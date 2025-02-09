Software-update: Firefly III 6.2.5

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 6.2.1 zijn er diverse updates verschenen met voornamelijk bugfixes:

Firefly III 6.2.5

Fixed
  • Issue 9736 (Wrong finalAccountBalance result)
  • Issue 9747 (Data entry issues with exchange rates)
  • Issue 9769 ("Your accounts" graph shows changes at wrong dates - not fixed by v6.2.4)
  • Discussion 9780 (Rules or webhook precedence?)
  • Issue 9781 (Search key has_any_external_url:false returns all transactions)
  • Issue 9783 (Subscriptions: Make "Not expected this period" and "expected x days from now" different colors)
  • Issue 9784 (Transfers with external currency not considered for account balance?)
  • Issue 9786 (The error 500 information page has non-clickable links to github and the debug page)
  • Issue 9787 (Twig general template error formatting TransactionCurrency on main page)
  • Issue 9789 (Can't open expense and revenue accounts view)

Firefly III 6.2.4

Fixed
  • Issue 9327 (Add Link to Search-Page to the help file)
  • Issue 9713 (Many decimal points in amounts)
  • Issue 9736 (Wrong finalAccountBalance result)
  • Discussion 9737 (API returns 0 as current balance)
  • Issue 9745 (Type mismatch in period overview)
  • Issue 9747 (Data entry issues with exchange rates)
  • Issue 9751 (Net worth changes since 6.2 update)
  • Issue 9754 (Deleting account - Attachments remain)
  • Issue 9762 (Piggy bank show: start/target date not displayed)
  • Various other balance related fixes.
  • Hotfix for account charts.

Firefly III 6.2.3

Fixed
  • Issue 9327 (Add Link to Search-Page to the help file)
  • Issue 9713 (Many decimal points in amounts)
  • Issue 9736 (Wrong finalAccountBalance result)
  • Discussion 9737 (API returns 0 as current balance)
  • Issue 9745 (Type mismatch in period overview)
  • Issue 9747 (Data entry issues with exchange rates)
  • Issue 9751 (Net worth changes since 6.2 update)
  • Issue 9754 (Deleting account - Attachments remain)
  • Issue 9762 (Piggy bank show: start/target date not displayed)
  • Various other balance related fixes.

Firefly III 6.2.2

Fixed
  • Issue 9713 (Many decimal points in amounts)
  • Discussion 9727 (Odd behavior from graphs)
  • Issue 9729 (Type mismatch in transaction collector)
  • Issue 9730 (API: PiggyBankAccountRead.id should return string, returns int)
  • Issue 9731 ($userGroup must not be accessed before initialization)
  • Issue 9732 (Editing dates of a piggy bank does not save)
  • Issue 9736 (Wrong finalAccountBalance result)
  • Issue 9738 (Missing pagination controls on exchange rate page)
  • Discussion 9744 (Downloading exchange rates results in 404 error)
Added
  • PR 9743 (Feature nordic currencies)

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.2.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-02-2025 19:30
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

09-02-2025 • 19:30

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

21-04 Firefly III 6.2.12 1
22-03 Firefly III 6.2.10 0
07-03 Firefly III 6.2.9 3
09-02 Firefly III 6.2.5 0
31-01 Firefly III 6.2.1 3
23-11 Firefly III 6.1.23 13
09-11 Firefly III 6.1.22 0
28-09 Firefly III 6.1.21 2
07-'24 Firefly III 6.1.19 0
06-'24 Firefly III 6.1.18 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq