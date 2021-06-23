Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: UniFi 6.2.26

UniFi logo (80 pix)Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 6.2.26 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Bugfixes
  • Fix unable to establish IPsec Site-to-Site VPN connection.
Known issues
  • L3 adoption of UBB does not work properly.
Additional information

Please report any issues you encounter with this release using the Report Bug form. (Recommended) - Create an up-to-date backup before upgrading your UniFi Network Application settings in the event any issues are encountered.

  • Existing UniFi Network Applications must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version:
    • 6.2.26 and earlier 6.2.x versions.
    • 6.1.71 and earlier 6.1.x versions.
    • 6.0.45 and earlier 6.0.x versions.
    • 5.14.25 and earlier 5.14.x versions.
    • 5.13.33 and earlier 5.13.x versions.
    • 5.12.72 and earlier 5.12.x versions.
    • 5.11.52 and earlier 5.11.x versions.
    • 5.10.27 and earlier 5.10.x versions.
    • 5.9.33 and earlier 5.9.x versions.
    • 5.8.30 and earlier 5.8.x versions.
    • 5.7.28 and earlier 5.7.x versions.
    • 5.6.42 and earlier 5.6.x versions.
    • Most earlier versions are also supported for direct upgrade, going back to 3.1.0.
  • UniFi Network Application updates may cause your adopted devices to reprovision.
  • An updated/current version of Java 8 must be installed on the system hosting the UniFi Network Application. Java 9 and later are not yet supported.
  • As of UniFi Network Application version 5.9, if using Cloud Access, the host system/device requires outbound 8883/tcp to be open/unrestricted. Find up-to-date port requirements here.
  • Minimum supported device firmware for U6-Series devices is 5.29.0, UAP/USW is 4.0.9, and for USG it's 4.4.34.
  • If you have any 'service dns forwarding options' configuration defined in config.gateway.json, it will overwrite the provisioning of statically defined name servers, leaving you with no DNS. Either remove the 'service dns forwarding options' portion of config.gateway.json, or add additional 'options' lines defining name servers, such as 'server=1.1.1.1', 'server=8.8.8.8', etc.

Microsoft Windows specific

  • Users running 64-bit Windows should only have 64-bit Java installed. If you have 32-bit Java installed then we recommend uninstalling it.

macOS Specific

  • We stopped bundling Java as of UniFi Network 5.11.47. If you're installing that release or later please make sure you have manually installed a current release of Java 8 beforehand. Only the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) is required.
  • Oracle JRE 8 offers the simplest path as it will simply "just work" without requiring any changes. We may investigate alternative JVMs and update this message accordingly.

Debian/Ubuntu specific

  • For Debian/Ubuntu users installing via our repo, please update your APT source (see HERE).
  • We support MongoDB 3.6 since 5.13.10, older UniFi Network Application versions only support up to MongoDB 3.4.

Versienummer 6.2.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ubiquiti
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Network-Application-6-2-26/0dfcbc77-8a4f-4e20-bb93-07bbb0237e3a
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-06-2021 09:28
38 • submitter: orvintax

23-06-2021 • 09:28

38 Linkedin

Submitter: orvintax

Bron: Ubiquiti

Update-historie

16-12 UniFi 6.5.55 13
25-09 UniFi 6.4.54 18
06-'21 UniFi 6.2.26 38
05-'21 UniFi 6.2.25 80
03-'21 UniFi 6.1.71 62
11-'19 UniFi 5.12.22 30
10-'19 UniFi 5.11.50 1
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.17 34
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.12 25
10-'18 UniFi 5.9.29 12
Meer historie

Reacties (38)

-Moderatie-faq
-138038+117+21+30Ongemodereerd19
Wijzig sortering
+1mijansen1987
23 juni 2021 09:48
Kan t kloppen dat de eerste generatie CloudKey deze updates niet meer krijgt?
+2toxict
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 09:54
Je moet de Unifi Controller software upgraden volgens de schema's in de release note.
Je kunt niet direct van versie x naar versie y.
  • Additional information
    (Recommended) - Create an up-to-date backup before upgrading your controller in the event any issues are encountered.

