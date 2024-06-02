Software-update: MKVToolnix 85.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 85 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v85 released

MKVToolNix v85 is out. It’s just a tiny bug fix release so that users affected by those bugs don’t have to wait too long. Please note that due to technical reasons I haven’t been able to build the macOS disk image yet. I don’t know when I’ll be able to fix it.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed compilation of src/common/sorting.h with certain compilers due to the deprecation & removal of std::result_of<> in C++20. Fixes #3695.
  • Fixed compilation with the gtest library when gtest requires additional libraries by querying pkg-config for the correct flags & libraries to build with. See #3696.
  • MkVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: restored the keyboard shortcut for switching to the “Attachments” tab (Alt+C for the English interface). Fixes #3702.
  • MkVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed several cases when the keyboard shortcuts for copying the first source file’s name/the destination file’s name to the title (Ctrl+F & Ctrl+D) and the one for copying the title to the destination file name (Ctrl+T) were not enabled. Fixes #3705.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 85.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-06-2024 20:46 0

02-06-2024 • 20:46

0

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

14-06 MKVToolnix 93.0 2
26-04 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
17-03 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
09-02 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
28-12 MKVToolNix 89.0 3
19-10 MKVToolNix 88.0 4
09-'24 MKVToolNix 87.0 7
07-'24 MKVToolnix 86.0 0
06-'24 MKVToolnix 85.0 0
04-'24 MKVToolnix 84.0 19
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq