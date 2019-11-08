Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS / iPadOS 13.2.2

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix)Apple heeft iOS 13.2.2 en iPadOS 13.2.2 uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 wordt het besturingssysteem in twee smaken uitgebracht, eentje gericht op de iPhone en de tweede op de iPad. Deze uitgaves zijn geschikt voor de iPhone 6s en later, de iPad Air 2 en later, de iPad mini 4 en later en de iPod touch van de zevende generatie. De lijst met veranderingen laat het volgende zien:

iOS 13.2.2
  • Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
  • Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call
  • Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available
  • Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
  • Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
  • Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories
iPadOS 13.2.2
  • Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
  • Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
  • Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
  • Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories
Versienummer 13.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Door Japke Rosink

08-11-2019 10:35
submitter: henkiskaal

08-11-2019 • 10:35

Submitter: henkiskaal

Bron: Apple

Reacties (37)

+1Tweakwondo
8 november 2019 11:56
ik weet niet of het aan mij ligt maar het lijkt na deze update dat de kleine trilmotortje veel vaker wordt gebruikt en nu hoor ik hem in de stille uren ook. Viel me op na het updaten. bijvoorbeeld bij het openen van de settings of settings aanpassen, de recente app openen en nog een paar andere. echt haptic touch is het niet dan voel je de trilling en maakt ook geen geluid.
Ik heb sinds een week nu voor het eerst een iPhone en dit viel me niet eerder op.. iemand anders met dit "probleem"?
Reageer
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Tweakwondo8 november 2019 13:21
Zoiets merkte ik ook, maar al sinds iOS 13.1.
Reageer
+1Tweakwondo
@Maurits van Baerle8 november 2019 13:27
En welke telefoon heb jij? vraag me af of dit hoort, of een defect kan zijn etc. ik ga anders wel even langs de Apple store om het na te vragen.
Reageer
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Tweakwondo8 november 2019 13:48
Een iPhone 6s. Hij lijkt nu een beetje meer op de iPhone 8 van m'n vriendin die vanaf het begin al meer haptic feedback gaf. Ik denk dat Apple met iOS 13 haptic feedback naar meer modellen heeft gebracht.
Reageer
+1Tweakwondo
@Maurits van Baerle8 november 2019 14:03
maar geeft die van jou ook zo een vervelende tik geluid? Ik heb even een video gemaakt.

https://youtu.be/fHxGTmcAbsk
Reageer
+1Hackus

@Tweakwondo8 november 2019 13:28
ik weet niet of het aan mij ligt maar het lijkt na deze update dat de kleine trilmotortje veel vaker wordt gebruikt en nu hoor ik hem in de stille uren ook. Viel me op na het updaten. bijvoorbeeld bij het openen van de settings of settings aanpassen, de recente app openen en nog een paar andere. echt haptic touch is het niet dan voel je de trilling en maakt ook geen geluid.
Ik heb sinds een week nu voor het eerst een iPhone en dit viel me niet eerder op.. iemand anders met dit "probleem"?
Alleen op de 4S ;)
Reageer
+1ASS-Ware
8 november 2019 11:12
Dus nog geen oplossing voor 2 email issues, jammer.
Soms als je een reply doet op een mail, wordt er maar een deel ge-quote, een groot deel van de oorspronkelijke mail valt weg.
De optie "Increase quote level" kun je wel uitzetten, maar de functie blijft actief.
Reageer
+1supersnathan94

@ASS-Ware8 november 2019 11:31
Ik snap niet dat mail programma’s dat überhaupt nog doen. Het wordt een onoverzichtelijke zooi op die manier. Ik heb het mailtje waarop ze reageren zelf verstuurd dus waarom zou je mijn mail ook weer terugsturen? Ik ben niet helemaal debiel. Ik was ontzettend blij toen Apple met de concersational mail ordering kwam in hun apps. Dat je alleen de toevoegingen ziet van een persoon en niet de hele geschiedenis aan berichten die je per antwoord weer meekrijgt. Super inefficiënt ook qua opslag en transport.
Reageer
+1mjz2cool
@supersnathan948 november 2019 11:55
Ik vind die conversatie view juist verschrikkelijk irritant. Ik heb liever al mijn email op chronologische volgorde, is veel gemakkelijker zoeken. Ik vind het juist wel handig dat de originele mail waarop je reageert ook meegestuurd wordt. Voor conversaties gebruik ik wel apps die daarvoor bedoeld zijn, zoals Whatsapp.
Reageer
+1supersnathan94

