Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 90 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: double-clicking on one of the three flag indicators (“Default track”, “Forced display”, “Enabled”) for a track in the tree view will now toggle the corresponding flag. Implements #3773. Bug fixes mkvmerge: AAC parser: LOAS/LATM streams: fixed use of uninitialized data when the StreamMuxConfig element doesn’t contain the audioMuxVersion element; version 0 must be assumed in such a case. The result was that sometimes certain valid AAC packets were dropped. Fix by Stefan Pöschel.

element doesn’t contain the element; version 0 must be assumed in such a case. The result was that sometimes certain valid AAC packets were dropped. Fix by Stefan Pöschel. mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265 parser: fixed calculation of picture order count calculation that was triggered under rare circumstances. Fixes #3775.

mkvmerge: Matroska reader: enabled limits for how much data a single Matroksa reader instance might buffer when the muxing core looks for packets for specific tracks, avoiding huge memory consumption in cases where tracks have huge gaps between packets. This might happen when appending files containing forced-only subtitle tracks, for example. Fixes #3771.

mkvmerge: TrueHD reader: increased the probe range for TrueHD sync frames from 128 KB to 512 KB to avoid mis-detection with certain files with a lot of data between sync frames. Fixes #3783.

mkvmerge: MP4/QuickTime reader: fixed detection of Big Endian LPCM audio. Fixes #3788. Build system changes The bundled fmt library was updated to v11.1.2.

library was updated to v11.1.2. Added a new option to configure called --disable-dbus to disable looking for & using QtDBus even if it’s present on the system. Default remains to probe for its existence. Patch by Anthony Ryan.