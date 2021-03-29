Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 6.1.71 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 6.1.71 ziet er als volgt uit:
Overview
Improvements
- Setups with UDM (Base) do not yet support WPA3 and Hotspot 2.0. Support will be added soon.
- Current WPA3 supported models (5.43+ FW):
UAP-AC-Pro, UAP-AC-Lite, UAP-AC-LR, UAP-AC-EDU, UAP-AC-M, UAP-AC-M-Pro, UAP-AC-IW, UAP-AC-IW-Pro, UAP-AC-HD, UAP-AC-SHD, UAP-XG, UWB-XG, UAP-nanoHD, UAP-HD-IW, UAP-FlexHD, UAP-BeaconHD, U6-Lite, U6-LR
Bugfixes
- Add new look and feel for all pages.
- Add new Alerts and Alert Settings.
- Add integration with WiFiman app.
- Update Push Notifications and Emails templates.
- Add WPA3 support.
- Add alert for Client roaming from AP to another AP.
- Add "Clear Filter" buttons when no content is displayed in Client and Device section.
- Add port aggregation fields in device port in Property Panel.
- Add redirect from speedtest to WAN form.
- Improve U-LTE Pro property panel sections.
- Update Client and Device NoContent component.
- Update default value for PMF Mode in WiFi form.
- Enable Cloud mail provider when enabling remote access if SMTP is not enabled.
- Improve Client Page performance.
- Preserve Uplink between controller restarts or when device becomes disconnected.
- Display device waiting for adoption without page reload.
- Block disconnect/reconnect alerts if device is upgrading firmware.
- Update metric suffixes used in Devices and Clients page.
Known issues
- Fix device adoption from toast link.
- Fix login issues for Admins without access to the Default site.
- Fix legacy WLAN Schedules migration when it is disabled.
- Fix UDM shows as disconnected due to configuration error.
- Fix devices on WAN2 appearing in clients list.
- Fix missing WAN failover property on UXG.
- Fix device shown as disconnected during adoption.
- Fix Topology label sizes in Safari.
- Fix device icon in property panel for APs.
- Fix Device model name in WiFiman table and property panel topology.
- Fix property panel for disconnected devices.
- Fix Site Switcher, switch Site without page reload, save last used Site.
- Fix broken tooltips for Wireless Experience Score charts.
- Fix AP group creation for Non-UniFi OS controllers.
- Fix broken Device, Clients and Alerts page filter.
- Fix Client fingerprint and displayed data in 24HR usage column.
- Fix IPS dashboard map not loading.
- Fix UDM Base property panel device tab.
- Fix Topology node positioning for larger setups.
- Fix WPA3 Enhanced/192 remaining enabled after changing network security type.
- Fix configuration error when missing server certificate for WiFiman.
- Fix reporting performance issues for wired clients.
- Fix Column selection Popover position in Clients, WiFi Scanner, WiFiman tables.
- Fix switch and gateway discovery in Device table.
- Fix submitting changes in Property Panel for USG.
- Fix Offline Client fingerprint data when reported.
- Fix missing Network for WiFi created from the mobile app.
- Fix saving changes to historical clients.
- Fix Cloud Email toggle status.
- Fix duplicated rows for blocked clients.
- Fix SMTP Mail Server configuration.
- Fix topology labels overlapping the header in Safari.
- Fix empty space in Dashboard WiFi widget 5D view.
- Show correct tooltip in topology for USP-Plug/strip.
- Show correct "No Content" icon in Device page.
- Allow de-select Device in client filter dropdown.
- Remove empty space from Dashboard WiFi chart in 1 month view.
- Remove Client Blocked/Offline toggle.
- Truncate long names for devices and clients.
- Display correct VPN client filter number.
- Disable WiFi Schedule checkbox in classic UI.
- Hide WPA3 and OSEN Security options for WiFi - only in setups with UDM Base.
- Migrate WPA3 and WPA3/WPA2 Security options for WiFi to WPA2 option - only in setups with UDM Base.
- Prevent UDM WAN port edit as LAN port.
- Allow configuring port interfaces in gateway device property panel.
- Remove Safari rendering artefacts in topology while panning/zooming.
- Remove migrated disabled WLAN schedule entries (only for unmodified WiFi settings since 6.1.61).
- Add SFP+ ports to VLAN Only networks.
- Display Notes and Bandwidth profiles in New User Interface.
- Remove 'Forget Device' option for UDM and UDM-Pro.
- Applying changes to UBB does not work in New User Interface, please use the old/classic user interface.
- L3 adoption of UBB does not work properly.
- Setups with a lot of clients and/or devices could trigger device disconnected alerts while backup is in progress.
- Users with large deployments may experience slower page performance on the Clients and Devices pages.