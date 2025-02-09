Software-update: Wine 10.1

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 10.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. Wine houdt een database bij met hoe goed of slecht applicaties onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van enkele aanpassingen. Deze bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.465 titels, wat er 28 minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • A wide range of changes that were deferred during code freeze.
  • Root certificates fixes for Battle.net.
  • Print Provider improvements.
  • More progress on the Bluetooth driver.
Bugs fixed in 10.1 (total 35):
  • #27245 Internet Settings security zones not i18n-ed
  • #35981 Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Russian locale) updater has missing glyphs
  • #39576 Sound in StarCraft 2 breaks after
  • #39733 OpenGL Extensions Viewer 4.x (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono
  • #41342 Build with winegcc is not reproducible
  • #46580 HoMM3 WOG: can't enter russian text speaking with sphynx
  • #46702 GNUTLS_CURVE_TO_BITS not found
  • #52221 GameMaker 8: Missing sound effects
  • #53644 vbscript can not compile classes with lists of private / public / dim declarations
  • #54752 RUN Moldex3D Viewer will Crash
  • #55155 Telegram can not be run in latest version wine, but ok in wine6.0.4
  • #56530 Final Fantasy XI Online: Memory leak when Wine is built with CFLAGS="-g -mno-avx".
  • #56559 iologo launcher cannot download setup program
  • #56658 When using Kosugi for vertical writing, some punctuation marks are not placed correctly.
  • #56703 Crash when installing Rhinoceros 8.6
  • #56876 Paint Tool SAIv2 VirtualAlloc invalid address on commit
  • #57191 Flickering image on Video-surveilance-Software
  • #57338 wine-gecko/wine-mono don't cache their installers if using a username with unicode characters
  • #57360 Wrong Combobox dropdown in 7zFM
  • #57529 reMarkable application crash on new winehq-devel 10 RC1
  • #57563 vbscript: mid() throws when passed VT_EMPTY instead of returning empty string
  • #57626 SteuerErklarung 2025 halts: windows 8 is not compatible
  • #57650 osu! stable: Insert key to minimize to tray does not hide game window (regression)
  • #57664 New problems with SudoCue under Win 10.0 rc5
  • #57675 err:virtual:virtual_setup_exception stack overflow 3072 bytes addr 0x7bd5b54c stack 0x81100400
  • #57689 Menus misplaced on X11 when using dual monitor with right monitor as primary
  • #57690 .NET Framework 4.8 installer hangs
  • #57692 No context menu in Reason (DAW)
  • #57698 Reason's (DAW) dialog windows stopped registering mouse events and open at screen's right edge
  • #57704 Compile Error since 10.0rc5+
  • #57710 Cannot open main menu via keyboard in Reason (DAW)
  • #57711 The 32-bit wpcap program has a stack leakage issue
  • #57766 Win3_BIOS most likely should be Win32_BIOS instead
  • #57787 Final Fantasy XI Online crashes with unhandled page fault on launch
  • #57794 WinHTTP implementation assumes HTTP response has a status text

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 10.1
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/wikis/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-02-2025 21:00 23

09-02-2025 • 21:00

23

Bron: Wine HQ

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (23)

himlims_ 9 februari 2025 22:22
Mooi om te zien hoeveel er veranderd is afgelopen paar decennia.

Zo kocht ik 'vruuger' ooit een commerciele versie van Mandrake om 'the Sims' the kunnen spelen via transgaming. (operationeel geen succes) https://www.mobygames.com...rakelinux-gaming-edition/

heden dag gamen we met 100+ fps, anti-cheat en met een xbox controller. dit alles dankzij 1001 ontwikkelaars en diverse opensource projecten - en natuurlijk support vanuit valve/steam
storchaveli @himlims_10 februari 2025 04:57
Fijn dat er zoiets als Wine bestaat, en ook nog eens goed werkt 👍
blorf @storchaveli10 februari 2025 07:14
Ze zijn nog steeds druk bezig met het wegdenken van proprietary graphics support. Alle constructies ,et Wine/Proton/Steam of anderen waren overbodig geweest als de benodigde informatie voor het aansturen van een Nvidia-kaart gewoon vrij beschikbaar was.
Nu zijn low-level cheaters het probleem. De hardware mag daarom zogenaamd niet volledig toegangelijk zijn voor de eindgebruiker. Het is wachten op 'foute' linux-distro's met een kernel die daaraan toegeeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 10 februari 2025 07:21]

