Software-update: Nessus 8.15.0

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm-oplossingen van Microsoft, Apple, BlackBerry, MobileIron en VMware. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.15.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Security Updates

The following are security updates included in Nessus 8.15.0:
  • This release includes a fix for a potential vulnerability. For more information, see the Tenable Product Security Advisory.
  • A vulnerability where after an installation occurs and the user runs a repair on the installation, the repair option allows any user to execute the action without admin privileges has been fixed.
  • Two third-party libraries (SQLitesqlite)were identified as vulnerable and have been updated.
New Features

The following are the new features included in Nessus 8.15.0:
  • Nessus CLI now supports a new command, nessuscli import-certs, to add certificates, validate that they are matching, and place them in the correct directory. For more information, see Nessuscli in the Nessus User Guide.
Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements

The following additional enhancements are included in Nessus 8.15.0:
  • Nessus now uses Npcap as a Windows packet capture library, instead of WinPcap, which was discontinued.
    Note: The upgrade to 8.15.0 installs Npcap but does not remove WinPcap in case your system runs other software dependent on WinPcap. If you manually uninstall WinPcap, Nessus cannot automatically downgrade from 8.15.0 to a prior release. If you remove WinPcap from your system but want to install a version of Nessus earlier than 8.15.0, you must manually install earlier versions via the download package. Similarly, a new installation of Nessus 8.15.0 cannot automatically downgrade to earlier versions; you must manually install earlier versions via a download package.
  • The Windows 2008 OS is no longer supported.
  • Implemented multiple improvements for logging:
    • A new log file, nessuscli.log, logs all Nessus CLI operations.
    • Improved logging to show successful and failed scan uploads.
    • Improved logging for www_server.log to show start, end, and elapsed times for each access to the Nessus web server.
    • Nessus scanner type added to the log.
    • pre_sig.txt & post_sig.txt have been combined into other_logs.txt.
    • Nessus now uses milliseconds timestamps in backend.log.
    • Added to logs when a scan fails due to missing files instead of ignoring.
    • Advanced settings of agent scan for "Audit Trail Verbosity" and "Include the KB", settings override the server advanced settings called "agent_merge_audit_trail" and "agent_merge_kb" if disabled to ensure proper function.
  • A new Advanced Setting, merge_plugin_results, was added to support merging plugin results for plugins that generate multiple findings with the same host, port, and protocol. This setting is recommended to be enabled for scanners linked to Tenable.sc. For more information about the features and functionality supported in this release, see the Nessus 8.15 User Guide.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where agents would not link after transitioning from Nessus Manager to Tenable.io.
  • Fixed an issue where scheduled scans in Nessus Manager would fail
  • Fixed an issue where there is a discrepancy in CSV file generated from compliance scan export vs what is shown in the UI
  • Fixed an issue where an IPv6 target scan would fail.
  • Fixed an issue where Nessus would ignore certain rules.
Versienummer 8.15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

23-06-2021 02:29

23-06-2021 • 02:29

6

Bron: Tenable Network Security

Update-historie

06-'21 Nessus 8.15.0 6
03-'21 Nessus 8.14.0 early access 1
11-'20 Nessus 8.13.0 1
05-'20 Nessus 8.10.1 0
04-'20 Nessus 8.10.0 3
01-'20 Nessus 8.9.0 16
11-'19 Nessus 8.8.0 0
05-'19 Nessus 8.4.0 0
01-'19 Nessus 8.2.0 6
12-'18 Nessus 8.1.0 4
Meer historie

Nessus

Reacties (6)

+1Bor

23 juni 2021 08:10
Gezien deze release vulnerabilities in Nessus zelf oplost is een het aan te raden deze versie z.s.m. te installeren.

Risk Factor: High
CVSSv3 Base / Temporal Score:
7.5 / 6.5 (CVE-2018-20843)
7.5 / 6.5 (CVE-2019-15903)
6.5 / 5.7 (CVE-2019-16168)
7.8 / 6.8 (CVE-2021-20099)
7.8 / 6.8 (CVE-2021-20100)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juni 2021 08:38]

0tapkcir
23 juni 2021 09:32
Schiet ook lekker op. Installeer je software, in de hoop het systeem veilig(er) te maken en krijg je er een zootje lekken bij door die software :)
0m_snel
@tapkcir23 juni 2021 17:38
En ze scannen voornamelijk alleen het netwerk, je applicaties worden daar niet in meegenomen, alleen een paar vaak gebruikte en het os.
0Bor

@m_snel23 juni 2021 17:50
Dat is niet geheel waar. Je kan met Nessus een basic scan doen (netwerk detectie only) maar ook een credentialed scan waarbij wordt ingelogged en er naast het OS ook naar (voor Nessus bekende) applicaties gekeken zal worden. Web applicaties kan je ook scannen op kwetsbaarheden en zo zijn er meer mogelijkheden (afhankelijk van o.a. de licentie die je gebruikt).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juni 2021 17:50]

0m_snel
@Bor23 juni 2021 18:07
Maar voor applicaties moet je een heleboel plug-ins kopen, staat ook in het artikel, alleen niet dat je die apart moet aanschaffen.
0Bor

@m_snel23 juni 2021 18:31
Een professional licentie is voldoende. Je hoeft niet voor losse plugins te betalen (kan niet eens).

