Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm-oplossingen van Microsoft, Apple, BlackBerry, MobileIron en VMware. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 10.3.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
New Features
The following are the new features included in Nessus 10.3.0:
Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements
- Added the new Nessus Expert license and the ability to upgrade to Nessus Expert from the user interface.
- Added new Terrascan scanning features to Nessus Expert.
- Integrated Bit Discovery into Nessus Expert as a new scan template: Attack Surface Discovery.
Note: The attack surface discovery scan currently has a limit of discovering 100,000 child domains and displaying 2,500 domain results in the default results view. You can view all the scan results by applying filters. Tenable is working to extend the maximum child domain amount for customers with larger sets of exposed child domains.
- Updated OpenSSL to support version 3.0.5.
- Updated Tenable.io-linked scanners to support differential plugin updates.
- You can now configure trusted certificate authorities (CAs) for individual scans.
The following enhancements are included in Nessus 10.3.0:
Bug Fixes
- Updated the Nessus NASL compiler to stop when it encounters file errors.
- Fixed an issue where ACAS colors would appear incorrectly
- Fixed an infinite loop issue related to certain HTTP requests.
- Fixed an RDNS lookup issue that affected some Nessus instances.
Note: To address this bug, Nessus was modified to use an asynchronous method of reverse DNS lookup. The asynchronous lookup method is unstable in some newer Linux versions, so Nessus instances installed on Linux systems still use the original synchronous lookup method. Most Linux users should use the original synchronous method. However, if the synchronous lookup method causes your scans to stall, you can upgrade to the new asynchronous method by running the following command: nessuscli fix --set rdns.use_asynchronous_lookup.