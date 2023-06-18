MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin deze maand versies 11.0.2, 10.11.4, 10.10.5, 10.9.7, 10.6.14, 10.5.21 en 10.4.30 uitgebracht. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze versies zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

MariaDB 11.0.2 Release Notes



MariaDB 11.0 is a current short-term stable series of MariaDB and will be maintained until June 2024. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.11 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 11.0.2 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) InnoDB hang fixes (MDEV-31158, MDEV-31343, MDEV-31350) Innodb_buffer_pool_read_requests is not updated correctly (MDEV-31309) InnoDB monitor trx_rseg_history_len was accidentally disabled by default (MDEV-31308) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer New optimizer_switch option, hash_join_cardinality, is added. It is ON by default. When set to ON, the optimizer will produce tighter bounds for hash join output cardinality. (MDEV-30812) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.11.4 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.11 is the current long term maintenance development series of MariaDB, maintained until February 2028. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.10 with several entirely new features. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) InnoDB hang fixes (MDEV-31158, MDEV-31343, MDEV-31350) Innodb_buffer_pool_read_requests is not updated correctly (MDEV-31309) InnoDB monitor trx_rseg_history_len was accidentally disabled by default (MDEV-31308) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.10.5 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.10 is a current short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until November 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.9 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.10.5 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) InnoDB hang fixes (MDEV-31158, MDEV-31343, MDEV-31350) Innodb_buffer_pool_read_requests is not updated correctly (MDEV-31309) InnoDB monitor trx_rseg_history_len was accidentally disabled by default (MDEV-31308) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.9.7 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.9 is the current short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until August 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.8 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.9.7 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) InnoDB hang fixes (MDEV-31158, MDEV-31343, MDEV-31350) Innodb_buffer_pool_read_requests is not updated correctly (MDEV-31309) InnoDB monitor trx_rseg_history_len was accidentally disabled by default (MDEV-31308) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.6.14 Release Notes



with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.6.14 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) InnoDB hang fixes (MDEV-31158, MDEV-31343, MDEV-31350) Innodb_buffer_pool_read_requests is not updated correctly (MDEV-31309) InnoDB monitor trx_rseg_history_len was accidentally disabled by default (MDEV-31308) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.5.21 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.5 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2025. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.21 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) InnoDB does not free UNDO after the fix of MDEV-30671 (MDEV-31234) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

MariaDB 10.4.30 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2024. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.30 is a Stable (GA) release. InnoDB Server crashes in st_join_table::choose_best_splitting (MDEV-31403) Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31240) Revert "MDEV-30473 : Do not allow GET_LOCK() / RELEASE_LOCK() in cluster"

Optimizer Crash with condition pushable into derived and containing outer reference (MDEV-31403 MDEV-31240) Crash with EXPLAIN EXTENDED for multi-table update of system table (MDEV-31224)

