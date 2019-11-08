Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.66.10832, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:
Features
*Controller support pending.
- [USW] Add support to configure/show 802.1X idle timeout for MAC-based mode.*
Improvements
*requires controller 5.11.50/5.12.11 or later.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Improve memory use.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] System optimizations.
- [FlexHD] Enable DFS support.
- [UAP] Add support for resolving controller for guest portal when FQDN is unavailable on DNS used by guests.
- [UAP] Change EAP auth timing.
- [UAP] Dynamically generate guest portal certificate (updates to match new Apple rules and FIPS-140-2 requirements).
- [UAP] Improve DNS latency reporting to mitigate false positives.
- [UAP] Move traffic mark allocation handling from device to controller.*
- [UAP] Tweak Wi-Fi Experience scoring.
- [UAP] Update to hostapd 2.8.
- [USW-Flex] Improve power management to allow PD(s) to power up when there is available power.
- [USW] Enable libcurl verbose logging.
- [HW] Add encrypted syslog/netconsole support.**
- [HW] Crash and critical event reporting. [HW] Enable LLDP support for all possible devices.
- [HW] Improve inittab process management.
**for logging to UniFi Network controller in 5.12.3+.
Bugfixes
*Still some ongoing work, but should be much improved.
- [UAPG2/G3] Fix 'HT Information' IE.
- [AC-M-Pro] Fix flipped port negotiation stats (reported HERE).
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix netconsole encryption support.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Microcode update to resolve a rare memory corruption issue.
- [UAP-XG/BaseStationXG] Fix range of issues with 10Gbps Ethernet PHY.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix available channel list when country code set to Philippines.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix DVLAN support when using MacAuth.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix minRSSI support.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix RADIUS MAC Auth support.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix support for High Performance Devices feature.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix to prevent PS-POLL storm from the STA connection state out-of-sync issue.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix unknown/inconsistent VAP warnings.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix User Group support when using multiple SSIDs and/or wireless uplinks.
- [UAP] Fix 802.11k Neighbor Report request function.
- [UAP] Fix a race condition which may cause DNS failures for Guest Portal.
- [UAP] Fix Fast Roaming support after hostapd 2.8 update.
- [UAP] Fix RADIUS DAS/DAC/CoA support.*
- [UAP] Fix several memory leaks.
- [UAP] Several fixes and improvements for Fast Roaming support.*
- [US/US-PoE/L2-PoE/16-XG/XG-6PoE] Fix DHCP leak on isolated ports when DHCP snooping is enabled.
- [US/US-PoE/L2-PoE/16-XG/XG-6PoE] Fix IGMP fast leave provisioning (reported HERE).
- [US-XG-6POE] Fix flood of DHCP request/reply packets to all VLAN members.
- [USW-Flex] Fix panic when netconsole encryption enabled.
- [UIS] Add Port Security feature support.
- [USW] Adjust log level for DHCP snooping and prevent flooding.
- [USW] Fix port based MAC filter whitelist bug (reported HERE).
- [HW] Fix netconsole setup issue when multiple ARP addresses present.
Known issues
- UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-IW, UAP-OD and UAP-OD5 cannot be downgraded from firmware 4.0.17+ to an earlier release.