    Existing UniFi Network controllers must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version:
    6.0.45 and earlier 6.0.x versions.
    5.14.25 and earlier 5.14.x versions.
    5.13.33 and earlier 5.13.x versions.
    5.12.72 and earlier 5.12.x versions.
    5.11.52 and earlier 5.11.x versions.
    5.10.27 and earlier 5.10.x versions.
    5.9.33 and earlier 5.9.x versions.
    5.8.30 and earlier 5.8.x versions.
    5.7.28 and earlier 5.7.x versions.
    5.6.42 and earlier 5.6.x versions.
    Most earlier versions are also supported for direct upgrade, going back to 3.1.0.

    Controller updates may cause your adopted devices to reprovision after controller upgrades.
    An updated/current version of Java 8 must be installed on the system hosting the controller software. Java 9 and later are not yet supported.
    As of UniFi Network controller 5.9, if using Cloud Access, the host system/device requires outbound 8883/tcp to be open/unrestricted. Find up-to-date port requirements here.
    Minimum supported device firmware for U6-Series devices is 5.29.0, UAP/USW is 4.0.9, and for USG it's 4.4.34.
    If you have any 'service dns forwarding options' configuration defined in config.gateway.json, it will overwrite the provisioning of statically defined name servers, leaving you with no DNS. Either remove the 'service dns forwarding options' portion of config.gateway.json, or add additional 'options' lines defining name servers, such as 'server=1.1.1.1', 'server=8.8.8.8', etc.
Op welke versie van de firmware draait je CloudKey 1st Gen.?
Die moet ook op de allerlaatste versie draaien.

Zie ook: https://www.ui.com/downlo...i-cloud-key-firmware-1119

[Reactie gewijzigd door toxict op 23 juni 2021 09:58]

+1lenwar
@toxict23 juni 2021 13:05
Existing UniFi Network controllers must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version ...
Ik heb dit altijd erg vreemd gevonden van Ubiquiti. Hadden ze niet gewoon kunnen zeggen "vanaf 5.6.x?" Of bestaat er ook bijvoorbeeld een 5.6.43, en dat je dan eerst moet downgraden naar 5.6.42 voordat je naar deze 6.2.26 versie kan?

Verder lijkt het opgegeven lijstje incompleet, aangezien ik zelf van 6.2.25 af kom....
+1lenwar
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 10:13
Heeft de eerstegeneratiecloudkey nou nog een specifiek voordeel boven een raspberry pi met de software er op? (anders dan dat het een 'appliance' is, waardoor je potentieel minder onderhoud hebt). Die tweede generatie kan je natuurlijk nog een schijf in stoppen waar je ook je video-streams (als je die hebt) op, kan opslaan.
+1Splorky
@lenwar23 juni 2021 12:29
Ik heb een aantal keer met Pi projecten gehad dat die na een blackout niet meer opstarten ivm een corrupt MicroSD kaartje.

Voor mij was dat de reden om voor een Cloud key (gen1) te gaan, voor mij werkt het stabieler.
Als je handig genoeg bent met de Pi hoeven de beperkingen die ik ervaren heb geen probleem te zijn.
0lenwar
@Splorky23 juni 2021 13:01
Als dat je ervaring is, snap ik dat inderdaad goed. Ik heb persoonlijk überhaupt nog nooit een corrupt SD-kaartje gehad. Allicht heb ik mazzel gehad, of gewoon omdat ik ze altijd van een duurder merk koop? (misschien is het onzin hoor, dus dat het gewoon geluk is :) ) Maar die cloud-key biedt dus functioneel niks extras anders dan dat het een device is, en dat hij met PoE werkt (nu heb ik twee kabeltjes naar een pi, en die cloud-key kan met PoE werken)
0Splorky
@lenwar23 juni 2021 14:25
Gebruik altijd Samsung kaartjes, (niet de pro versie) en paar keer met automatisering software gehad dat er niet goed gestart werdt, vaak dat software probleem, maar ook dat de SD op de PC geformatteerd moest worden omdat windows er ook niets meer van kon maken.

In vergelijking met de unifi controller App kun je ook analytics bekijken, maar ik vermoed dat de versie die je op de Pi kan draaien op de cloud functionaliteit na gelijk is aan de versie op de cloud key.
+1lenwar
@Splorky23 juni 2021 15:02
Ik gebruik voornamelijk Kingston kaartjes. Samsung vermijd ik eigenlijk altijd met alles. Ik heb altijd gezeur met het merk gehad met allerlei producten. Ik koop er nooit meer wat van. Maar dat is mijn persoonlijke ervaring.

