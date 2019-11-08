Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.0.66.10832

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.66.10832, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

Features
  • [USW] Add support to configure/show 802.1X idle timeout for MAC-based mode.*
*Controller support pending.

Improvements
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Improve memory use.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] System optimizations.
  • [FlexHD] Enable DFS support.
  • [UAP] Add support for resolving controller for guest portal when FQDN is unavailable on DNS used by guests.
  • [UAP] Change EAP auth timing.
  • [UAP] Dynamically generate guest portal certificate (updates to match new Apple rules and FIPS-140-2 requirements).
  • [UAP] Improve DNS latency reporting to mitigate false positives.
  • [UAP] Move traffic mark allocation handling from device to controller.*
  • [UAP] Tweak Wi-Fi Experience scoring.
  • [UAP] Update to hostapd 2.8.
  • [USW-Flex] Improve power management to allow PD(s) to power up when there is available power.
  • [USW] Enable libcurl verbose logging.
  • [HW] Add encrypted syslog/netconsole support.**
  • [HW] Crash and critical event reporting. [HW] Enable LLDP support for all possible devices.
  • [HW] Improve inittab process management.
*requires controller 5.11.50/5.12.11 or later.
**for logging to UniFi Network controller in 5.12.3+.

Bugfixes
  • [UAPG2/G3] Fix 'HT Information' IE.
  • [AC-M-Pro] Fix flipped port negotiation stats (reported HERE).
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix netconsole encryption support.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Microcode update to resolve a rare memory corruption issue.
  • [UAP-XG/BaseStationXG] Fix range of issues with 10Gbps Ethernet PHY.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix available channel list when country code set to Philippines.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix DVLAN support when using MacAuth.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix minRSSI support.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix RADIUS MAC Auth support.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix support for High Performance Devices feature.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix to prevent PS-POLL storm from the STA connection state out-of-sync issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix unknown/inconsistent VAP warnings.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD] Fix User Group support when using multiple SSIDs and/or wireless uplinks.
  • [UAP] Fix 802.11k Neighbor Report request function.
  • [UAP] Fix a race condition which may cause DNS failures for Guest Portal.
  • [UAP] Fix Fast Roaming support after hostapd 2.8 update.
  • [UAP] Fix RADIUS DAS/DAC/CoA support.*
  • [UAP] Fix several memory leaks.
  • [UAP] Several fixes and improvements for Fast Roaming support.*
  • [US/US-PoE/L2-PoE/16-XG/XG-6PoE] Fix DHCP leak on isolated ports when DHCP snooping is enabled.
  • [US/US-PoE/L2-PoE/16-XG/XG-6PoE] Fix IGMP fast leave provisioning (reported HERE).
  • [US-XG-6POE] Fix flood of DHCP request/reply packets to all VLAN members.
  • [USW-Flex] Fix panic when netconsole encryption enabled.
  • [UIS] Add Port Security feature support.
  • [USW] Adjust log level for DHCP snooping and prevent flooding.
  • [USW] Fix port based MAC filter whitelist bug (reported HERE).
  • [HW] Fix netconsole setup issue when multiple ARP addresses present.
*Still some ongoing work, but should be much improved.

Known issues
  • UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-IW, UAP-OD and UAP-OD5 cannot be downgraded from firmware 4.0.17+ to an earlier release.
Versienummer 4.0.66.10832
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UAP-USW-Firmware-4-0-66-10832/56545db5-5e7b-4dad-b823-ea299aebc4f6
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-11-2019 11:52
12 • submitter: schmm