The Zep Man @blorf10 februari 2025 10:23
Ze zijn nog steeds druk bezig met het wegdenken van proprietary graphics support. Alle constructies ,et Wine/Proton/Steam of anderen waren overbodig geweest als de benodigde informatie voor het aansturen van een Nvidia-kaart gewoon vrij beschikbaar was.
Wine (en afgeleiden) is nodig als je applicaties gecompileerd voor Windows wilt laten draaien onder Linux. Extra informatie van Nvidia gaat daar niets aan veranderen. Anders dan zou je geen "Wine/Proton/Steam" nodig hebben met een videokaart van AMD of Intel.
Nu zijn low-level cheaters het probleem. De hardware mag daarom zogenaamd niet volledig toegangelijk zijn voor de eindgebruiker. Het is wachten op 'foute' linux-distro's met een kernel die daaraan toegeeft.
Cheaters op open client-platformen zijn altijd een probleem geweest, low level en anders. Voor een goede oplossing zal men verder moeten kijken dan de volgende 13-in-een-dozijn rootkit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 10 februari 2025 11:04]

Hydranet @The Zep Man10 februari 2025 11:26
Sinds de Linux ban op Apex Legends zijn er nog steeds veel cheaters.

https://esports.gg/news/a...weetdreams-apex-accounts/
https://www.threads.net/@christycaylen/post/DFI8R5-N_J2

Het is wel zo dat cheaters misbruik zullen maken van alles waar ze maar misbruik van kunnen maken of dat nou op Linux, Mac of Windows is.
blorf @Hydranet10 februari 2025 19:20
Om dat tegen te gaan moeten ze de boel over de hele breedte controleren. Van de controller naar het beeldscherm en de netwerkverbinding. Oftewel, PC kan niet.
blorf @The Zep Man10 februari 2025 11:24
In principe moet je gewoon niet PC-gamen als de cheaters een probleem zijn. Daar is de eindgebruiker de baas.
Ik kan gewoon de controller-input van elk willekeurig programma voeren en op afstand zien wat er gebeurt met een ander programma in plaats van een persoon. Dat is normaal. De boel softwarematig dicht laten timmeren tegen die mogelijkheid blijft altijd plakband.
Wat betreft Wine, Proton, emulatoren, hypervisors + van alles daaraan gerelateerd: je blijft de copyrighted gesloten informatie van Nvidia nodig hebben voor de volledige graphics. Geen enkele constructie van programma's zonder of MS of Valve kan dat (legaal) oplossen.
The Zep Man @blorf10 februari 2025 19:11
In principe moet je gewoon niet PC-gamen als de cheaters een probleem zijn.
AI-monitors en input emulators zijn niet bruikbaar met consoles? :?
Wat betreft Wine, Proton, emulatoren, hypervisors + van alles daaraan gerelateerd: je blijft de copyrighted gesloten informatie van Nvidia nodig hebben voor de volledige graphics.
Hoe zou mijn PC met een videokaart van AMD of mijn Steam Deck dat toch doen...?

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 10 februari 2025 19:13]

Die_ene_gast @himlims_10 februari 2025 12:01
Inderdaad.
De tijd dat je gpu passthrough gebruikte is ook al weer even geleden.
himlims_ @Die_ene_gast10 februari 2025 12:11
Had sims nooit werkend gekregen
Die_ene_gast @himlims_11 februari 2025 07:59
https://www.protondb.com/app/1222670

