Software-update: UniFi 6.1.71

Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 6.1.71 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 6.1.71 ziet er als volgt uit:

Overview
  • Setups with UDM (Base) do not yet support WPA3 and Hotspot 2.0. Support will be added soon.
  • Current WPA3 supported models (5.43+ FW):
    UAP-AC-Pro, UAP-AC-Lite, UAP-AC-LR, UAP-AC-EDU, UAP-AC-M, UAP-AC-M-Pro, UAP-AC-IW, UAP-AC-IW-Pro, UAP-AC-HD, UAP-AC-SHD, UAP-XG, UWB-XG, UAP-nanoHD, UAP-HD-IW, UAP-FlexHD, UAP-BeaconHD, U6-Lite, U6-LR
Improvements
  • Add new look and feel for all pages.
  • Add new Alerts and Alert Settings.
  • Add integration with WiFiman app.
  • Update Push Notifications and Emails templates.
  • Add WPA3 support.
  • Add alert for Client roaming from AP to another AP.
  • Add "Clear Filter" buttons when no content is displayed in Client and Device section.
  • Add port aggregation fields in device port in Property Panel.
  • Add redirect from speedtest to WAN form.
  • Improve U-LTE Pro property panel sections.
  • Update Client and Device NoContent component.
  • Update default value for PMF Mode in WiFi form.
  • Enable Cloud mail provider when enabling remote access if SMTP is not enabled.
  • Improve Client Page performance.
  • Preserve Uplink between controller restarts or when device becomes disconnected.
  • Display device waiting for adoption without page reload.
  • Block disconnect/reconnect alerts if device is upgrading firmware.
  • Update metric suffixes used in Devices and Clients page.
Bugfixes
  • Fix device adoption from toast link.
  • Fix login issues for Admins without access to the Default site.
  • Fix legacy WLAN Schedules migration when it is disabled.
  • Fix UDM shows as disconnected due to configuration error.
  • Fix devices on WAN2 appearing in clients list.
  • Fix missing WAN failover property on UXG.
  • Fix device shown as disconnected during adoption.
  • Fix Topology label sizes in Safari.
  • Fix device icon in property panel for APs.
  • Fix Device model name in WiFiman table and property panel topology.
  • Fix property panel for disconnected devices.
  • Fix Site Switcher, switch Site without page reload, save last used Site.
  • Fix broken tooltips for Wireless Experience Score charts.
  • Fix AP group creation for Non-UniFi OS controllers.
  • Fix broken Device, Clients and Alerts page filter.
  • Fix Client fingerprint and displayed data in 24HR usage column.
  • Fix IPS dashboard map not loading.
  • Fix UDM Base property panel device tab.
  • Fix Topology node positioning for larger setups.
  • Fix WPA3 Enhanced/192 remaining enabled after changing network security type.
  • Fix configuration error when missing server certificate for WiFiman.
  • Fix reporting performance issues for wired clients.
  • Fix Column selection Popover position in Clients, WiFi Scanner, WiFiman tables.
  • Fix switch and gateway discovery in Device table.
  • Fix submitting changes in Property Panel for USG.
  • Fix Offline Client fingerprint data when reported.
  • Fix missing Network for WiFi created from the mobile app.
  • Fix saving changes to historical clients.
  • Fix Cloud Email toggle status.
  • Fix duplicated rows for blocked clients.
  • Fix SMTP Mail Server configuration.
  • Fix topology labels overlapping the header in Safari.
  • Fix empty space in Dashboard WiFi widget 5D view.
  • Show correct tooltip in topology for USP-Plug/strip.
  • Show correct "No Content" icon in Device page.
  • Allow de-select Device in client filter dropdown.
  • Remove empty space from Dashboard WiFi chart in 1 month view.
  • Remove Client Blocked/Offline toggle.
  • Truncate long names for devices and clients.
  • Display correct VPN client filter number.
  • Disable WiFi Schedule checkbox in classic UI.
  • Hide WPA3 and OSEN Security options for WiFi - only in setups with UDM Base.
  • Migrate WPA3 and WPA3/WPA2 Security options for WiFi to WPA2 option - only in setups with UDM Base.
  • Prevent UDM WAN port edit as LAN port.
  • Allow configuring port interfaces in gateway device property panel.
  • Remove Safari rendering artefacts in topology while panning/zooming.
  • Remove migrated disabled WLAN schedule entries (only for unmodified WiFi settings since 6.1.61).
  • Add SFP+ ports to VLAN Only networks.
  • Display Notes and Bandwidth profiles in New User Interface.
  • Remove 'Forget Device' option for UDM and UDM-Pro.
Known issues
  • Applying changes to UBB does not work in New User Interface, please use the old/classic user interface.
  • L3 adoption of UBB does not work properly.
  • Setups with a lot of clients and/or devices could trigger device disconnected alerts while backup is in progress.
  • Users with large deployments may experience slower page performance on the Clients and Devices pages.
Versienummer 6.1.71
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Network-Controller-6-1-71/0cffd3ed-7429-4529-9a20-9fead78ebf66
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 29-03-2021 20:25
62 • submitter: abusimbal

