Er is met versienummer 10.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. Wine houdt een database bij met hoe goed of slecht applicaties onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van enkele aanpassingen. Deze bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.465 titels, wat er 28 minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: A wide range of changes that were deferred during code freeze.

Root certificates fixes for Battle.net.

Print Provider improvements.

More progress on the Bluetooth driver. Bugs fixed in 10.1 (total 35): #27245 Internet Settings security zones not i18n-ed

#35981 Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Russian locale) updater has missing glyphs

#39576 Sound in StarCraft 2 breaks after

#39733 OpenGL Extensions Viewer 4.x (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono

#41342 Build with winegcc is not reproducible

#46580 HoMM3 WOG: can't enter russian text speaking with sphynx

#46702 GNUTLS_CURVE_TO_BITS not found

#52221 GameMaker 8: Missing sound effects

#53644 vbscript can not compile classes with lists of private / public / dim declarations

#54752 RUN Moldex3D Viewer will Crash

#55155 Telegram can not be run in latest version wine, but ok in wine6.0.4

#56530 Final Fantasy XI Online: Memory leak when Wine is built with CFLAGS="-g -mno-avx".

#56559 iologo launcher cannot download setup program

#56658 When using Kosugi for vertical writing, some punctuation marks are not placed correctly.

#56703 Crash when installing Rhinoceros 8.6

#56876 Paint Tool SAIv2 VirtualAlloc invalid address on commit

#57191 Flickering image on Video-surveilance-Software

#57338 wine-gecko/wine-mono don't cache their installers if using a username with unicode characters

#57360 Wrong Combobox dropdown in 7zFM

#57529 reMarkable application crash on new winehq-devel 10 RC1

#57563 vbscript: mid() throws when passed VT_EMPTY instead of returning empty string

#57626 SteuerErklarung 2025 halts: windows 8 is not compatible

#57650 osu! stable: Insert key to minimize to tray does not hide game window (regression)

#57664 New problems with SudoCue under Win 10.0 rc5

#57675 err:virtual:virtual_setup_exception stack overflow 3072 bytes addr 0x7bd5b54c stack 0x81100400

#57689 Menus misplaced on X11 when using dual monitor with right monitor as primary

#57690 .NET Framework 4.8 installer hangs

#57692 No context menu in Reason (DAW)

#57698 Reason's (DAW) dialog windows stopped registering mouse events and open at screen's right edge

#57704 Compile Error since 10.0rc5+

#57710 Cannot open main menu via keyboard in Reason (DAW)

#57711 The 32-bit wpcap program has a stack leakage issue

#57766 Win3_BIOS most likely should be Win32_BIOS instead

#57787 Final Fantasy XI Online crashes with unhandled page fault on launch

#57794 WinHTTP implementation assumes HTTP response has a status text