Wat voor soort analytics doel je dan op? (ik kijk zelf eigenlijk nooit naar al die grafiekjes enzo)
0afterburn
@lenwar23 juni 2021 16:08
SD kaartjes zijn in principe niet bedoelt om een OS van af te draaien. Na verloop van tijd is er gewoon teveel geschreven naar het kaartje en gaan er cellen stuk met alle gevolgen van dien. Ik heb om die reden tegenwoordig eigenlijk alleen /boot nog op mijn RPi2 staan (feitelijk read-only) en de rest op een USB harde schijf. Ook al teveel gezeur gehad met kaartjes die stuk gingen en de meest hinderlijke en vage problemen veroorzaakten voordat de boel instortte.

[Reactie gewijzigd door afterburn op 23 juni 2021 16:08]

+1Olifant1990
@lenwar23 juni 2021 10:26
Correctie, gen2 heeft ook geen schijfmogelijkheid. Tenzij je de gen2 plus bedoeld en daar zit standaard al een schijf in ook! :)
+1dycell
@lenwar23 juni 2021 13:41
Nee, niet echt. Ik draaide altijd op een NAS (docker) en ben overgestapt op de gen 1 cloud key. Mijn veronderstelling was dat deze key 'meer aankon'. Maar het is enkel een teleurstelling geweest want het apparaat was nog langzamer dan mijn docker instance. Ook kun je de logging niet verhogen (retentie tijden) want dan valt het apparaat in no-time om (reageert niet meer). Het grootste probleem heb ik nog met de firmware want hij is al twee keer vastgelopen tijdens een upgrade. Dat heeft mij erg veel tijd gekost om te herstellen en er is totaal geen fallback mogelijkheid.

Er zit ook een SD card in waar hij backups naar toe zou moeten maken. Maar dat is ook wel eens willekeurig gestopt. Ik druk tegenwoordig nooit meer op de firmware upgrade knop.

TL;DR Cloudkey is volledig overbodig. Andere oplossing zijn stabieler.
+1ruudschellekens
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 09:56
De 1e versie coudkey krijg deze ook nog gewoon. Ik zit nu op 6.2.25 en cloud key firmware 1.1.19 en deze update komt gewoon binnen in de management interface van de cloud key.
+1webside007
@ruudschellekens23 juni 2021 10:29
Hoe installeer je deze dan?
Ik heb 1e gen cloud key.
Deze zit op 1.1.19.
Maar... UniFi OS Network blijft steken op v6.1.71 :?
Vroeger kon ik controller bijwerken op de 1st gen cloud key, maar nu vind ik de optie niet meer (wel om firmware van de key bij te werken en firmwares van de AP's kan ik ook bijwerken).
0kaphuis
@webside00723 juni 2021 19:12
Exact hetzelfde probleem bij mij

Opgelost door oplossing website007:
- in een browser, het lokale IP van je cloudkey ingevel
- 2e optie nemen op de webpage
- dan onder maintenance, "check for new version of controller software" (is een knopje onderaan).
- update dan installeren...

[Reactie gewijzigd door kaphuis op 23 juni 2021 19:36]

+1webside007
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 09:52
Dat vraag ik me ook af...

Op de release pagina van Unifi zie ik de software nog niet staan. Ik wacht af.
0toxict
@webside00723 juni 2021 13:00
Staat er gewoon hoor:

UniFi Network Application 6.2.26 for Debian/Ubuntu Linux and UniFi Cloud Key:
https://www.ui.com/downlo...linux-and-unifi-cloud-key

Release notes:
https://community.ui.com/...4f-4e20-bb93-07bbb0237e3a

UniFi Network Application for Debian/Ubuntu and UniFi Cloud Key: https://dl.ui.com/unifi/6.2.26/unifi_sysvinit_all.deb

[Reactie gewijzigd door toxict op 23 juni 2021 13:01]

0webside007
@toxict23 juni 2021 13:12
ok, i see. Sorry.
Maar zal voor cloud key gen2 zijn zeker?
Ik heb nog de gen1...
0dycell
@webside00723 juni 2021 13:43
Mijn gen1 cloud key geeft de update wel weer:

CLOUD KEY FIRMWARE
Current Version UCK.mtk7623.v1.1.13.818cc5f.200430.0950
Available Version 1.1.19.f4a17b0
Status UPDATE AVAILABLE

CLOUD KEY CONTROLLER
Current Version 6.1.71-15061-1
Available Version 6.2.26-15319-1

Maar het draait nu redelijk stabiel dus ik ga die upgrade echt niet uitvoeren....

