Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 85 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
MKVToolNix v85 released
MKVToolNix v85 is out. It’s just a tiny bug fix release so that users affected by those bugs don’t have to wait too long. Please note that due to technical reasons I haven’t been able to build the macOS disk image yet. I don’t know when I’ll be able to fix it.Bug fixes
- Fixed compilation of
src/common/sorting.hwith certain compilers due to the deprecation & removal of
std::result_of<>in C++20. Fixes #3695.
- Fixed compilation with the
gtestlibrary when
gtestrequires additional libraries by querying
pkg-configfor the correct flags & libraries to build with. See #3696.
- MkVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: restored the keyboard shortcut for switching to the “Attachments” tab (Alt+C for the English interface). Fixes #3702.
- MkVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: fixed several cases when the keyboard shortcuts for copying the first source file’s name/the destination file’s name to the title (Ctrl+F & Ctrl+D) and the one for copying the title to the destination file name (Ctrl+T) were not enabled. Fixes #3705.