29-03-2021 • 20:25

62 Linkedin

Submitter: abusimbal

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

16-12 UniFi 6.5.55 13
25-09 UniFi 6.4.54 18
06-'21 UniFi 6.2.26 38
05-'21 UniFi 6.2.25 80
03-'21 UniFi 6.1.71 62
11-'19 UniFi 5.12.22 30
10-'19 UniFi 5.11.50 1
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.17 34
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.12 25
10-'18 UniFi 5.9.29 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

Modems en routers Access points Servers Netwerk switches Ubiquiti

Reacties (62)

-Moderatie-faq
-162062+145+22+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
+1Cave_Boy
30 maart 2021 05:58
Had Unifi hoog zitten maar door eerdere problemen na updates was deze bij mij gedaald. De hard en software was uiterst mooi en stabiel maar het lijkt erop naar mate ze populairder geworden zijn er meer instabiliteit erbij is gekomen. Blij dat het hier weg is al vond ik het echt mooie hardware en goed bedacht. De support van Unifi was ook paar jaar terug netter en uitgebreider dan tegenwoordig. Maar dat is allemaal mijn mening
+2SG
@Cave_Boy30 maart 2021 10:06
Ik niet , omdat het lijkt op relatief betaalbaar pro spul voor grote installatie maar geen duur onderhoud contract of abbo. Dus ik zie het zo, je betaald voor redelijke pro hardware zonder de kosten van hoge kwaliteit dure helpdesk en 24/7 onderhouds contract of abbo. Dus is de prijs er dan ook naar.

Ubiquiti valt eigen tussen de grote enterprise merken waar je factor 2 tot 5 kwijt bent aan hardware en ook dure maandelijks fee voor service. En managing kosten. Tov hobby spul en voornamelijk unmanaged hardware.

Als bedrijf afhankelijk is van goed opgezette netwerk en continuïteit belangrijk is dan zul je daar dan ook voor moeten dokken. Als voor goedkoop en flink meer hardware binnen haalt voor mooie prijs dat is Unifi dan brand je later aan down time.
Dat verschil met Cisco etc. Goedkoop is duurkoop.
Voor thuis is Unifi kwa kosten ideaal voor €500 a €1000 een semi pro LAN . bij Cisco etc zit je op factor meer. En extra service of managing wordt ook probleem.
Ubiquiti zit eigenlijk in niche.
Misschien dat er ooit of al directe concurrent opduikt die ondanks beperkingen het beter kan doen. Op YT vaak influencers automatiseerders die op YT actief zijn en locale MKB bedienen en service bieden via multi site management service worden heden genaait door nieuwe firmware. En kijken mogelijk naar Unifi alternatieven.

Voor meeste van ons is multi site totaal geen ding.
Maar ja als Ubiquiti het echt te bont maakt ook voor heavy thuis user. Tja ik ga € 1000,- plus aan Unifi / edgemax hardwawe niet zomaar vervangen.

Momenteel mis ik wat meer semi pro hardware wat Microtik wel heeft kleine betaalbare 10GB switch en bij unifi zijn dure pro switch met sfp+ uplink. Ik wil eigenlijk ook kleinere switches 8 ports met 10gb uplink. En mis 1/2,5/5/10 switches.

Tussen workstation nas en server wil ik 10GB lan sectie hebben .
Bij unifi 1gb of 10gb . Weinig keus in 10Gb kleine switches.
Zodra er merkt komt met ook unifi management concurrent met voor al meer hardware gericht op heavy thuis user voor meer full 2,5/5 en 10gb LAN upgrade of unifi mix heb sowieso ook edgemax router.
+1Jonathan-458
@SG30 maart 2021 18:15
TP Link Omada is een directere concurrent, Ga hier binnenkort mee testen.

https://www.tp-link.com/us/omada/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jonathan-458 op 30 maart 2021 18:21]

+1joon
29 maart 2021 20:32
Ziet er uit als een mooie update.