@mjz2cool8 november 2019 13:49
Ligt er ook een beetje aan hoe mail gebruikt wordt natuurlijk. Ik zie het voornamelijk gebruikt worden als vervanger voor slack of whatsapp. En dan is het juist heel irritant als je na 40 berichten het 41e bericht weer de hele history met inspringen erbij krijgt.
Reageer
+1draadloos
@ASS-Ware8 november 2019 11:17
Idd, dat probleem heb ik ook
Reageer
0DigitalExorcist

@ASS-Ware8 november 2019 11:24
Dat leert mensen wel efficiënter te mailen. ;)
Reageer
+1Tommie12
8 november 2019 11:00
En ik blijf zitten met de vraag om elke dag mijn appleid paswoord in te geven.
update gedaan, uitgelogd en ingelogd, herstart... alles gedaan.
Reageer
+1nelizmastr
@Tommie128 november 2019 11:12
Ook Apple gebeld met je vraag? Dit is immers geen helpdesk hiero :P
Reageer
+1mwa
@Tommie128 november 2019 11:37
Dat probleem heb ik ook op m’n iMac. Elke keer als ik opnieuw inlog op m’n useraccount, moet ik m’n Apple ID invoeren. Heel irritant
Reageer
+1P. vd Loo
8 november 2019 10:40
update nummero 6 in 1,5 maand. Goed bezig daar.
Reageer
+1VinnieG
@P. vd Loo8 november 2019 10:57
Tergend dit, sinds ios 13 kan ik:
Niet meer mijn contactpersonen aanpassen
geen foto's bekijken en media in whatsapp
mijn e-mail wordt niet meer ontvangen door de apple Email app (dus nu een Gmail én een outlook app ernaast)

Wordt er moedeloos van.
Reageer
+1DigitalExorcist

@VinnieG8 november 2019 11:17
Even een herinstallatie doen. Ik heb iOS 13 sinds beta en nooit die issues gehad die je meld. En ik denk dat als iederéén dezelfde issues had gehad, er wel wat meer aandacht voor was geweest. Incidenteel issue dus ;)
Reageer
+1mjz2cool
@VinnieG8 november 2019 11:52
Heeft niet zoveel met iOS 13 te maken lijkt me, misschien de apps een keer opnieuw installeren of de telefoon naar fabrieksinstellingen zetten? Ik draai al vanaf iOS 11 de beta's, en nog nooit dit soort problemen gehad. Alleen problemen die wel echt in de beta versies zaten.
Reageer
+1machiel
@VinnieG8 november 2019 14:19
Met 13.0 kon ik geen foto's meer maken, opgelost in 13.1
Sinds 13.0 (en nog in 13.2.2) uploaden mijn Notes niet meer naar iCloud

Geen geweldige ervaring.
Reageer
0kevinr1
8 november 2019 10:38
Heb je een iPhone tussen de 4s en de X, en een Mac, dan is deze iOS versie straks te jailbreaken.

Zie: https://checkra.in/ en https://www.reddit.com/r/jailbreak/
Wordt later op de dag beschikbaar gesteld.
Reageer
+1mkools24
@kevinr18 november 2019 10:41
Wordt dat nog steeds gedaan jailbreaken? Ik dacht dat daar geen reden meer voor is tegenwoordig. Zeker niet met al die bank apps die dan niet meer werken.
Reageer
+1Distrax1988
@mkools248 november 2019 10:46
Is er ook bijna niet meer, de mensen die het doen vinden het denk leuk, maar echt voordelen haal je er niet meer uit, Apple is sinds een aantal jaar al meer open geworden, vooral onderling met apps, zo zie je steeds meer Widgets komen die met iOS functie kunnen praten, los van cosmetische wijzigingen en button shortcuts zie ik geen toegevoegde waarde meer.
Reageer
+1Skinnyice
@Distrax19888 november 2019 10:50
Agh, voor ieder zijn ding inderdaad.

