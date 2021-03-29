Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine 1.9.2

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor haar UniFi Dream Machines, die vaak afgekort worden tot UDM. Dit zijn routers met verschillende extra functies zoals een security gateway, een firewall en een vpn-server. Daarnaast bevat het standaard model een ingebouwd accesspoint, en kan zowel het standaard als het pro-model UniFi draadloze accesspoints aansturen. Het versienummer van deze firmware uitgave is vastgezet op 1.9.2 en kent de volgende veranderingen:

UniFi Dream Machine Firmware 1.9.2

Overview
  • This release is a rolling update, so everyone will get it in the coming days.
  • You can find the UniFi OS introduction here.
Bundled applications
  • UniFi Network 6.1.70
  • UniFi Protect 1.17.4
  • UniFi Talk 1.9.7
  • UniFi Access 1.3.23
As of UDM firmware 1.2.0 (and later) Smart Queues are default enabled for existing and new installs when the WAN speed is <=300Mbps. If you're experiencing unexpected slowness then please double check the configured speeds or disable Smart Queues under Settings>Networks>WAN>Common Settings>Smart Queues in Classic Mode or Settings>Internet>WAN Networks>WAN>Common Settings>Enable Smart Queues in New Settings.

Bugfixes
  • Fix issue that UDM-Pro shows disconnected in device page when there're 30+ networks created.
  • Fix WiFi schedule issue when Group Rekey Interval feature is enabled.
  • Fix for an issue where the Network application does not load properly.
  • Fix issue where UDM fails to be properly configured after setup.
Versienummer 1.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Dream-Machine-Firmware-1-9-2/48f39402-bb51-4cc7-9a42-83e298289ec6
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (9)

+1Bor
29 maart 2021 20:17
In twee gevallen kwam bij mij op locaties de web interface niet meer op na de upgrade met een UDM Pro. De enige oplossing was een reboot van het hele device.
0jdvv
@Bor29 maart 2021 20:20
Heb dit vaak met Unifi apparatuur, het is leuk spul maar als je serieus bezig wil zijn kan je beter naar de concurrentie kijken.
0AJediIAm
@jdvv29 maart 2021 21:52
Dit hoor ik vaker. Het is mooi spul, maar niet zonder issues.

Wat zouden goede alternatieven zijn voor een prosumer?
+1The Realone
@AJediIAm30 maart 2021 00:51
Gezien het Unifi spul aardig scherp geprijst is zijn er niet veel goeie alternatieven. Afhankelijk van je behoeften kan Netgear een alternatief zijn.
Het punt met prosumers die Unifi gebruiken is dat ze vaak te snel op het update knopje drukken en dat is precies waar Ubiquity niet sterk in is, stabiele en consistente software uitbrengen.
0servies
@The Realone30 maart 2021 09:37
Je bedoelt dat spul van Netgear dat altijd een cloud verbinding moet hebben?? |:(
0The Realone
@servies30 maart 2021 13:31
Geen idee. Het Netgear spul wat ik jaren gebruikt heb had geen cloud verbinding nodig. Overigens had Unifi daar ook een handje van, want je kon de UDM (Pro) niet eens installeren zonder cloud account en remote access kon niet uit, totdat ze later bedachten dat het toch wel een beetje vreemd was en ze met een firmware update kwamen om dit te verhelpen. Om over hun data collection nog maar te zwijgen.
Enfin, zo hebben ze allemaal wel wat.
0servies
@The Realone30 maart 2021 14:14
Tegenwoordig heb je voor het beheer van Netgear switches een cloud account nodig. Anders valt er bijna niets in te stellen...
Da's voor mij out of the question, gegevens over het interne netwerk horen niet buiten het netwerk opgeslagen te worden...
0DDutch
@jdvv9 april 2021 22:06
Omdat je hem opnieuw op moet starten na een update? Dat is toch niet schokkend? Als hij daarna maar goed werkt.
Doet het dat?

Ik heb twee ubiquity UAP-AC-PRO's hangen en wilde het uitbreiden, dream machine pro en nog een paar AP's leek me een aardige optie, maar ik lees heel negatieve verhalen over de udmp en een update voor de AP's brak de verbinding met mijn Google nest audio speakers. De nieuwe wifi 6 AP's schijnen aanzienlijk minder door te geven dan de Pro's die ik heb...
Nu zijn de meeste klaagzangen voor mij niet van toepassing omdat ik die dingen niet ga gebruiken, maar het is wel tekenend dat ubiquity de vingers er niet achter krijgt...

Zijn die nieuwe dingen echt zo slecht of is het geneuzel van netwerkvakidioten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door DDutch op 9 april 2021 22:08]

0DARKLORD
30 maart 2021 12:08
Auto update staat hier uit. Updaten doe ik liever handmatig.
Ben wel blij dat protect nu veel sneller verbinding maakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DARKLORD op 30 maart 2021 22:40]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

