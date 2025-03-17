Software-update: MusicBee 3.6

MusicBee logoVersie 3.6 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken.

Changes in version 3.6
  • Tag Inspector supports creation of the cuesheet
  • Consistency in the trimming of jpg pictures
  • Accuracy in Bing artwork searching
  • File Converter: Allow more than 9 max threads
  • Sorting a date in the column browser
  • Extra definitions for "Quality" tag
  • Added hotkey commands to select tabs 1..9
  • Tag Inspector: Multi-selection support for the delete function
  • Touchups on the Highlighting Rules
  • Better handling of MusicBee not restarting when a VST plugin was (is?) active
  • Pitch/ Tempo and Sample Rate controls can be docked to a sidebar
  • Added "Stop after Current" to the notification tray menu
  • MB will now prompt for the artist bio to be saved when a new artist starts playing or MB is exited without saving
  • "Edit: Insert Timestamp for Synchronized Lyrics" hotkey now works in the Tag Editor
  • Music Explorer will remember the selected artist
  • Better handling of plugin uninstallations
  • Shuffle Playlist through Command Line
  • Disconnected the main and floating windows so they are independent
  • Support for Send To/ Folder (Replace) to replace multiple files in one go
  • Prompt for Confirmation When Closing While Music is Playing
  • Added Original Year for sorting
  • Clicking on a track in the top tracks panel will open the album and select the track
  • Date sorting is supported for date-typed fields
  • Along the lines of: Allow "Suggested Genres" to look for Track Artist if Album Artist is "Various Artists"'
  • Enable in-table editing of the track number on the auto-tagger dialog box
  • Larger Album artwork in the Thumbnail Browser
  • Volume Analysis: Parallel execution for multiple files
  • Bug Fixed: Playlist Mixer: "Any Field" Null problem
  • Bug Fixed: Crossfading + Volume Normalization (AIMP)
  • Bug Fixed: when referencing aggregate functions in $Or, $And
  • Bug Fixed: MB loses references to the main song in ASX files
  • Bug Fixed: Hotkey for 'configure custom/virtual tags' can open multiple panels.
  • Additional (four) Custom Tags
  • Added support for finding rather than filtering in the main panel search
  • Re: Bug When Syncing Playlists Containing ASX Files
  • Update to highlighting rules behaviour
  • Added chapter list support
  • Bug Fixed: Error when clicking a button in the Music Explorer
  • Clicking on a multivalue artist tag now links to the first artist in the Music Explorer
  • Bug Fixed: Custom weblinks toolbar bug
  • Bug Fixed: Compact mode error clicking settings
  • Excluded PDF files from being moved when 'move non-media files' is unticked
  • Allows adjustment of the Music Explorer top tracks panel widthBug Fixed: Main Panel Not Refreshed When Switching From Folder Browser To Music Node
  • Graphics glitch fixed and "MusicBee" menu button alignment improved
  • Bug Fixed: 'Move files' warning recurring many times
  • MusicBee API: Support for function overloading
  • Bug Fixed: Populating the Track duration in ASX files
  • Drop Down List When Editing Tags in the Main Panel
  • Goto Text Search Box hotkey updated to toggle between focusing the text box and the track list
  • Added ContrastBoost support for synched lyrics
  • Mouse wheel used to seek forward & backward through the playing track
  • Autofill values in the tag
  • Bug Fixed: Double-clicking on a track triggers inconsistent actions
  • Bug Fxed: Start Playlist From Last Track Played Bug
  • Bug Fixed: Inconsistent Alignment Behaviour in the Track Info Panel
  • ContrastBoost support for the non-highlighted portion of synced lyrics
  • Bug Fixed: Problem With ID3V2 Track Count Field
  • Music Explorer: Option to show/hide artist statistics
  • Smooth Fade When Skipping
  • Trank Info Panel: Skinning Elements
  • Plugin support for raw sample data
  • Plugin support for VU meters

MusicBee 3.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.6.9202
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MusicBee
Download https://getmusicbee.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

10-'23 MusicBee 3.5 8
04-'21 MusicBee 3.4 0
07-'20 MusicBee 3.3 update 6 0
03-'20 MusicBee 3.3 update 5 2
01-'20 MusicBee 3.3 update 4 10
11-'19 MusicBee 3.3 update 2 1
08-'19 MusicBee 3.3.7165 2
06-'19 MusicBee 3.3.7115 7
11-'18 MusicBee 3.2 update 3 0
Meer historie

Reacties (16)

Telin 17 maart 2025 11:08
Nog steeds met afstand mijn favorite muziekspeler en muziekdatabase beheerder.
Dit is ook gelijk het enige programma waarvoor ik wine gebruik om het op Linux te draaien. Ik heb heel veel native Linux muziekspelers geprobeerd maar geen enkel programma is zo compleet en makkelijk te gebruiken als MusicBee.
ro_11 @Telin17 maart 2025 11:16
Wel eens Quod Libet gebruikt? En zo ja; hoe vind je dat in vergelijking met MusicBee?
Telin @ro_1117 maart 2025 11:58
Nee die heb ik nog niet geprobeerd/gebruikt. Als ik deze opzoek krijg er een beetje een Audacious gevoel bij, geen idee of dat klopt.
Maupertus @Telin18 maart 2025 11:38
Nee niet echt. Quod Libet is redelijk minimalistisch in presentatie maar heeft heel veel mogelijkheden onder de motorkap. Als je het als MusicBee wilt gebruiken is er een beetje een leercurve, maar zeker qua database management kan het veel. gMusicbrowser zou ik ook heel graag willen aanraden, maar wordt al 5 jaar niet geüpdate. Kan veel, werkt fijn, maar ymmv.
PCG2020 @Telin17 maart 2025 11:25
Heel veel muziekspelers op Linux zien er ook uit alsof ze in de jaren '90 zijn blijven steken. Er zijn er maar een paar die een modern en overzichtelijk uiterlijk hebben, maar die zijn dan weer relatief beperkt in andere opties.
Telin @PCG202017 maart 2025 12:03
Hoe het eruit ziet vind ik nog niet eens het belangrijkste zolang het maar goed werkt en alle functies biedt die ik zoek in een muziek speel/beheer programma.

