Software-update: Nessus 10.4.1 / 10.3.2 / 8.15.7

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm-oplossingen van Microsoft, BlackBerry, Ivanti en VMware. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 10.4.1, 10.3.2 en 8.15.7 vorige maand uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Nessus 10.4.1 Release Notes

Security Updates
  • Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.7 to address two high-severity security vulnerabilities.
  • Updated the libexpat library to 2.5.0 to address a security vulnerability.
Bug Fixes
  • Increased the Nessus Manager node update payload size. (Nessus Manager)
Nessus 10.3.2 Release Notes

Security Updates
  • Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.7 to address two high-severity security vulnerabilities.
  • Updated the libexpat library to 2.5.0 to address a security vulnerability.
Nessus 8.15.7 Release Notes

Security Updates
  • Updated the following libraries to address several vulnerabilities:
    • Updated libexpat to 2.5.0.
    • Updated libxml2 to 2.10.3.
    • Updated zlib to 1.2.13.
Versienummer 10.4.1 / 10.3.2 / 8.15.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-12-2022 22:22 1

07-12-2022 • 22:22

1

Bron: Tenable Network Security

Update-historie

09-'24 Nessus 10.8.2 0
11-'23 Nessus 10.6.3 / 10.5.7 1
12-'22 Nessus 10.4.1 / 10.3.2 / 8.15.7 1
07-'22 Nessus 10.3.0 1
06-'22 Nessus 10.2.0 / 8.15.5 1
06-'21 Nessus 8.15.0 6
03-'21 Nessus 8.14.0 early access 1
11-'20 Nessus 8.13.0 1
05-'20 Nessus 8.10.1 0
04-'20 Nessus 8.10.0 3
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Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
8 december 2022 08:23
Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities.
Dit klopt al enige tijd niet meer. Er is inmiddels ook een Expert versie en de Manager versie wordt afaik niet meer aangeboden.
Nessus Expert builds on Nessus Professional capabilities to identify vulnerabilities in unknown internet-connected assets and cloud-based Infrastructure as Code (IaC) environments.

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