/edit: hoe is dit ongewenst?

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 23 juni 2021 18:28]

0webside007
@dycell23 juni 2021 14:22
En waar geeft je cloud key gen1 dat weer dan?
ik gebruik de IOS app...

Hoe verbind jij op je key?
0dycell
@webside00723 juni 2021 18:31
Via een browser, zie ook hier:
https://help.ui.com/hc/en...age-Upgrade-the-Cloud-Key

Maak eerst een goede backup voordat je upgrade (zelfde pagina).
Dit is al vaker verkeerd gegaan bij mij.
0toxict
@webside00723 juni 2021 13:46
CloudKey-Gen 1 [UC-CK] staat er gewoon tussen....

PRODUCTS:
UAP, UAP-AC-EDU, UAP–AC–IW, UAP–AC–IW–PRO, UAP-AC-LITE, UAP-AC-LR, UAP-AC-M, UAP-AC-M-PRO, UAP-AC-PRO, UAP-BeaconHD, UAP-FlexHD, UAP-HD, UAP-IW, UAP-IW-HD, UAP-LR, UAP-nanoHD, UAP-Outdoor, UAP-Outdoor+, UAP-Outdoor5, UAP-PRO, UAP-SHD, UAP‑XG, UAS-XG, UBB, UC-CK, UCK-G2, UCK-G2-PLUS, UDM, UDM-Pro, US-16-150W, US‑16‑XG, US-24, US-24-250W, US-24-500W, US-48, US-48-500W, US-48-750W, US-8, US-8-150W, US-8-60W, USG, USG-PRO-4, USG-XG-8, US-L2-24-POE, US-L2-48-POE, USP-RPS, USW-16-POE, USW-24, USW-24-POE, USW-48, USW-48-POE, USW-Aggregation, USW-Enterprise-24-PoE, USW-Flex, USW-Flex-Mini, USW-Industrial, USW-Lite-16-POE, USW-Lite-8-PoE, USW-Pro-24, USW-Pro-24-POE, USW-Pro-48, USW-Pro-48-POE, USW-Pro-Aggregation, US-XG-6POE, UWB‑XG, UWB‑XG‑BK
+1UTMachine
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 09:56
Ik verwacht die update nog wel voor de cloudkey, maar het unifi upgrade beleid is een klein beetje een rommeltje :'( Dus nog even geduld hebben, maar hopelijk fixen ze wel iets en maken ze niets anders stuk (de 6.x reeks is meer beta kwaliteit).

[Reactie gewijzigd door UTMachine op 23 juni 2021 09:57]