Vooral de kleine aanpassingen doen het voor mij om nog steeds te jailbreaken.

Dubbel tappen op het scherm om hem uit te zetten, badges die de kleur van de app gebruiken i.p.v. allemaal rood.

Het is tegenwoordig ook een autistisch trekje van me geworden. Apple kijkt goed af naar de top tweaks en bouwt deze in als ze er de meerwaarde van inzien.

Themes daargelaten, dat is voor sommigen sws al een reden om te jailbreaken.
Reageer
+1kevinr1
@Distrax19888 november 2019 10:54
De cosmetische wijzigingen zijn al voldoende dan, toch? In iOS 12 was het nog zo dat als je het geluid harder/zachter zette, dit icoontje door je hele scherm heen kwam. Irritant als wat. Zo zijn er vele kleine gemakken die men kan
tweaken om dat soort zaken te verbeteren. Bijv. geen ads meer, doordat /etc/hosts aangepast kan worden.

Banking apps / snapchat etc. werkt trouwens wel, daar zijn dan weer tweaks voor.

Maar goed, voor ieder wat wils.
Ik merk in ieder geval dat ik het nog fijn vindt dat het kan!
Reageer
0DigitalExorcist

@mkools248 november 2019 11:16
Het wordt gedaan door mensen die hun partner niet vertrouwen (spionage-software installeren) bijvoorbeeld. Dat is zo ongeveer de enige use case nog.
Reageer
0kevinr1
@DigitalExorcist8 november 2019 11:50
Hahahahaha wat? Waar haal je deze zolderkamer ideëen vandaan?
Wat geen gekkenhuis. Ik jailbreak mijn telefoon toch, en niet diegene van mijn partner!?

Ik zou fysieke toegang nodig hebben tot de telefoon van mijn partner, dus pincode.

Daarnaast, mocht de telefoon een keer opnieuw starten, ben is de telefoon niet meer in gejailbreakte staat. Wat een bepaalde hack inactief maakt. Daarnaast zal de partner vast wel het e.e.a. opmerken aan de telefoon, dat deze anders reageert dan normaal oid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevinr1 op 8 november 2019 11:51]

Reageer
0DigitalExorcist

@kevinr18 november 2019 12:07
https://www.google.com/se...&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Waarom denk je dat je in China bij de grens 'even" je telefoon af moet geven ;)

https://www.theguardian.c...lance-app-tourists-phones
Reageer
0kevinr1
@DigitalExorcist8 november 2019 13:23
Dan kan een Jailbreak dus toch helpen om je privacy te beschermen?
Ik voel aparte en duistere gedachtes.
Reageer
+1WCA
@kevinr18 november 2019 10:44
Draait deze versie dan op de iPhone 4s? Volgens mij niet hoor, volgens mij moet je minimaal een 6s hebben
Reageer
+1kevinr1
@WCA8 november 2019 10:56
Klopt idd.
Checkra1n werkt ook op de 4s, omdat daar de fout ook in zit.
Reageer
0DenHaagBanaan
@kevinr18 november 2019 11:11
Ik heb een 8Plus, is mijn telefoon kwetsbaar voor hacks of kan ik (als ik dat zou willen) mijn iPhone jailbreaken?
Reageer
0kevinr1
@DenHaagBanaan8 november 2019 11:48
De bug zit ook in jou telefoon, want dat valt onder de range van 4s t/m de X.
Dus ja, dat kan.
Reageer
0DenHaagBanaan
@kevinr18 november 2019 23:01
Chips... oke ;( tijd voor een andere dan maar.
Reageer
+1Satom
@kevinr18 november 2019 11:50
Wanneer je zoiets als dit meldt, denk er dan goed bij na om ook te melden dat men na het jailbreaken het SSH wachtwoord veranderd/beveiligd!

Edit: spelling

[Reactie gewijzigd door Satom op 8 november 2019 11:56]

Reageer
+1kevinr1
@Satom8 november 2019 11:52
Met openssh wordt dit wel een issue, dit is common-sense, mag hopen dat de gemiddelde jailbreaker dit wel weet.
Daarnaast wordt dit item veelzijdig uitgelegd op reddit.com/r/jailbreak, waar ik naar gelinkt heb.
Reageer