Blijkbaar kan dat gewoon, gold rating. Blijkbaar moet je hem wel via steam gekocht hebben, maar wees eerlijk, iedereen wilt alleen maar steam gebruiken(ik snap niet waarom, maar dat is een andere discussie).
himlims_ @Die_ene_gast11 februari 2025 08:36
heb t over ~20jr geleden :+ toen kwam the-sims als bundel voor linux uit
Die_ene_gast @himlims_11 februari 2025 09:05
Ahhh, de laatste keer dat ik de sims heb "gespeeld" (vond er niets aan) was ook al 24 jaar geleden.
Jemig, wat een tijd.
vandenbel 10 februari 2025 15:55
Is het nu ondertussen zo dat Wine 32 bits Windows programmaatjes ook (mede) ondersteunt? Ik heb een hele toestand gehad om een simpele 800kb exe op een oude machine met Linux werkenf te krijgen. Dit door Winetricks te gebruiken en vanuit de terminal te zien welke stuurprogramma's er nog miste (en die dan vanuit Winetricks te installeren). Nu wil ik die 15 jaar oude computer eigenlijk dumpen, maar tot nu toe dacht ik dat op een 64 bits machine Wine nog geen 32 bits exe's kon draaien. Weet iemand dat?
sus @vandenbel10 februari 2025 16:25
Volgens mij kan je dat via "playonlinux" doen :)
vandenbel @sus11 februari 2025 09:52
Nou, dat is een van de eerste dingen die ik geprobeerd heb, maar dat werkte in een geheel 32 bits omgeving al niet, helaas.
sus 10 februari 2025 08:38
Werkt prima, maar voor mijn gevoel ligt de nadruk (steeds meer) op het kunnen spelen van games. Gezien de inzet van Steam ook niet onverwacht.

Wel jammer dat iets “simpels” als de MS365-desktop apps je domweg niet eens geinstalleerd kan krijgen. En juist dat pakket mis ik voor mijn zakelijk gebruik - daar draait dan ook een KVM voor, zodat ik voor office-gerelateerde zaken even een W11 aan kan slingeren.
fenrirs @sus10 februari 2025 11:33
exact dat. Geeft dus aan dat MS twee agenda's heeft. Een eigen API en een publieke API.
Wine doet het prima met de publieke API (ik gebruik het voor een paar oude windows programma's waar geen linux variant voor is en de fabrikant niet meer van bestaat)
Die_ene_gast @sus10 februari 2025 12:02
ms365 gebruik ik enkel op mijn werk in de browser. Kan mij niet voorstellen waarom ik dat lokaal zou willen. Libre office? LaTeX?
sus @Die_ene_gast10 februari 2025 16:23
Het ene werk is het andere niet. Ik gebruik veel Excel met lijsten en koppelingen naar externe bronnen - en dat loopt domweg niet in de browser en ook niet in LibreOffice.

Die paar documentjes die ik zelf moet maken, dat geloof ik wel, daar is LO prima voor. Maar ik moet juist inkomende data verwerken.
Die_ene_gast @sus11 februari 2025 07:55
De opmerking dat men Excel verkeerd gebruikt is al jaren wat waterig. Tegenwoordig kan je er gewoon python inplempen.
sus @Die_ene_gast11 februari 2025 09:42
We dwalen af van “wine richt zich steeds meer op games”, maar vooruit :)

Je kan er van alles tegenaan verzinnen, Excel is nu eenmaal een van de meest gebruikte tools in het bedrijfsleven en daar is lastig tot niet omheen te werken. Been there, tried that.

Mijn data komt van verschillende externe partijen die niets met elkaar te maken hebben en die gaan echt niet hun systemen aanpassen naar iets anders omdat een enkeling op Linux draait en dus geen native office heeft. Vannuit het ideale beeld zou alles compatible met elkaar moeten zijn, de praktijk is anders.

Een oude Office kan je in Wine werkend krijgen, maar dan loop je weer tegen andere praktische zaken aan die er niet inzitten of net anders werken.

Gezien er via google veel resultaten te vinden zijn als je zoekt naar mogelijkheden om ms365 desktop apps in Wine werkend te krijgen, ben ik daar dus niet de enige in. Ik vraag me ook oprecht af waar de moeilijkheid zit om die setup werkend te krijgen
Die_ene_gast @sus11 februari 2025 11:32
Ik denk persoonlijk dat microsoft zijn best doet om mensen op het platform te houden. Dus hun best doet om het niet te laten werken via wine. Zie ook hoe ze de opslag methode van hun documenten iedere update veranderen om libre office dwars te zitten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