0webside007
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 14:47
jawel:
- in een browser, het lokale IP van je cloudkey ingevel
- 2e optie nemen op de webpage
- dan onder maintenance, "check for new version of controller software" (is een knopje onderaan).
- update dan installeren...
+1mijansen1987
23 juni 2021 10:27
Ik beheer 4 Unifi netwerken, alle 4 met de 1th gen cloudkey, allemaal op firmware Versionv1.1.19, maar de controller software gaat niet verder dan 6.1.71-15061-1...
+1webside007
@mijansen198723 juni 2021 14:46
ik heb het gevonden:
- in een browser, het lokale IP van je cloudkey ingevel
- 2e optie nemen op de webpage
- dan onder maintenance, "check for new version of controller software" (is een knopje onderaan).
- update dan installeren...
+1hvveen
23 juni 2021 13:56
Voor de Docker liefhebbers: https://hub.docker.com/r/jacobalberty/unifi
Sinds gisteren ook voor V6.2.26
+1DeeD2k2
@hvveen23 juni 2021 20:01
Iemand de vergelijking wel eens gedaan met https://hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/unifi-controller ?
0Rataplan_
@DeeD2k223 juni 2021 20:23
Ik heb een tijdje JacobAlberty gedraaid, maar inmiddels al jaren de unifi-controller van Linuxserver. Reden was destijds dat die (toen) een heel stuk kleiner was. Die van JacobAlberty was ruim 800MB en die van unifi destijds iets van 400. Opslag is totaal geen issue; maar toch hou ik van efficientie. En linuxserver was gewoon helemaal compleet dus geen idee waar Alberty al die extra ruimte voor nodig had. Verder draaide (destijds ook weer althans) Alberty standaard onder root. Ook dat kan in mijn omgeving niet eens veel kwaad, maar linuxserver doet dat out-of-the-box beter.
Functioneel is het denk ik lood om oud ijzer, uiteindelijk draaien ze gewoon dezelfde software die Unifi aanlevert onder Java in een container.
0JayOne
@Rataplan_23 juni 2021 20:58
JacobAlberty lijkt nu weer iets te kleiner zijn (minimaal, maar toch) en kun je vrij eenvoudig de user op non-root zetten. Maar al met al is het zoals je zelf al zegt, lood om oud ijzer.
+1psdata
23 juni 2021 13:13
Afgelopen weekend deze update al geplaatst.
Op onze eigen Virtuele Ubuntu server, van hier uit beheren we een 5 tal site's welke we door middel van VPN zijn geconnect. Iedere site bestaat uit een USG4 - x-switches en x AP's
Het blijft bij Ubiquiti rommelen met hun update beleid (zowel controller software als firmware's).
Ik zou dit niet in een klantomgeving willen uitrollen en de verantwoording er over willen dragen.
Maar ja de prijs stelling is er natuurlijk wel na. een 1/4 tot 1/3 van de kosten als van andere partijen.
Voor klant advies (MKB+) zou ik gaan voor Meraki (cisco), Aruba, (HP) of voor Mist (Juniper) Heb je er wel te minste een support groep achter staan.
0Rataplan_
@psdata23 juni 2021 20:29
Met de note dat je bij Aruba Instant wel afhankelijk bent van een 'controller' in de cloud. We waren ooit 'advocates' van Unifi, maar sinds twee jaar vaak gedoe met firmwares en updates inderdaad, en phone-home issues, en beginnen we er op terug te komen. Maar: je kunt wél zelf je controller draaien waarbij je zelf bepaalt wie erbij kan en waar die bij kan. En dat geeft me toch een beter gevoel dan voor notabene je netwerkcomponenten afhankelijk zijn van een clouddienst...
0psdata
@Rataplan_23 juni 2021 20:38
Daar heb je helemaal gelijk, alle drie genoemde zijn cloud oplossingen. Eigenlijk kijk ook met een goed gevoel naar de early days off the Cisco WLC's maar ook daar zat veel best wel kleine dingtjes in.
Voor ons is het locaal houden van onze eigen spullen toch wel dat we nog steeds voor Unifi kiezen.
Maar voor de wat grotere MKB+ omgevingen (nieuwe install's) blijft er toch alleen die drie over. En Ja in de cloud maar deze die firma's hebben hun naam (dus hun prijs) wel hoog te houden een fout zit in een klein hoekje.
0dirk161
24 juni 2021 17:58
Kan iemand mij hier trouwens vertellen hoe ik draadloze netwerken via vlans aan de praat krijg?
Ik was in de veronderstelling dat ik gewoon een dot1q trunk naar een UAP kon leggen en vervolgens op de ap de vlans te taggen/untaggen, maar ik krijg het niet voor elkaar. In de controller zie ik overal 'usg/usw only' staan, maar ik heb switches van een ander merk.
0dycell
@dirk16125 juni 2021 09:17
Je moet ten eerste je poort configureren op de switch. Ik raad een native beheer VLAN aan zodat je altijd bij je AP's kunt als VLAN tagging niet werkt (handig voor troubleshooting). Daarna voeg je 'tagged vlans' toe op de poort naar je AP.

Binnen de controller kun je 'networks' aanmaken. Daar staan de VLANs op die je gebruikt.
Daarna ga je naar 'Wireless networks' en daar configureer je de 'networks' (getagged) op de draadloze netwerken.

Je configureert dus niet VLAN's direct op de AP's. Tenzij je wilt dat beheer ook via VLANs gaat.
Ik zou (vooral als je net met VLANs begint) niet te wild gaan met VLANs. Troubleshooting is complex.
0sp_mike
30 juni 2021 09:20
Ik krijg op alle ap's "WiFi Experience Unavailable" in mij cloud key gen2.
Meer mensen dit probleem? En hopelijk een oplossing ;-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