Is WPA3 slim on nu te gebruiken of geef je dan een hele hoop compatibility op m.b.t. de apparaten die je in je draadloze netwerk kan hebben (TV, Thermostaat, Console, etc)

[Reactie gewijzigd door joon op 29 maart 2021 20:32]

0Rogier
@joon29 maart 2021 20:48
Yep - dit dus. Voor je getest ;-)
+2Qlimaxxx
@Rogier29 maart 2021 21:02
Dat wil niet zeggen dat het niet verstandig is om waar mogelijk toe te passen.

Je kunt een apart SSID met alleen WPA3 encryptie aanmaken voor de apparaten die het ondersteunen. En dan een SSID met transition mode (WPA2/3 mixed mode) voor de apparaten die het niet ondersteunen.

Je zou ook voor transition mode kunnen kiezen. Als het goed is negotiate een cliënt met WPA3 support dan WPA3, maar helaas kun je in UniFi niet echt zien welke standaard een cliënt gebruikt. Je loopt dan ook het risico dat hij om wat voor reden dan ook alsnog op WPA2 negotiate. Ook zullen apparaten die het netwerk al kennen met WPA2 niet automatisch overstappen op WPA3.

Pro tip voor als je tegen het limiet van 4 SSID’s per radio aanloopt: als je wireless uplink uitschakelt dan kun je 8 SSID’s per radio aanmaken.
+1Mr. Boojengle
@Qlimaxxx29 maart 2021 23:26
De meegeleverde firmwares geven toch nog wel wat issues.

Praktijk leert dat met niet MTK devices vooral AC-Pro / Inwalls de transitie mode niet vlekkeloos werkt. Heb hier zelfs de 5.x versie terug gedraaid naar 4.3.28. De nano's daarentegen werken ansich goed op de 5.x versies.

Heeft ansich niks met de controller te maken maar toch belangrijk om te weten.

Je pro tip klopt wel, maar hou er rekening mee dat iedere SSID ook zorgt voor ruis en onnodige broadcasting in je wifi spectrum dus defacto verlies je snelheid.
0Geim
@Qlimaxxx30 maart 2021 09:48
Pro tip voor als je tegen het limiet van 4 SSID’s per radio aanloopt: als je wireless uplink uitschakelt dan kun je 8 SSID’s per radio aanmaken.
Top, dank je. Kan soms handig zijn.
+1Gman
@joon29 maart 2021 20:58
Wat ik zo lees: ja je haalt een hoop problemen op de hals dus ik zou aanraden om een nieuwe SSID te maken en daar WPA3 op te testen.
0SG
@joon30 maart 2021 09:32
Ik ga voor alles dat statisch is moet bedraad worden. Wifi is voor mij puur voor mobile apparatuur. Dus mobiel , laptop , tablets mogen op wifi.

TV en consoles zijn bij mij bedraad.
Ik heb CAI en netwerk doorgevoerd naar elke kamer.
Toegegeven het is hier heel ver van optimaal weggewerkt.
Maar vind bedraad belangrijker.

Daarnaast wij gamen online dus bedraad is must voor onze PS4’s.
+10546timm
29 maart 2021 20:28
  • Add new look and feel for all pages.
Mweh, ik vond de oude UI vele malen fijner. Maar zal wel gewenning zijn denk ik.
+1orvintax
@0546timm29 maart 2021 20:49
Niet te vergeten die mega banner helemaal vanboven of je een UDM PRO wilt kopen, verschrikkelijk.
+1Backspin
@orvintax29 maart 2021 21:28
Deze banner zag ik ook, deze schijnt alleen in beeld te komen als je geen router van Unifi hebt. Is ook niet uit te zetten. Dus je koopt voor een flink bedrag apparatuur van ze (hier bij een klant een cloud key, PoE-switch en 10 AP's) en als dank bestaat de admin-console nu voor de helft uit reclame. Heel erg onprofessioneel van Ubiquiti imho.
+1MikeOO
@Backspin30 maart 2021 08:24
Met een Edgerouter X krijg je hem ook ondanks dat de router van Unifi is :)
+1Nielson
@MikeOO30 maart 2021 08:53
Is ook van Ubiquiti, maar Edge en UniFi zijn twee afzonderlijke productlijnen.
+1SG
@MikeOO30 maart 2021 09:21
Ja , edge router is geen Unifi maar edgeMax van het zelfde merk. Ik heb ER12.
+1MoonRaven
@Backspin29 maart 2021 23:09
Ik heb geen banner, ik heb zelf een cloudkey, USG, NanoHD en een switch. Geen idee wat dus de trigger is om het te laten zien..
+1Smiler
@MoonRaven29 maart 2021 23:19
Zoals backspin zegt:
...deze schijnt alleen in beeld te komen als je geen router van Unifi hebt.
En je USG is de router.
0heuvelman
@Backspin31 maart 2021 11:20
UI-Glenn, uit het support team van Unifi gaf gisteren het volgende aan.

