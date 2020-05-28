Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.10.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features



The following are the new features included in Nessus 8.10.1: Added Option to Force Stop a Scan Job - Added the ability to force a scan job to stop. For more information, see Stop a Running Scan in the Nessus User Guide. Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements Increased time window for marking an agent as offline - Improved the determination of when an agent should be considered offline.

Upgraded Nessus to use OpenSSL 1.1.1g.

Streamlined application of large cloud-based exclusion lists to improve scan performance. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with target scanning access not being enforced consistently for Tenable.io scans.

When a recast rule is used for an emailed report the recast rule was ignored.

Resolved an issue where scans run on the first of the month filled-up the disk space with verbose log detail for certain customers.

When using the "CVSS Vector Contains" filter in Nessus Pro, results did not match the filter.

Email notification for agent scans did not send when clustering is enabled.

For Agent scans in clustered environment, the "plugin_set" value was not available in .nessus exports.

Resolved issue when processing large exclusion lists that caused delays in starting scans.

Exported HTML/PDF did not display enumerated service names.

Agent scan in clustered environment was reporting in pending state rather than running.

Improved the determination of when an Agent should be considered offline.

Fixed an issue where Agent blackout windows were not enforced for Agents in a clustering configuration.