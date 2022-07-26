BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry Work en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.16 MR1 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
- Chrome OS support: BlackBerry UEM now supports devices that are running Chrome OS. Chrome OS support with BlackBerry UEM requires a Google managed domain. Enrollment and some management of Chrome OS devices continues to be done through the Google managed domain. The Chrome OS integration with BlackBerry UEM extends the management of some of the Chrome OS management functionality to UEM. You can perform some commands on Chrome OS devices, such as view device report, view device actions, and delete only work data. If your organization's UEM environment is already configured for Android Enterprise, and it is configured to use managed Google Play accounts, and you want to support Chrome OS Enterprise devices as an MDM solution (such as assign policies), you must perform one of the following options:
- Disconnect the current Android Enterprise configuration and integrate with an existing Google domain. However, existing Android Enterprise devices will stop functioning.
- Create a new UEM domain or BlackBerry UEM Cloud tenant and integrate Android Enterprise with an existing Google domain.
- Azure AD Conditional Access: You can now configure multiple Azure AD connections for Conditional Access in a UEM tenant. Additionally, you can configure multiple UEM domains to connect to the same Azure AD tenant.
- The BlackBerry Affinity Manager, BlackBerry Dispatcher and BlackBerry MDS-CS components have been removed from the installation and upgrade process. These components were used only for managing BlackBerry 10 devices which are no longer supported. For more information, see the end of life message from BlackBerry. For more information about a BlackBerry Affinity Manager disconnected status, visit support.blackberry.com to read article 90941.
- If you were performing an installation in any language except English, the installation did not complete successfully when the installer couldn't find the administrator account name. (EMM-150264)
- A security issue has been discovered that requires a BlackBerry UEM server upgrade followed by a reactivation for impacted MDM-enrolled iOS devices. For more information, visit support.blackberry.com to read article KB99869. (EMM-150054, EMM-146729)
- NullPointerException errors were written to the UEM Core log file when a user signed in to an enterprise enrolled Chrome OS device using a personal account. (EMM-150305)
- For devices that you activated using the Android Enterprise - Full Control activation type, in the device's assigned IT policy, if you set the password complexity to High, and you then set the password complexity to Medium in the Work profile (all Android devices) section of the IT policy, the global setting took precedence over the Work profile setting and users were be forced to set a password with high complexity. (EMM-150252)
- The BlackBerry UEM Client did not process any IT policy password complexity requirements on Android Enterprise activated Android 12 devices on BlackBerry UEM 12.16. (EMM-150137)
- The BlackBerry UEM Client did not retrieve or apply IT policies when the workspace was unlocked. (EMA-16864)
- Android Enterprise - Full Control dualDAR activation failed when using a custom encryption app on Samsung devices running Android 10. (EMA-17112)
- Policies and profiles did not get deployed on macOS 12 (Monterey) devices after they were activated. (EMM-150189)
- The app list did not display if the name of one of the apps in the list contained a single quote ('). (EMM-150310)
- In the compliance policy, on the iOS tab, if you select the 'Show only allowed apps on device' option, add an app to the list, select the 'Restricted app is installed' option and add the same app to the Restricted apps list, when you remove the app from the Restricted apps list, it is also removed from the 'Show only allowed apps on device' list. (EMM-147897)
- The import users function might have failed when you attempted to import a large number of users. (EMM-150324)
- If a user's parameters didn't match what the Google domain was expecting, the user might not have been automatically created in the Google domain. (EMM-150306)