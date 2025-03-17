Versie 3.6 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken.

Changes in version 3.6 Tag Inspector supports creation of the cuesheet

Consistency in the trimming of jpg pictures

Accuracy in Bing artwork searching

File Converter: Allow more than 9 max threads

Sorting a date in the column browser

Extra definitions for "Quality" tag

Added hotkey commands to select tabs 1..9

Tag Inspector: Multi-selection support for the delete function

Touchups on the Highlighting Rules

Better handling of MusicBee not restarting when a VST plugin was (is?) active

Pitch/ Tempo and Sample Rate controls can be docked to a sidebar

Added "Stop after Current" to the notification tray menu

MB will now prompt for the artist bio to be saved when a new artist starts playing or MB is exited without saving

"Edit: Insert Timestamp for Synchronized Lyrics" hotkey now works in the Tag Editor

Music Explorer will remember the selected artist

Better handling of plugin uninstallations

Shuffle Playlist through Command Line

Disconnected the main and floating windows so they are independent

Support for Send To/ Folder (Replace) to replace multiple files in one go

Prompt for Confirmation When Closing While Music is Playing

Added Original Year for sorting

Clicking on a track in the top tracks panel will open the album and select the track

Date sorting is supported for date-typed fields

Along the lines of: Allow "Suggested Genres" to look for Track Artist if Album Artist is "Various Artists"'

Enable in-table editing of the track number on the auto-tagger dialog box

Larger Album artwork in the Thumbnail Browser

Volume Analysis: Parallel execution for multiple files

Bug Fixed: Playlist Mixer: "Any Field" Null problem

Bug Fixed: Crossfading + Volume Normalization (AIMP)

Bug Fixed: when referencing aggregate functions in $Or, $And

Bug Fixed: MB loses references to the main song in ASX files

Bug Fixed: Hotkey for 'configure custom/virtual tags' can open multiple panels.

Additional (four) Custom Tags

Added support for finding rather than filtering in the main panel search

Re: Bug When Syncing Playlists Containing ASX Files

Update to highlighting rules behaviour

Added chapter list support

Bug Fixed: Error when clicking a button in the Music Explorer

Clicking on a multivalue artist tag now links to the first artist in the Music Explorer

Bug Fixed: Custom weblinks toolbar bug

Bug Fixed: Compact mode error clicking settings

Excluded PDF files from being moved when 'move non-media files' is unticked

Allows adjustment of the Music Explorer top tracks panel widthBug Fixed: Main Panel Not Refreshed When Switching From Folder Browser To Music Node

Graphics glitch fixed and "MusicBee" menu button alignment improved

Bug Fixed: 'Move files' warning recurring many times

MusicBee API: Support for function overloading

Bug Fixed: Populating the Track duration in ASX files

Drop Down List When Editing Tags in the Main Panel

Goto Text Search Box hotkey updated to toggle between focusing the text box and the track list

Added ContrastBoost support for synched lyrics

Mouse wheel used to seek forward & backward through the playing track

Autofill values in the tag

Bug Fixed: Double-clicking on a track triggers inconsistent actions

Bug Fxed: Start Playlist From Last Track Played Bug

Bug Fixed: Inconsistent Alignment Behaviour in the Track Info Panel

ContrastBoost support for the non-highlighted portion of synced lyrics

Bug Fixed: Problem With ID3V2 Track Count Field

Music Explorer: Option to show/hide artist statistics

Smooth Fade When Skipping

Trank Info Panel: Skinning Elements

Plugin support for raw sample data

Plugin support for VU meters