Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor haar UniFi Dream Machines, die vaak afgekort worden tot UDM. Dit zijn routers met verschillende extra functies zoals een security gateway, een firewall en een vpn-server. Daarnaast bevat het standaard model een ingebouwd accesspoint, en kan zowel het standaard als het pro-model UniFi draadloze accesspoints aansturen. Het versienummer van deze firmware uitgave is vastgezet op 1.9.2 en kent de volgende veranderingen:
UniFi Dream Machine Firmware 1.9.2
Overview
Bundled applications
- This release is a rolling update, so everyone will get it in the coming days.
- You can find the UniFi OS introduction here.
As of UDM firmware 1.2.0 (and later) Smart Queues are default enabled for existing and new installs when the WAN speed is <=300Mbps. If you're experiencing unexpected slowness then please double check the configured speeds or disable Smart Queues under Settings>Networks>WAN>Common Settings>Smart Queues in Classic Mode or Settings>Internet>WAN Networks>WAN>Common Settings>Enable Smart Queues in New Settings.
- UniFi Network 6.1.70
- UniFi Protect 1.17.4
- UniFi Talk 1.9.7
- UniFi Access 1.3.23
Bugfixes
- Fix issue that UDM-Pro shows disconnected in device page when there're 30+ networks created.
- Fix WiFi schedule issue when Group Rekey Interval feature is enabled.
- Fix for an issue where the Network application does not load properly.
- Fix issue where UDM fails to be properly configured after setup.