08-11-2019 • 11:52

12 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: schmm

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti UniFi AP-AC LITE

vanaf € 78,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch

vanaf € 95,99

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO

vanaf € 137,05

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC LR

vanaf € 98,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP Pro - 802.11 a/b/g/n - Dual-Band

vanaf € 213,80

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP In-Wall

vanaf € 49,99

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi 5 x Switch 8 (US-8-5)

vanaf € 478,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP - 802.11 b/g/n - 2.4 GHz - 20 dBm

vanaf € 64,99

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC EDU

vanaf € 299,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO-E

vanaf € 134,31

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP Long Range

vanaf € 89,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Application Server XG

vanaf € 1.754,50

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Mini (5-poorts)

nog geen prijs

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch USW-Flex

vanaf € 109,20

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch XG 6 POE

vanaf € 579,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti USW-16-POE Gen2

nog geen prijs

Meer producten en artikelen
Access points Netwerk switches Servers Ubiquiti

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+17+22+31Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+3Simkin
8 november 2019 12:29
Mijn wifi devices performance storte volledig in, heb een rollback gedaan. Topic hieronder staat vol met klachten

https://community.ui.com/...7b-4dad-b823-ea299aebc4f6

[Reactie gewijzigd door Simkin op 8 november 2019 12:44]

Reageer
0KlaasjeNL
@Simkin8 november 2019 12:40
Oops.
This page either does not exist or requires being logged in with appropriate permissions to access it.
Error code: 404
Reageer
+2Elroelos
8 november 2019 12:01
In deze firmware zit nog een 'phone home' functie die data verzamelt en naar Ubiquiti stuurt. Kan je blokkeren door het verkeer naar trace.svc.ui.com te blokkeren.

Zie ook:
https://community.ui.com/...81-4d69-a3b3-45640aba1c8b
Reageer
+1BRAINLESS01
@Elroelos8 november 2019 12:08
Ze sturen alleen geanonimiseerde crash informatie door, waarom zou je dat uit willen schakelen? Zolang het spul fatsoenlijk werkt (en dus niet crasht) stuurt het nooit informatie door. Als het wel crasht kunnen ze het met die informatie mogelijk oplossen...
Reageer
+1Luqq
@BRAINLESS018 november 2019 12:11
Aldus hun eigen post: "gather crashes and other critical events", dat is extreem vaag en het zou naief zijn om te denken dat ze alleen crashinformatie sturen. Het feit dat er op dit moment geen opt-out is, en er eerst niks over vermeld werd in de changelog is niet netjes.
Reageer
+1stijnos1991
@BRAINLESS018 november 2019 12:11
Je zou dat willen uitschakelen omdat ELK bedrijf data over je verzamelt en je geen idee hebt wat ze daar vervolgens mee doen en hoe ze daar mee omgaan. Ik stuur zelf wel debug informatie als ik dat nodig vind.
Reageer
+1MaxTheKing
@Elroelos8 november 2019 12:14
Thanks! Gelijk een override aangemaakt die trace.svc.ui.com redirect naar 0.0.0.0.
Reageer
0My_self
@Elroelos8 november 2019 12:11
If you do not wish to participate/provide this data, we will add an opt-out button in upcoming versions that will make it easy to opt-out of providing this data. In the meantime, you can block traffic from UniFi devices to trace.svc.ui.com.
Goed dat je het aankaart, maar er komt dus een optie voor opt-out in volgende versies. Jammer dat het geen opt-in is, maar desalniettemin noemenswaardig dat ze er (nu) open over zijn en dat er een workaround aangeboden wordt voor het blokkeren van het verkeer. :)
Reageer
0Archcry
@My_self8 november 2019 12:56
Volgens de GDPR mag dit volgens mij nog steeds niet though. Afhankelijk van de data die verstuurd wordt.
Reageer
+1FlaffTweakr
8 november 2019 12:14
"If you do not wish to participate/provide this data, we will add an opt-out button in upcoming versions that will make it easy to opt-out of providing this data. In the meantime, you can block traffic from UniFi devices to trace.svc.ui.com."

Is zoiets eigenlijk nog toegelaten? Dataverzameling zonder opt out. Een hack via domain blocking zonder verdere uitleg in een community post vind ik alleszins geen opt-out.
Reageer
0ikweethetbeter
@FlaffTweakr8 november 2019 12:45
Is zoiets eigenlijk nog toegelaten? Dataverzameling zonder opt out.
Gebruik Google, Facebook, ..., en je acties worden opgeslagen voor de eeuwigheid zonder opt-out, zonder dat er gehoor wordt gegeven aan je recht om te worden vergeten.

Dus ja, het bestaat nog!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Nederland

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True