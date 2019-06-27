Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MusicBee 3.3.7115

MusicBee logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Sinds versie 3.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht.

Podcast Enhancements
  • now supports grouping subscriptions by folder
  • the folders panel can be displayed by clicking the Podcast header, and tick/untick "Show Folders Panel"
  • when the folders panel is displayed, you can drag/drop subscriptions to a folder to easily re-organise your subscriptions
  • new % Played field displayable in the main panel thats shows for episodes that have been started, and not completed, the % of the episode played
  • visual indicator that indicates podcast subscriptions that have failed to update (check the error log for details of the error)
  • option to only show downloaded subscriptions (click the Podcast header, and tick "Show Downloaded Episodes Only")
  • when viewing the episodes of indiviual subscriptions there is a button to toggle displaying Unplayed episodes only or all episodes
  • hotkeys to speed or slow the Tempo in 10% steps, and a hotkey to reset the Tempo:
    • Player: Tempo Decrease (-10%)
    • Player: Tempo Increase (+10%)
    • Player: Tempo Reset
  • see here.
Radio Enhancements
  • now supports grouping stations by folder
  • you can drag/drop stations to a folder to easily re-organise your stations
  • the folders panel can be hidden if you dont want to use it
  • radio stations can be manually sorted (click the Radio header, and tick "Manual Station Sorting"), see here.
Display Enhancements
  • new default skin
  • support for windows 10 style icons and better icons for high-dpi screens - its up to the skin authors whether they can to make use of these
  • various skinning enhancements that will be used by some skins, see here and here.
Device Synchronisation
  • option to replace the genre in synchronised files with the "Genre Category". Also this option ensures only one genre is present in the file
Player Enhancements
  • option to display the playing track text on multiple lines. Right click on the player panel/ Panel Layout/ and tick "Show Track Details on Multiple Lines". This option is not available for all skins
  • option to hide the progress bar. You might use this option when displaying a wavebar in the main panel. Right click on the player panel/ Panel Layout/ and tick "Do Not Display"
  • wavebar can now be configured to show 2 wavebars - one for each channel
  • hotkey for "Playback: Play Displayed Files Shuffled"
Other
  • when pasting album artwork, you can now "Paste Add" to add a new picture
  • when pasting artwork, you can now specify a custom location when saving the pasted picture
  • sorting tracks in the main panel is now approx 50% faster, although you probably wont notice unless you have a large collection
  • updated to .NET 4.6.1
  • various bug fixes

Versienummer 3.3.7115
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBee
Download https://www.getmusicbee.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 8,75MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-06-2019 • 14:38

Bron: MusicBee

Reacties (4)

+1Mecallie
27 juni 2019 14:46
https://www.clementine-player.org/nl/
Is een goed alternatief. Lijkt alleen niet veel ontwikkeling in te zitten.

Music Bed was mij een aantal jaren terug veel te traag met een library van 50.000 nummers. Is dat misschien verbeterd?
Reageer
0ge-flopt
@Mecallie27 juni 2019 14:53
Er lijkt wel iets sneller te zijn:
sorting tracks in the main panel is now approx 50% faster, although you probably wont notice unless you have a large collection
Reageer
0diedie2
@Mecallie27 juni 2019 14:58
Ik gebruik het al enige tijd met een lib van +40k nummers en heb het nooit als traag ervaren.
Reageer
0Eonfge
27 juni 2019 15:32
Het is een schitterend programma. De remote die erbij zit is ook erg goed en kan ik iedereen aanbevelen:
https://play.google.com/s...?id=com.kelsos.mbrc&hl=nl

Dit programma was één van de heetste hangijzers toen ik een paar jaar geleden ging migreren naar Linux. Het werkt redelijk op Linux, maar aangezien het helemaal is toegeschreven op .NET en de Windows audio API, ben ik uiteindelijk uitgekomen bij Lollypop.

Wat wel inaccuraat is, hier op de meuk tracker, is de GPL referentie. Het programma is closed source en de ontwikkelaar heeft zich meermalen negatief uitgelaten over het open stelen van mijn muziekspeler. De forum threads daarover zitten tegenwoordig op slot, dus het zal ook niet binnenkort vrijkomen onder de GPL.
Reageer


