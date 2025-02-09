Firefly III 6.2.5

Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 6.2.1 zijn er diverse updates verschenen met voornamelijk bugfixes:
Firefly III 6.2.5Fixed
- Issue 9736 (Wrong
finalAccountBalanceresult)
- Issue 9747 (Data entry issues with exchange rates)
- Issue 9769 ("Your accounts" graph shows changes at wrong dates - not fixed by v6.2.4)
- Discussion 9780 (Rules or webhook precedence?)
- Issue 9781 (Search key
has_any_external_url:falsereturns all transactions)
- Issue 9783 (Subscriptions: Make "Not expected this period" and "expected x days from now" different colors)
- Issue 9784 (Transfers with external currency not considered for account balance?)
- Issue 9786 (The error 500 information page has non-clickable links to github and the debug page)
- Issue 9787 (Twig general template error formatting TransactionCurrency on main page)
- Issue 9789 (Can't open expense and revenue accounts view)
Firefly III 6.2.4Fixed
- Issue 9327 (Add Link to Search-Page to the help file)
- Issue 9713 (Many decimal points in amounts)
- Discussion 9737 (API returns 0 as current balance)
- Issue 9745 (Type mismatch in period overview)
- Issue 9747 (Data entry issues with exchange rates)
- Issue 9751 (Net worth changes since 6.2 update)
- Issue 9754 (Deleting account - Attachments remain)
- Issue 9762 (Piggy bank show: start/target date not displayed)
- Various other balance related fixes.
- Hotfix for account charts.
Firefly III 6.2.3Fixed
Firefly III 6.2.2Fixed
Added
- Discussion 9727 (Odd behavior from graphs)
- Issue 9729 (Type mismatch in transaction collector)
- Issue 9730 (API:
PiggyBankAccountRead.idshould return string, returns int)
- Issue 9731 ($userGroup must not be accessed before initialization)
- Issue 9732 (Editing dates of a piggy bank does not save)
- Issue 9738 (Missing pagination controls on exchange rate page)
- Discussion 9744 (Downloading exchange rates results in 404 error)
- PR 9743 (Feature nordic currencies)