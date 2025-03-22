Er is met versienummer 10.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. Wine houdt een database bij met hoe goed of slecht applicaties onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van enkele aanpassingen. Deze bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.533 titels, wat er negen meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Improvements to PDB support in DbgHelp.

More Vulkan video decoder support in WineD3D.

Accessibility support in the SysLink control.

More progress on the Bluetooth driver. Bugs fixed in 10.4 (total 28): #33770 Strong Bad's Episode 1 - Homestar Ruiner Demo crashes without d3dx9_27 (purist)

#33943 Battle.net client dropdowns do not appear until you hover its options

#42117 Multiple applications have windows with double caption/title bars (Chessmaster 9000, Steam when Windows >= Vista)

#44795 Need for Speed: Shift demo main menu has messed up rendering (needs ID3DXEffect::SetRawValue implementation)

#46012 Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath (1.03) Invisible units and tiberium

#46662 absolute value of unsigned type 'unsigned int' has no effect

#47165 iTunes 12.9.4+ user interface is rendered black (only text visible)

#47278 Multiple games and applications require TGA support in D3DXSaveSurfaceToFileInMemory (Europa Universalis 4 Golden Century, ShaderMap 4.x)

#53103 ie8 doesn't start (race condition)

#54066 SysLink control shouldn't delete the HFONT it didn't create

#56106 Roon 2.0.23 crashes due to unable to find library: Windows.Storage.Streams.RandomAccessStreamReference

#56108 Edit control should stop processing characters when left mouse button is down

#56225 16-bit Myst deadlocks on start since Wine 3.2

#57540 unrecognized charset 'SHIFT_JIS' when running Wine with LC_ALL=ja_JP.SJIS

#57559 Chessbase 17 database table background and non-selected entries rendered in black

#57717 Adobe Illustrator CS6 (16), Adobe Photoshop CS6 (13), likely all CS6 apps: Main menu bar item shortcut/accelerator key underlines positioning is wrong with built-in gdiplus

#57746 BeckyInternetMail/VirtualListView: The ListView of the email list isn't redrawn while receiving email.

#57800 Fullscreen OpenGL apps have unintended literal transparency

#57826 Zenless Zone Zero fails to start after update to 10.1

#57848 Wrong alignment of GUI elements in Enterprise Architect

#57853 Error: makecab.exe not found

#57874 wineloader no longer able to find ntdll.so

#57889 Prntvpt (Print Ticket API): printing is cropped in landscape orientation

#57896 winemenubuilder crash

#57952 Q-Dir crashes on exit.

#57962 Firefox 136.0.1 fails to start

#57963 Firefox crashes on youtube: wine: Call to unimplemented function ucrtbase.dll.imaxdiv, aborting

#57964 Firefox crashes: wine: Call to unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.GetCurrentApplicationUserModelId, aborting