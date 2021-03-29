Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 5.43.34

Ubiquiti heeft een releasecandidate uitgebracht voor nieuwe firmware voor verschillende van zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt en het versienummer is vastgezet op 5.43.34. De veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UAP/USW Firmware 5.43.34

Overview
  • Newer release for U6-Lite/LR will be coming soon.
  • This release is available on the Release Candidate release channel.
Improvements
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve compatibility when PMF is optional/required.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve radar detection.
  • [UAP-AC-IW] Improve topology detection.
  • [UAP] Improve overall stability.
  • [ULTE] Improve device stability.
  • [USP-RPS] Add support for LCM fan control.
  • [USW-POE/Lite-POE] Add support for SNMPv3.
  • [USW-Pro] Improve MAC-Based authentication stability.
  • [USW-Pro] Fix warning messages when configuring port-security.
  • [USW-Agg] Improve SFP+ to SFP compatibility.
  • [USW-Agg] Fix issue where Port 7 cannot be forced to 1 Gbps.
  • [USW] Enable syslog encryption for USW-Agg, USW-Agg-Pro.
  • [USW] Clear port POE usage on LCM when Powered-Device (PD) is removed.
Bugfixes
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix DFS alerts not working on controller 6.0.41 or newer.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix VLAN throughput degradation after a provision.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix wireless downlinks reconnection issues when a radar is detected on a DFS channel.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix IoT connectivity issues to the 2.4 GHz radio when WPA3 is enabled.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix channels 100-144 for Australia.
  • [UAP-MTK/U6] Improve connectivity with IOT devices on 2.4 GHz.
  • [U-LTE] Fix U-LTE occasionally failing to boot properly after a factory reset.
  • [U-LTE] Fix SIM card activation logic.
  • [USW-POE/Lite-POE] Fix uplink reporting when LAG is enabled.
  • [USW-G2/16/24/48-POE] Fix disabled port when SNMP community string length is 20.
  • [USW-16-PoE] Fix MAC-based authentication.
  • [USW-16-PoE] Fix voice VLAN in LLDP-MED not being recognized by IP Phones.
  • [USW-Agg] Fix client can't get DHCP IP in a loop network.
  • [USW-Agg] Fix switch auto-negotiating to 1G on a 10G port after a reboot.
  • [USW-AGG] Fix jumbo frame doesn't work.
  • [USW] Fix night mode trigger time being inconsistent with actual time.
  • [USW] Fix firmware updates occasionally failing when using cached firmware.
  • [USW] Fix default route missing when static IP is changed.
  • [USW] Fix MAC Filter not working for some clients when DHCP Snooping is enabled.
Additional information
  • Instead of using the manual links, you can also subscribe to your desired firmware channel, as described here.
  • All URLs use HTTPS. This assumes your device(s) are running 3.7.56 or later and that the device's date is properly set. Please change URLs to HTTP for device(s) running earlier firmware or if the date is incorrect (e.g. if device can't reach a NTP server).
Versienummer 5.43.34
Releasestatus Beta
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UAP-USW-Firmware-5-43-34/72d42b93-cebf-4d7a-8815-f02fd74181b8
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 29-03-2021 19:596

29-03-2021 • 19:59

6 Linkedin

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

16-12 UniFi 6.5.55 13
25-09 UniFi 6.4.54 18
06-'21 UniFi 6.2.26 38
05-'21 UniFi 6.2.25 80
03-'21 UniFi 6.1.71 62
03-'21 Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 5.43.34 6
12-'20 Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 5.43.19.12493 / 5.43.18.12487 / 4.3.24.11355 20
05-'20 Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.3.13.11253 47
01-'20 Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.0.80.10875 22
11-'19 UniFi 5.12.22 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO

vanaf € 139,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP-AC LITE

vanaf € 100,01

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC Mesh

vanaf € 100,43

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD

vanaf € 153,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC LR

vanaf € 108,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC In-Wall

vanaf € 98,01

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC Mesh Pro

vanaf € 179,90

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC HD

vanaf € 279,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP In-Wall

vanaf € 479,40

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP Long Range

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Ubiquiti UniFi 6 Lite

vanaf € 119,75

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi 6 Long-Range

vanaf € 197,49

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC In-Wall Pro

vanaf € 197,23

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC In-Wall Pro

vanaf € 847,31

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC Outdoor

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Ubiquiti UniFi AC SHD

vanaf € 398,99

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP - 802.11 b/g/n - 2.4 GHz - 20 dBm