Thank you for sharing your concerns here. Our goal is to improve your user experience, and the banner was added to ensure everyone learns about the benefits that come from using a UniFi gateway. We recognize that to some this banner is intrusive. As that was certainly not our intention, in the next update we will make it easily dismissible.

https://community.ui.com/...b6-44b2-8ed4-c9a51846a905
+1linuxontherocks
@orvintax30 maart 2021 07:44
Ook wanneer je een nieuwe site aanmaakt, er wordt aangeraden om voor elke site een UDM te kopen.

Mijn vermoeden is dat binnenkort multi site opeens verdwijnt.

Ik heb sinds deze update dat devices die remote staan vaak reconnect melding geven. Toch maar een downgrade?
0vandenhende
@linuxontherocks2 april 2021 08:19
Ik heb precies hetzelfde op een cloud key gen 1 met multi site. Ik overweeg dan ook een downgrade.
0linuxontherocks
@vandenhende2 april 2021 13:29
Na de downgrade werkt alles weer goed!
0Tassadar32
@orvintax29 maart 2021 21:02
Hmm, die heb ik nog niet gezien?
0winwiz
@orvintax29 maart 2021 21:16
Die banner heb ik niet... O wacht, ik heb een UDM PRO ;)
0TazzyD
@orvintax30 maart 2021 11:38
uBlock Origin to the rescue, maar inderdaad wel heel erg slecht van Ubiquity om zo'n mega banner erin te zetten om je een product op te dringen. Ik hoop dat ze dat er nog in een update uit gaan halen.
+1Polyphemus
@0546timm29 maart 2021 20:31
In de oude UI kun je nog steeds veel meer beheren, voor mijn gevoel.
+1JB Zimmerman
@Polyphemus29 maart 2021 20:37
Je kan weer terug naar de oude UI via: system settings - New User Interface - en dan toggle
00546timm
@JB Zimmerman29 maart 2021 20:52
Yes, die kende ik maar het wordt je toch opgedrongen. Achja, zo gaat het met meeste systemen. Veranderingen zijn nooit leuk :(
+1Geim
@Polyphemus30 maart 2021 09:21
Klopt, door een vinkje uit te zetten, maak je van een gastnetwerk weer een gewoon netwerk en andersom. Heb ik bij de nieuwe UI nog niet gevonden.
0Tinman
@Polyphemus29 maart 2021 20:37
In de oude UI kun je nog steeds veel meer beheren, voor mijn gevoel.
Die indruk heb ik ook.
+10546timm
@Tinman29 maart 2021 20:54
Ik ook inderdaad. Heb me suf gezocht naar IDP/IPS in de nieuwe panel. In de oude GUI in 2 klikken in te stellen.

Natuurlijk moet je wennen aan nieuwe UI maar voor mijn gevoel heeft de oude UI alles op een veel logischere plek. De nieuwe UI is alles maar onder elkaar gedrukt en zo blijf je sommige dingen zoeken die niet logisch op hun plek staan.
+1HKLM_

@0546timm29 maart 2021 20:33
De nieuwe GUI zit ook nog een Alpha status... maar toch dringen ze hem op. Het is echt super irritant dat je moet switchen tussen oud en nieuw en de settings in de nieuwe GUI het soms niet eens doen.
+1Qlimaxxx
@HKLM_29 maart 2021 21:09
De nieuwe GUI zit ook nog een Alpha status... maar toch dringen ze hem op. Het is echt super irritant dat je moet switchen tussen oud en nieuw en de settings in de nieuwe GUI het soms niet eens doen.
De nieuwe GUI is verre van af. Toch zitten sommige feature alleen in de nieuwe GUI, dus alleen de oude GUI gebruiken is geen optie.

Bij de oude GUI kun je alleen WPA3 support aanzetten. Wil je echter bepalen of het mixed mode of WPA3-only is, of wil je PMF forceren, dan moet je in de nieuwe GUI zijn.

Door het gedoe met de nieuwe GUI kun je op een CKG2 niet meer een site importeren.

