BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Cybersecurity (voorheen Cylance), BlackBerry Work en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.18 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.18
Android
Management console
- Android eSIM devices: BlackBerry UEM now provides an option to preserve the data plan on an Android eSIM device when you select the Delete all device data command. By default, the data plan information is preserved when you select the delete all device data command.
BlackBerry UEM Client
- Show last password change: The date and time of the last time that a user changed the password for the BlackBerry UEM Client or a BlackBerry Dynamics app is now displayed in the Devices table and on the Device details page. This feature requires a version of the UEM Client or BlackBerry Dynamics apps released in June 2023 or later.
- Support for multiple SIMs: If a device has more than one SIM (for example, a physical and eSIM), information for all SIMs is now displayed in the Device report. The Device details page shows SIM information only for the phone number that has been selected by the user as the default for voice calls.
- App configuration: You can now select the Use explicit UPN setting in the BlackBerry Work app configuration. This feature is supported in BlackBerry Work for iOS version 3.12.1 and later and BlackBerry Work for Android version 3.12.2 and later.
- Support for Google Play Integrity API: The UEM Client version 12.42.x or later now supports Google Play Integrity to provide additional protection from application tampering.
- Support for Android 9: Devices running Android 9 are no longer supported.
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.18
Installation and migration fixed issues
User, device, and app management fixed issues
- During installation, the end user license agreement did not display in Norwegian. (EMM-150771)
Management console fixed issues
- After you upgraded to or installed BlackBerry UEM 12.17 MR1, the log files for iOS devices were not automatically stored in the default location, C:\Program Files\BlackBerry\UEM\Logs\device_logs. (EMM-151509)
- An error message was displayed when you tried to save a device wallpaper image in the Device settings for a Chrome OS org unit. (EMM-151488)
- When you activated a new Android Enterprise device or deactivated and reactivated an existing Android Enterprise device after upgrading to BlackBerry UEM 12.17 MR1, the device activation did not complete successfully because the CA certificate had been updated in UEM 12.17 MR1. (EMM-151249)
Component fixed issues
- On the Users page, any Linked directory groups that the user is a part of did not display. (EMM-150812)
- In the Device tab of an org unit, if you scheduled a device reboot and clicked Save, the save failed and no error message was displayed to indicate what caused the failure. Incorrect strings were also displayed in some of the fields. (EMM-150472)
- Some BlackBerry UEM components had an expired certificate bound to them. (EMM-150729)