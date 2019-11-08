Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: UniFi 5.12.22

Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 5.12.22 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 5.12.22 ziet er als volgt uit:

Features
  • Cloud Email.*
  • Netconsole logging for USG.
  • New Settings.
  • Push notification support.
  • RADIUS DAS/DAC/CoA support.
  • Release channel selection for controller and firmware updates (New Settings).
  • Wi-Fi AI (New Settings).
  • Wi-Fi Schedule enhancements (New Settings).
*Cloud Email notes: Enabled after successful Remote Access login. This will send (all) admin invites, alert/event, and password recovery emails via UniFi Cloud Access without requiring a SMTP server to be configured. We plan to add support for password recovery without having Remote Access or SMTP configured in a future update. If SMTP is configured then that will be used instead of Cloud Email.

Improvements
  • Add encryption support for syslog and netconsole logging to controller (requires firmware 4.0.58+).
  • Add error messages for invitations.
  • Add experience panel headers.
  • Add per-port STP toggle to device property panel and profiles.
  • Add property panel experience graphs.
  • Add site-to-site data to VPN module.
  • Add subnet for IPv6 networks in Networks Table.
  • Add Wired experience score to client property panel.
  • Allow auto-upgrade for USG, USW, etc.
  • Allow multiple mirrored ports on a single switch.
  • Close column selector on first outside click.
  • Complete Hotspot 2.0R2 support for WFA certification.
  • Exclude disabled devices from reported network health on dashboard.
  • Filter all WiFi Metrics widgets by selected APs.
  • Improve Device Fingerprinting database.
  • Improve scan processing logic in Wi-Fi AI.
  • Improve scatter plot performance.
  • Improve token fetching/handling.
  • Improve wireless uplink detection in Wi-Fi AI.
  • In-Wall Networks/VLANs pre-population.
  • Limit auto speedtests to 2 per day.
  • Make encrypted cookie optional for the built-in Guest Portal.
  • Refactor High Performance Devices and add back to Auto-Optimize Network.
  • Reinstate green device icons for 1st gen UAPs.
  • Remove the sub nav from the New Settings nav item.
  • Show AP/port based on wired/wireless filter.
  • Show only APs in poor Wi-Fi element list in Dashboard status tool-tip,
  • Stop bundling Java with macOS package.
  • Store What's New last version in BE.
  • Update default HT/VHT modes for Wi-Fi AI; 20MHz for HT20 for 2.4GHz and VHT80 for 5GHz.
  • Update OUI table.
  • Use radio level satisfaction.
  • Use the same size for USW and USG port icons.
Bugfixes
  • Add missing STP table head to port profile list.
  • Add wrapping to forget device form.
  • Fix and improve Device Fingerprint feature.
  • Fix authentication failure tracking.
  • Fix batch fingerprint console error.
  • Fix bug during initial setup which may cause Remote Access to be unavailable for 15 minutes.
  • Fix date range selector.
  • Fix Debug Terminal over WebRTC.
  • Fix DPI chart legend alignment.
  • Fix enable Remote Access error translation scope.
  • Fix external MongoDB startup issue.
  • Fix for payments tool-tip.
  • Fix invalid switch satisfaction scores.
  • Fix min RSSI settings not visible in device property panel.
  • Fix NPE for Download device info.
  • Fix NPE when removing Networks on site without a gateway adopted.
  • Fix possible NPE when restoring backup from command line.
  • Fix property panel WLANS on change UI glitch.
  • Fix reodering firewall rules (reported HERE, HERE, and HERE).
  • Fix settings console error.
  • Fix site switching over WebRTC.
  • Fix sorting by IP in Past Connections list.
  • Fix switch port disable function.
  • Fix topology scaling issue.
  • Fix untranslated country name in Speed Test modal.
  • Fix USG port form button wrapping.
  • Fix WebRTC logs fetching.
  • Fix wireless device list view filters.
  • Invalidate UI data.
  • Prevent reflow on AP Retry Rate scatterplot when tooltip is shown.
  • Reduce NanoHD log spam when wireless uplink is down.
  • Remove duplicate STP setting in port profile form.
  • Restore missing VHT160 channel width option.
  • Update certificates generated by controller to be compliant with new Apple rules.
Versienummer 5.12.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Network-Controller-5-12-22/263c8b60-def8-4667-85c3-87a6200a6c9b
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

08-11-2019 13:23

08-11-2019 • 13:23

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+12+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1ibodar
8 november 2019 13:42
Bron: https://community.ui.com/...81-4d69-a3b3-45640aba1c8b

Update: UniFi Phone Home/Performance Data Collection

Follow
Hi All-

We want to help respond to concerns voiced over the recently added phone home/performance data collection feature in UniFi and want to explain what this feature is and the future plans for this.

What data is being collected:

We have started to gather crashes and other critical events strictly for the purpose of improving our products. Any data collected is completely anonymized, GDPR compliant, transmitted using end-to-end encryption and encrypted at rest. The collection of this data does not and should not ever impact performance of devices.

Why we are collecting this data:

The purpose of this data is to help us better fine-tune and improve device performance for all UniFi users so that we can ensure that everyone gets the best possible experience from their UniFi devices. With this data we can measure and optimize improvements and more quickly identify and fix any regressions.

How will this affect you?

For all our users, this data will help us improve the overall experience of using UniFi devices. As noted above, all the data we collect is used only for optimizing performance of the devices/software.

All data is gathered in accordance with GDPR requirements and as permitted by our Privacy Policy. No data we collect is shared or accessible to third parties.

If you do not wish to participate/provide this data, we will add an opt-out button in upcoming versions that will make it easy to opt-out of providing this data. In the meantime, you can block traffic from UniFi devices to trace.svc.ui.com.
Reageer
+1Frank-NL
@ibodar8 november 2019 13:51
Dit heeft niets met deze versie van de controller te maken maar met de meest recente firmware van de APs.
Reageer
0z1rconium
@ibodar8 november 2019 14:06
GDPR compliant
Blijft toch mooi he die bedrijven, gooien wat woorden omhoog. GDPR is per definitie opt-in dus het faalt op stap 1.
Reageer
0sjakie02
8 november 2019 13:33
Ik zie de update nog niet, ook niet na het expliciet checken voor updates
Reageer
0DnAchtse
@sjakie028 november 2019 13:38
Via de website heb ik 'm gewoon gevonden voor mijn AP AC Pro; met datum 24-10-2019.(https://www.ui.com/download/unifi/unifi-ap-ac-pro)
Reageer
0RobertMe

@DnAchtse8 november 2019 13:46
Het gaat hier om een update van de controller, niet een firmware update, waar je naar verwijst.
Reageer
0Zer0
@RobertMe8 november 2019 14:22
Scroll naar beneden, dan zie je de controller software ook staan.
Reageer
0kondamin
8 november 2019 13:41
Blijkbaar nog niet op de repository nog via update van cloudkey
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