Ook is er in zowel de nieuwe als oude GUI niet meer te zien met welke switch Port een cliënt verbonden is.

Om nog maar niet te spreken over al die pop-ups met een verzoek om feedback naar Ubiquiti te versturen na bijna elke click.

Van mij hadden ze al die uren die in eyecandy zijn gestopt mogen stoppen in het pletten van bugs en fatsoenlijk implementeren van features die al jaren gewenst of soms zelfs beloofd zijn. Hoe kan het in hemelsnaam mogelijk zijn dat Cloudflare DDNS nog steeds via json files moet en kapot gaat met elke update van USG. Of bij Edgemax via CLI. Of bij die Dream Machine van ze helemaal niet.... want zelfs geen json files meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qlimaxxx op 29 maart 2021 21:10]

+1winwiz
@Qlimaxxx29 maart 2021 21:15
je kunt wel degelijk zien op welke port ze zijn aangesloten. Je moet uplink AP/Port aanzetten aan de rechterkant bij de 3 puntjes in de Clients tab.
+1Qlimaxxx
@winwiz29 maart 2021 21:21
Je hebt helemaal gelijk. Die feature hebben ze blijkbaar inmiddels weer teruggebracht.

Ook die melding van feedback is weg. Blijkbaar moet je het een keer aangeven dat je dat niet wilt
0Jack Flushell
@HKLM_30 maart 2021 20:40
De nieuwe GUI zit ook nog een Alpha status... maar toch dringen ze hem op. Het is echt super irritant dat je moet switchen tussen oud en nieuw en de settings in de nieuwe GUI het soms niet eens doen.
Het meest absurde is: Dat staat zelfs bij de settings in de controller! Ze vinden dus zelf dat de nieuwe UI in Alpha status is, maar het is wel de default UI! Onbegrijpelijk. En dan ook nog in de ene UI dingen aanbieden die in de andere niet mogelijk zijn. Dat is toch om te janken. Werkelijk waar.

Edit: Deze capture heb ik net gemaakt in 6.1.71 nadat ik de oude UI weer had aangezet. Voor wie deze waanzin niet gelooft.

Edit2: typo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 30 maart 2021 21:36]

0HKLM_

@Jack Flushell30 maart 2021 20:41
Welkom bij UBNT waar de gebruiker de tester is :P
0afterburn
@0546timm29 maart 2021 22:13
Die nieuwe UI vind ik op zich wel mooi, alleen kun je er zo weinig mee als je geen UDM hebt.
+1.Mac
29 maart 2021 21:43
De laatste tijd hebben wij bij verschillende sites problemen waarbij de routers geen IP-adressen meer uitdeelt. Dit is sinds de laatste firmware updates van de netwerkapparatuur (USG + Pro, Unifi switches 8-poorts, 16-poorts, 24-poorts en 48-poorts incl. PoE varianten). Verschillende sites al voorzien van een downgrade wat de problemen op lijkt te lossen.

Sindsdien heb ik mezelf aangeleerd om eerst even de kat uit de boom te kijken en kijken hoe men op de updates reageert.
Users with large deployments may experience slower page performance on the Clients and Devices pages.
Verder zorgt dit issue er ook voor dat wij nog even wachten met updaten. Met een controller met 50+ sites voorzie ik alleen maar problemen. De controller software is al Java based wat het er allemaal niet beter op maakt..

[Reactie gewijzigd door .Mac op 29 maart 2021 21:44]

+1Jonathan-458
@.Mac29 maart 2021 21:51
UniFi heeft helaas heel vaak voornamelijk slechte controller updates en lijkt momenteel de verkeerde kant op te gaan, er zijn nu zelfs Ads als je geen USG/UDM hebt....

Altijd eerst testing of tenminste enkele weken de kat uit de boom kijken.

Never Live from start.
+1Pieter-64
@.Mac29 maart 2021 23:01
dit heb ik ook gehad
echter na een power off en 2 keer een force provision te doen lost het probleem op.

tenminste met een USG3 en de controller op een linus machine in de cloud.
enige nadeel was wel dat ik handmatig de USG na de upgrade naar de controller moest sturen, zelf kwam die er niet meer op na de power off.

daarna geen enke probleem meer gehad met de USG.

momenteel heb ik problemen met de laatste beta firmware, video calls haperen via facetime en messenger.
wifi appratuur blijft connected maar er wordt geendata meer verstuurd.

ben bezig met iemand van UBNT om een aantal firmwares te testen kijken waar het probleem zich precies voordoet.
heb nu een beta firmware waar de problemen niet optreden
+1upzidedown
29 maart 2021 22:04
Hier helaas de update teruggedraaid naar 6.0.45, sommige cliënts kregen geen IP-adres meer. Na het terugdraaien werkte het wel weer.

