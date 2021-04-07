Versie 3.4 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken.

Changes in MusicBee version 3.4: This is an incremental update and includes all changes since version 3.3 - unzip and then run MusicBee_Setup_3_4_7499.exe New Jukebox view - more info.

Lock Playlist command disables changing the content of the playlist and also deleting or renaming the playlist

Cut and Paste supported for moving tracks in playlists

For playlists that are configured not to refresh, right click/ List/ Refresh Now refreshes the playlist

When shuffling tracks loved tracks are treated as maximum rated

M3U(#EXT) now supported for MTP devices

In the Music Explorer Albums are now split into a separate "Appears On" section where the criteria is the album artist differs from the current active artist selected in the Music Explorer

Undo file move command

The Send To/Add to Playlist command now shows the most recently used playlist for quick access

"Love" rating is saved as a tag

Larger album artwork size supported in the Album Covers view

Download manager now supports Stop All downloads

Pitch and Sample Rate can now be controlled from the Tempo DSP plugin

Playback speed can now be controlled using right click on the Player controls panel

Mouse wheel speed can be slowed down as set in the General Preferences panel

Podcast mark as listened now supports streamed episodes (previously only downloaded episodes were supported)

Podcasts panel can now set and filter loved subscriptions

Particular podcast subscriptions can be set so episode updates are checked manually

For standard skins the last.fm icon can be hidden in the player controls panel using right click/ Panel Layout/ Show Last.fm Scrobble Button

Auto-DJ custom filter presets can be saved and loaded

You can now specify different artwork for an album (that is displayed in the main panel Album Covers view) to the primary picture for each track in the album that is displayed in the playing Track Information panel. Its set in the Preferences/ Tags(1)/ artwork/ set which pictures are displayed/ Edit List dialog

Chapter tags now supported for mp3 and ogg/opus/flac files (already supported for m4a files)

Album Auto-tagger now updates cuesheets

Virtual tag text Markup ({color},{font},{contrast}) now supported in the expanded panel for the Album Covers view

Free DB is no longer supported eg. when ripping CDs, MusicBrainz is used

$RxMatch(<field>,regex-pattern) function that returns the text portion that matches a regex pattern

Column Browser now supports up to 8 fields

Improved handling for windows shutdown while musicbee is running