Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 91 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important notes The MKVToolNix project’s source code repository, bug tracker and wiki have been moved to Codeberg.

The customized MXE repository used for building the Windows variants has been moved from Gitlab to Codeberg. New features and enhancements MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added actions in the “Multiplexer” menu for saving all currently open multiplexer tabs to a single .mtxcfg file. Loading this file later will restore all tabs. Implements #3797.

file. Loading this file later will restore all tabs. Implements #3797. MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “commentary” flag for audio and subtitle tracks if the file name contains the word “comments” or “commentary” delimited by certain characters (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “original language” flag for audio and subtitle tracks if the track’s language matches one configured by the user (configurable). This feature is turned off by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically set several track flags based on the file name. It can now look for the same patters in the track names, too (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Part of the implementation of #3798.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added special drag & drop zones where users can drop files to circumvent the preferences wrt. what to do with multiple dropped files. Each drop zone corresponds to one of the three possible choices (add all to current settings; create one new settings & add all there; add new settings for each file & add one file to each). This feature is turned off by default. Implements #3796.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added additional special drag & drop zones where users can drop files to add them as attachments. One of the zones will automatically set up the dropped file to function as a cover image. Implements #3794.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when making destination file names unique by suffixing them with a running number the GUI will now also consider the destination file names of multiplex jobs currently in the queue that are currently running or still waiting for execution. Implements #3801. Bug fixes mkvmerge: timestamps format v3: fixed the parser; it was completely broken for the lines containing the duration & an optional number of frames per second. Fixes #2285.

mkvmerge: DTS parser: if the X96 extension is present in a DTS-HD High Resolution stream, the sampling frequency will be set to 96kHz. This was broken when reading DTS from elementary streams & from Matroska files. Fixes #3288.

mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter & header editors: fixed a bug leading to a segmentation fault when trying to replace an element at the end of the file that’s followed by only void elements (at least one). Fixes #3802. Build system changes The bundled nlohmann-json library was updated to v3.11.3.