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO-E

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Ubiquiti UniFi Application Server XG

vanaf € 1.844,87

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP Pro - 802.11 a/b/g/n - Dual-Band

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Ubiquiti UniFi FlexHD

vanaf € 174,30

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi In-Wall HD

vanaf € 167,28

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Pro Switch Gen 2

vanaf € 383,90

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Pro Switch Gen 2 (24-poorts, 95W PoE++)

vanaf € 710,27

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers Access points Servers Netwerk switches Ubiquiti

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2_HugoBoss_
29 maart 2021 20:30
Doe er je voordeel mee: de combinatie van een UAP AC Pro, een iPhone (12) en deze firmware is geen goede combi. In de connection logs zie ik telkens connecties van een paar seconden, disconnect, paar seconden connectie, etc.
Ik heb weer gedowngrade naar de laatste versie 4 en alles is weer in orde.
+2haantje86
@_HugoBoss_29 maart 2021 23:36
Waarschijnlijk heeft dit te maken met de introductie van PMF (wat nodig is voor WPA3) op de AC-Pro die deze firmware versie brengt.
Als je in de wifi-instellingen PMF op 'Off' zet (standaard is 'Optional' in deze firmware versie), dan werkt het weer voor wat oudere devices. Indien 'Off' niet beschikbaar is, controleer even of je nog steeds WPA2 geselecteerd hebt staan als beveiligingstype.
+1Rataplan_
29 maart 2021 21:43
Unifi maakt er een zooi van het laatste jaar. Meermaals gedoe met analytics ongevraagd gewoon binnenharken, en keer op keer, letterlijk bij elke firmware werkt er wel weer wat niet. Nu is dit RC, daar zou je 't kunnen verwachten. Maar ook in de v4 firmwares gaat er vanalles mis. Ik zit met onze 30+ UAC-AC-Pro's op 4.3.20.11298, dat werkt redelijk. Maar random disconnects nog steeds veel. Daarvoor hebben we lang gedraaid op v4.0.54.10625. Alles tussen die twee in zorgde ervoor dat pc's of telefoons de SSID's niet eens zagen, wel konden connecten maar geen DHCP kregen bv (multicast en broadcast wordt echt niet tegengehouden hier) en ook daarmee veel random disconnects.
Ik ben altijd erg pro Unifi geweest voor de wat kleinere omgevingen (geen ziekenhuizen) maar het begint me steeds meer tegen te staan.
+1DrNickB
@Rataplan_30 maart 2021 08:59
Wij hier ook verspreid 200 UniFi apparaten (ap's/switch/usg) staan,
we hebben sites waar niks aan de hand is, en we hebben sites die vlak na de vorige update al meteen kwam aan kloppen dat er van alles niet werkte.
Ook met veel heen en weer kijken bij een aantal sites alle AP's naar lagere Firmwares gezet.
En dit terwijl we juist de maandelijkse scheduled updates per site hadden ingeregeld.
(ja we hebben ook sites van 1 apparaat..)

Hoop dat er in deze komende tijd wel wat verbetering komt. Opties die uit te zetten zijn is prima, maar de DHCP problemen kun je niet oplossen. (wij gebruiken 99% van de tijd andere dhcp servers).
+1Rataplan_
@DrNickB30 maart 2021 09:07
Er is wel wat op te lossen in sommige omgevingen. Ten eerste moet je voor DHCP er voor zorgen dat multicast & broadcast lan to wan niet uit staat. Maar buiten dat heb ik in zoverre getroubleshoot: op mijn laptop heb ik Hyper-V op Window 10 draaien. Als ik de wifi NIC aan een externe switch hang, en daar het mangement OS weer bij laat, krijg ik GEEN DHCP meer. Haal ik mn wifi-nic van die vSwitch af werkt het weer prima. Dit treedt alleen op met de Unifi AP's waarbij de 'rotte' firmwares op staan. Ik ben nog niet zeker wat er precies mis gaat, moet nog met Wireshark oid kijken. Maar ik vermoed dat het misgaat omdat er bij virtual NICs min of meer een mac-adres gespoofed wordt.

Anyway, je moet natuurlijk altijd voorzichtig zijn met updates, maar bij Unifi moet je gewoon keihard achterdochtig zijn. Jammer.
+1toxict
29 maart 2021 20:32
Het is een RC versie, dus niet de officiële GA versie

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True