
- Consistency in the trimming of jpg pictures
- Accuracy in Bing artwork searching
- File Converter: Allow more than 9 max threads
- Sorting a date in the column browser
- Extra definitions for "Quality" tag
- Added hotkey commands to select tabs 1..9
- Tag Inspector: Multi-selection support for the delete function
- Touchups on the Highlighting Rules
- Better handling of MusicBee not restarting when a VST plugin was (is?) active
- Pitch/ Tempo and Sample Rate controls can be docked to a sidebar
- Added "Stop after Current" to the notification tray menu
- MB will now prompt for the artist bio to be saved when a new artist starts playing or MB is exited without saving
- "Edit: Insert Timestamp for Synchronized Lyrics" hotkey now works in the Tag Editor
- Music Explorer will remember the selected artist
- Better handling of plugin uninstallations
- Shuffle Playlist through Command Line
- Disconnected the main and floating windows so they are independent
- Support for Send To/ Folder (Replace) to replace multiple files in one go
- Prompt for Confirmation When Closing While Music is Playing
- Added Original Year for sorting
- Clicking on a track in the top tracks panel will open the album and select the track
- Date sorting is supported for date-typed fields
- Along the lines of: Allow "Suggested Genres" to look for Track Artist if Album Artist is "Various Artists"'
- Enable in-table editing of the track number on the auto-tagger dialog box
- Larger Album artwork in the Thumbnail Browser
- Volume Analysis: Parallel execution for multiple files
- Bug Fixed: Playlist Mixer: "Any Field" Null problem
- Bug Fixed: Crossfading + Volume Normalization (AIMP)
- Bug Fixed: when referencing aggregate functions in $Or, $And
- Bug Fixed: MB loses references to the main song in ASX files
- Bug Fixed: Hotkey for 'configure custom/virtual tags' can open multiple panels.
- Additional (four) Custom Tags
- Added support for finding rather than filtering in the main panel search
- Re: Bug When Syncing Playlists Containing ASX Files
- Update to highlighting rules behaviour
- Added chapter list support
- Bug Fixed: Error when clicking a button in the Music Explorer
- Clicking on a multivalue artist tag now links to the first artist in the Music Explorer
- Bug Fixed: Custom weblinks toolbar bug
- Bug Fixed: Compact mode error clicking settings
- Excluded PDF files from being moved when 'move non-media files' is unticked
- Allows adjustment of the Music Explorer top tracks panel widthBug Fixed: Main Panel Not Refreshed When Switching From Folder Browser To Music Node
- Graphics glitch fixed and "MusicBee" menu button alignment improved
- Bug Fixed: 'Move files' warning recurring many times
- MusicBee API: Support for function overloading
- Bug Fixed: Populating the Track duration in ASX files
- Drop Down List When Editing Tags in the Main Panel
- Goto Text Search Box hotkey updated to toggle between focusing the text box and the track list
- Added ContrastBoost support for synched lyrics
- Mouse wheel used to seek forward & backward through the playing track
- Autofill values in the tag
- Bug Fixed: Double-clicking on a track triggers inconsistent actions
- Bug Fxed: Start Playlist From Last Track Played Bug
- Bug Fixed: Inconsistent Alignment Behaviour in the Track Info Panel
- ContrastBoost support for the non-highlighted portion of synced lyrics
- Bug Fixed: Problem With ID3V2 Track Count Field
- Music Explorer: Option to show/hide artist statistics
- Smooth Fade When Skipping
- Trank Info Panel: Skinning Elements
- Plugin support for raw sample data
- Plugin support for VU meters