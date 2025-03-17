Software-update: MKVToolnix 91.0

MKVToolNix logo Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 91 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important notes
  • The MKVToolNix project’s source code repository, bug tracker and wiki have been moved to Codeberg.
  • The customized MXE repository used for building the Windows variants has been moved from Gitlab to Codeberg.
New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added actions in the “Multiplexer” menu for saving all currently open multiplexer tabs to a single .mtxcfg file. Loading this file later will restore all tabs. Implements #3797.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “commentary” flag for audio and subtitle tracks if the file name contains the word “comments” or “commentary” delimited by certain characters (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “original language” flag for audio and subtitle tracks if the track’s language matches one configured by the user (configurable). This feature is turned off by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically set several track flags based on the file name. It can now look for the same patters in the track names, too (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added special drag & drop zones where users can drop files to circumvent the preferences wrt. what to do with multiple dropped files. Each drop zone corresponds to one of the three possible choices (add all to current settings; create one new settings & add all there; add new settings for each file & add one file to each). This feature is turned off by default. Implements #3796.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added additional special drag & drop zones where users can drop files to add them as attachments. One of the zones will automatically set up the dropped file to function as a cover image. Implements #3794.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when making destination file names unique by suffixing them with a running number the GUI will now also consider the destination file names of multiplex jobs currently in the queue that are currently running or still waiting for execution. Implements #3801.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: timestamps format v3: fixed the parser; it was completely broken for the lines containing the duration & an optional number of frames per second. Fixes #2285.
  • mkvmerge: DTS parser: if the X96 extension is present in a DTS-HD High Resolution stream, the sampling frequency will be set to 96kHz. This was broken when reading DTS from elementary streams & from Matroska files. Fixes #3288.
  • mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter & header editors: fixed a bug leading to a segmentation fault when trying to replace an element at the end of the file that’s followed by only void elements (at least one). Fixes #3802.
Build system changes
  • The bundled nlohmann-json library was updated to v3.11.3.

Versienummer 91.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Moritz Bunkus

Mizitras
17 maart 2025 09:35
Soms remux ik ouder materiaal, met een andere audio- of videotrack, en ondanks dezelfde extensie (mkv/mp4) weigert een moderne Samsung televisie van 2023, zonder veel tekst en uitleg, ze af te spelen.
Heel soms, maar ik krijg er toch schrik van, dat nieuwere versies van MKVToolnix, wat een set van tools is, en gewijzigde defaultparameters bij GUI-friendly video-encoders, de afspeelbaarheid van media-bestanden kunnen impacteren. Of, door - ik geef maar een voorbeeld - 'CABAC 4' ipf '3' reference frames te gebruiken voor profiel x of y, dit opeens buiten de mogelijkheden gaat liggen van bestaande afspeelapparatuur.

In Synology DSM 7.2.x was het ook al zo, dat de fabrikant (Synology) ondersteuning schrapte van het gedecodeerd streamen van HEVC video. "This wil become an end side action, oppose to a serverside process to save resources".
Leuk is dat, maar a) de keuze voor de eindegebruiker is er niet b) de werkelijke reden dat veel users een + serie (DS218+ ipv DS218j bv), dus een perfomanter toestel, kochten was net voor H264 en H265 materiaal te kunnen decoden naar hun beeldschermen.

[off-topic]Synology had eerder al, DTS ondersteuning geschrapt, maar deed daar niet geheimzinnig om, dat dit ook kostenbesparing was. Het trof niettemin toch meer users, dan het schrappen van het (en technisch ook immens verouderde) MPEG 3 formaat, denk aan DivX-codec.
[/off-topic]
Jacco011 @Mizitras17 maart 2025 09:50
Voor Synology helpt dit misschien.
Niet elke TV ondersteunt mkv. Ik geloof dat LG ook alleen maar mp4 ondersteunt.
Ik kan hier alleen maar aanraden Plex of Jellyfin te gebruiken, dan zorgt de server ervoor dat de client het kan afspelen. Mocht de container het probleem zijn, dan kan die on the fly mkv in mp4 veranderen. Zelfde geldt voor audio/video.
Edit: Ik zie idd dat mkv zekers sinds 2019 (webOS 4.5) wordt ondersteund.

Wildfire @Jacco01117 maart 2025 11:11
LG ondersteunt MKV gewoon hoor.
Dynamix86 @Mizitras17 maart 2025 09:47
Kan het zijn dat je audiotracks hebt verwijderd en je tv die overgebleven audiotrack(s) niet kan lezen? Dat was een probleem dat ik zelf had. Nadat ik de app Plex ben gaan gebruiken op m’n tv speelt m’n tv nu overigens vrijwel alles
jumbos7 @Mizitras17 maart 2025 23:39
Soms remux ik ouder materiaal, met een andere audio- of videotrack, en ondanks dezelfde extensie (mkv/mp4) weigert een moderne Samsung televisie van 2023, zonder veel tekst en uitleg, ze af te spelen.
Een extensie zegt niet zo veel. zelfs als een container ondersteunt wordt hangt het van de ondersteuning van de audio en video codecs af of het wordt afgespeeld door je televisie. Je zou kunnen proberen te bekijken welke codecs wel werken en welke niet en met welke instellingen of profielen dat het geval is.
Vampyre @Mizitras18 maart 2025 12:42
Ligt dat dan aan aan MKVToolnix, of aan Samsung die blijkbaar niet of onvolledig de MKV en/of gebruikte codec specificaties volgt?
Houtenklaas 17 maart 2025 16:09
Mmmm, de meest bijzondere is wel de migratie naar een EU alternatief wat mij betreft na vanaf 1839 op Gitlab gestaan te hebben ...