Oja, draai voor het updaten ALTIJD een back-up, de meesten weten dat wel maar toch. Helaas bij Unifi de laatste tijd vaker de back-up nodig gehad dan mij lief is |:(

Mocht iemand het willen weten, ik draai de Docker versie van de controller van Linuxserver.io. Watchtower heeft de Container automatisch geüpdatet. Iets wat ik nu ook heb uitgezet ;(

[Reactie gewijzigd door upzidedown op 29 maart 2021 22:05]

+1unf0rg0tt3n
@upzidedown30 maart 2021 10:41
Misschien mosterd na de maaltijd, Lawrence systems maakt per update een video waarbij hij uitlegt wat de pro's en cons zijn per update en waar je op moet letten. Heeft mij veel tijd bespaard.
+1upzidedown
@unf0rg0tt3n30 maart 2021 13:02
Klopt, volg normaal Lawrence maar ook HostiFi waar hij veel informatie omtrent de updates vandaan haalt https://twitter.com/hostifi_net. Ene Reilly host dat, Lawrence noemt hem vaak in de video's omtrent Unifi
+1patrickvdweide
29 maart 2021 20:51
De echte demo omgeving lijkt nog niet bijgewerkt: https://demo.ui.com/manage/site/default/dashboard
Ik wacht nog wel even tot het wat stabieler is... ubnt staat er toch om bekend hun software en devices te snel uit te brengen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door patrickvdweide op 29 maart 2021 20:52]

+1gorgi_19
@patrickvdweide29 maart 2021 20:54
Dat lijk je met de UDM (Pro) sowieso vaak te zijn; daar nemen ze in de echte releases onderdelen op die nog release candidate zijn 8)7
0Keneo
@gorgi_1930 maart 2021 11:34
Is toch logisch dat je release candidates gebruikt om uiteindelijk te releasen ? Ik snap je comment niet zo goed.
+1Jazco2nd
29 maart 2021 22:02
Ik denk dat ik definitief terug ga naar een oude (5.7 ofzo) versie.
In een thuis situatie waar je het alleen gebruikt om je wifi APs (eenmalig) in te stellen en wellicht als je >1 AP gebruikt en fast roaming wil (mits je clients dat allemaal ondersteunen, oftewel, heb je niks aan), kan je met de nieuwe 6.x alleen maar stappen achteruit doen.
Je kan bijvoorbeeld niet 2.4GHz uitschakelen en alleen op 5GHz werken. Je kan het in de Controller uitzetten, maar de AP straalt gewoon rustig door. Dat was met (hele) oude versie, pre-5.9 niet zo.
+1Pieter-64
@Jazco2nd29 maart 2021 23:04
je moet wel op de juiste plekken uitzetten, als je alleen op 5ghz band wil werken
als je geen nekel ssid op 2.4 wil hebben moet je ze ook allemaal uit zetten en wireless uplink ook uit zetten. anders blijft die toch op 2.4 uitzenden ja
0Jazco2nd
@Pieter-6430 maart 2021 08:38
Dat maakt echt niet uit met de recente software: hij blijft uitzenden.
Zijn ook klachten over op het forum van Unifi.
+1flappie88
29 maart 2021 20:50
Ben benieuwd of mijn problemen met websocket-errors, zogenaamde not-connected devices en backup-downloadproblemen nu ook zijn opgelost. Ik ben heel erg tevreden over de hardware van Ubiquiti, maar de netwerkmanager heeft zo zijn nukken bij mij.
+1Prx
29 maart 2021 21:28
https://community.ui.com/...29-4529-9a20-9fead78ebf66

Het is altijd aan te raden om even de comments door te spitten bij UI zelf. Soms zijn er nog wel eens real-life scenarios die voorbij komen die men tijdens testen niet tegen is gekomen (ook dit keer). Bovenstaand dus de thread bij UI, die ook bij de software onder 'Website' gelinkt staat, maar toch even voor de duidelijkheid nogmaals. :)
+1MoonRaven
29 maart 2021 21:46
Oh wow, ik ben net een tijdje bezig geweest om mijn cloudkey weer online te krijgen. Ik zat op https://network.unifi.ui.com/, wat altijd de pagina was. Na deze update is het https://unifi.ui.com/.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

