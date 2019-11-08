Apple heeft iOS 13.2.2 en iPadOS 13.2.2 uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 wordt het besturingssysteem in twee smaken uitgebracht, eentje gericht op de iPhone en de tweede op de iPad. Deze uitgaves zijn geschikt voor de iPhone 6s en later, de iPad Air 2 en later, de iPad mini 4 en later en de iPod touch van de zevende generatie. De lijst met veranderingen laat het volgende zien:

iOS 13.2.2 Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call

Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories iPadOS 13.2.2 Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories