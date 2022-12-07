Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm -oplossingen van Microsoft, BlackBerry, Ivanti en VMware. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 10.4.1, 10.3.2 en 8.15.7 vorige maand uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Nessus 10.4.1 Release Notes



Security Updates Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.7 to address two high-severity security vulnerabilities.

Updated the libexpat library to 2.5.0 to address a security vulnerability. Bug Fixes Increased the Nessus Manager node update payload size. (Nessus Manager) Nessus 10.3.2 Release Notes



Security Updates Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.7 to address two high-severity security vulnerabilities.

Updated the libexpat library to 2.5.0 to address a security vulnerability. Nessus 8.15.7 Release Notes



Security Updates Updated the following libraries to address several vulnerabilities: Updated libexpat to 2.5.0. Updated libxml2 to 2.10.3. Updated zlib to 1.2.13.

