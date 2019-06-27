Versie 3.3 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Sinds versie 3.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht.

Podcast Enhancements now supports grouping subscriptions by folder

the folders panel can be displayed by clicking the Podcast header, and tick/untick "Show Folders Panel"

when the folders panel is displayed, you can drag/drop subscriptions to a folder to easily re-organise your subscriptions

new % Played field displayable in the main panel thats shows for episodes that have been started, and not completed, the % of the episode played

visual indicator that indicates podcast subscriptions that have failed to update (check the error log for details of the error)

option to only show downloaded subscriptions (click the Podcast header, and tick "Show Downloaded Episodes Only")

when viewing the episodes of indiviual subscriptions there is a button to toggle displaying Unplayed episodes only or all episodes

hotkeys to speed or slow the Tempo in 10% steps, and a hotkey to reset the Tempo: Player: Tempo Decrease (-10%) Player: Tempo Increase (+10%) Player: Tempo Reset

see here. Radio Enhancements now supports grouping stations by folder

you can drag/drop stations to a folder to easily re-organise your stations

the folders panel can be hidden if you dont want to use it

radio stations can be manually sorted (click the Radio header, and tick "Manual Station Sorting"), see here. Display Enhancements new default skin

support for windows 10 style icons and better icons for high-dpi screens - its up to the skin authors whether they can to make use of these

various skinning enhancements that will be used by some skins, see here and here. Device Synchronisation option to replace the genre in synchronised files with the "Genre Category". Also this option ensures only one genre is present in the file Player Enhancements option to display the playing track text on multiple lines. Right click on the player panel/ Panel Layout/ and tick "Show Track Details on Multiple Lines". This option is not available for all skins

option to hide the progress bar. You might use this option when displaying a wavebar in the main panel. Right click on the player panel/ Panel Layout/ and tick "Do Not Display"

wavebar can now be configured to show 2 wavebars - one for each channel

hotkey for "Playback: Play Displayed Files Shuffled" Other when pasting album artwork, you can now "Paste Add" to add a new picture

when pasting artwork, you can now specify a custom location when saving the pasted picture

sorting tracks in the main panel is now approx 50% faster, although you probably wont notice unless you have a large collection

updated to .NET 4.6.1

various bug fixes