DeaDBeeF OOTB is het echt niet best maar met een eigen volledig custom layout is het speler gedeelte best goed te noemen. Jammer genoeg is het muziekdatabase beheer gedeelte zwaar onder de maat en valt het daardoor af imho.
Pineka @Telin17 maart 2025 21:08
Clementine of Strawberry (beiden Linux) komen redelijk in de buurt van MusicBee.
Telin @Pineka18 maart 2025 09:03
Voor het simpel alleen afspelen van muziek wel.
Wanneer je ook je database wil organiseren/bewerken schieten deze twee programma's toch wel te kort imho.
musback 17 maart 2025 10:29
In ieder geval mijn favoriete windows muziekspeler en -database beheerder. Het is eerst even zoeken hoe je alles naar je hand zet, maar voor zij die hun eigen bibliotheek (nog steeds) beheren is er m.i. geen betere.
Ook heerlijk hoe je geautomatiseerd je playlists kan exporteren als tal van formaten/opbouw - ideaal als je via DLNA je muziek op andere apparaten wil afspelen. Bij mij staat alle muziek op de NAS, en Musicbee als portable installatie... dus op alle PC's in het huishouden te openen.
Android Syncen kan automatisch.
Ook exporteert hij optioneel een iTunes XML, ideaal als je je iPhone wil syncen (via iTunes).

[Reactie gewijzigd door musback op 17 maart 2025 10:39]

Stefan22 @musback17 maart 2025 23:31
Hoe werkt dat syncen naar Android? Ik meende dat daar altijd een app voor nodig was die niet langer compatibel is met de latere Android versies.
musback @Stefan2218 maart 2025 21:13
Heb sinds kort weer een iPhone, maar ik kon altijd makkelijk via de ingebouwde 'sync' tool van Musicbee mijn muziek en playlists pushen naar mijn Xiaomi Mi11.

Gewoon je smartphone aansluiten, unlocken, en hij zou moeten verschijnen in musicbee (rechtsboven denk ik zie je het icoontje dan). Daar kan je dan makkelijk de playlists selecteren en overdragen.
De Z-Flip 3 van mijn vrouw synct zo ook enkele playlists.
Ik heb nooit een Musicbee app op de smartphone geïnstalleerd.
Opgelet - het is wel enkel eenrichtingsverkeer nààr de Androids. (dus wijzigingen op de telefoon worden steeds overschreven)
Stefan22 @musback19 maart 2025 22:52
Bedankt voor je reactie! De app was bedoeld voor synchronisatie via wifi, en dus niet zoals jij deed via de kabel. Maar wel goed om te weten dat dat dus ook een mogelijkheid is!
Soundfreak_HD 17 maart 2025 10:42
Ik gebruik het sinds versie 3.4 en het is fantastisch,
Super stabiel, zelfs al je systeem je multitasking bijna niet aan kan loopt het zonder haperingen door.
Gapless playback functioneerd smooth, een mix opgesplitst in losse tracks word als continue muziek doorgegeven (FLAC / WAV)

Heeft veel mogelijk heden om GUI aan te passen en speelt zo wat alle audio formaten.

Goede ondersteuning op het forum (Engels) en vaak patches en updates door de maker die veel naar persoonlijke wensen kijkt op het forum en regelmatig die wensen ook in de software verwerkt.

Het kan wel een beetje uitdagend overkomen omdat er - heel erg veel - mogelijkheden zijn om zo goed als te kunnen instellen naar persoonlijke wensen.

Het kan omgaan met grote hoeveelheden (honderden duizenden) muziek tracks in diverse formaten door elkaar heen, en het blijft snel en stabiel.

Ik raad aan om de portable versie te gebruiken, die is namelijk te updaten naar ook goed van een USB stick of zelfs externe SSD / HDD te gebruiken, zolang de drive letter klopt met de ingestelde archief folder is het truly portable.

De portable versie of de install versie werken even goed, geen enkel verschil met stabiliteit, je hebt wel ruimte nodig die blijft groeien omdat artiesten foto's in de app folder worden opgeslagen.

Musicbee is een zeer goede music manager voor locale media maar ook voor radio streamen, pod cast etc...

Veel Engels talige instructie filmpjes op YouTube how to... En forum is behulpzaam.

Aanrader dus !
diedie2 @Soundfreak_HD17 maart 2025 12:24
^ Dit + het feit dat ik een dedicated geluidskaart kon toewijzen maken dit inderdaad perfect. Het programma is zodaning moduleerbaar dat iedereen het naar eigen smaak kan inrichten. Echt op!
roger767 17 maart 2025 11:56
Grote fan. Komt het dichts bij de iTunes interface. Alleen jammer dat syncen naar een Android telefoon maar 1 kant op gaat.
hotabibber 17 maart 2025 21:05
Ik wilde het nu uitproberen. Kende het programma niet. Maar mijn Trend Micro Internet Security programma houdt het installatie bestand tegen. Vind het een verdacht bestand.

Nu eventjes de antivirus uitgeschakeld (tijdelijk) en nu kan ik hem gewoon installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hotabibber op 17 maart 2025 21:07]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

