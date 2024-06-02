Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 85 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v85 is out. It’s just a tiny bug fix release so that users affected by those bugs don’t have to wait too long. Please note that due to technical reasons I haven’t been able to build the macOS disk image yet. I don’t know when I’ll be able to fix it.