Versie 24.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.1: SQL Editor: issue with extra linefeed during autocompletion was fixed

Data Editor: loading data when fast scrolling using the keyboard was fixed

Database tasks: Maximum execution time option was added Tasks running from non-default workspace was fixed

Connectivity: ‘Azure AD’ was renamed to ‘Microsoft Entra ID’ Links to database support documentation were added for many databases Automatical termination of the shell command script ‘Before connect’ was fixed

General: Crash when closing detached editor tab in another window was fixed ‘Restore default’ for Metadata read, Client identification settings was fixed .projects and .settings folders became findable in Projects when the application is used as an Eclipse plugin Truncated notifications were fixed

Projects: Disconnecting a database from the Project view was fixed Opening a bookmark after changing the application language was fixed

ERD: loading diagrams for drivers with broken foreign keys support was fixed

Database Navigator: Color of the table statistics was changed to visible in the dark theme and became configurable Deleting connection option in the context menu was renamed to ‘Delete connection’

Databases: CrateDB: table DDL was fixed Databricks: authentication with personal access token was added DB2i: procedure creation was fixed DuckDB: aliases autocompletion was fixed H2: foreign keys presentation was fixed Oracle: JSON data type support was improved PostgreSQL: support of fully qualified names in DDL was fixed

Localization: German localization was updated

