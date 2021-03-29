Ubiquiti heeft een releasecandidate uitgebracht voor nieuwe firmware voor verschillende van zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt en het versienummer is vastgezet op 5.43.34. De veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UAP/USW Firmware 5.43.34
Overview
Improvements
- Newer release for U6-Lite/LR will be coming soon.
- This release is available on the Release Candidate release channel.
Bugfixes
- [UAP-MTK] Improve compatibility when PMF is optional/required.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve radar detection.
- [UAP-AC-IW] Improve topology detection.
- [UAP] Improve overall stability.
- [ULTE] Improve device stability.
- [USP-RPS] Add support for LCM fan control.
- [USW-POE/Lite-POE] Add support for SNMPv3.
- [USW-Pro] Improve MAC-Based authentication stability.
- [USW-Pro] Fix warning messages when configuring port-security.
- [USW-Agg] Improve SFP+ to SFP compatibility.
- [USW-Agg] Fix issue where Port 7 cannot be forced to 1 Gbps.
- [USW] Enable syslog encryption for USW-Agg, USW-Agg-Pro.
- [USW] Clear port POE usage on LCM when Powered-Device (PD) is removed.
Additional information
- [UAP-MTK] Fix DFS alerts not working on controller 6.0.41 or newer.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix VLAN throughput degradation after a provision.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix wireless downlinks reconnection issues when a radar is detected on a DFS channel.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix IoT connectivity issues to the 2.4 GHz radio when WPA3 is enabled.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix channels 100-144 for Australia.
- [UAP-MTK/U6] Improve connectivity with IOT devices on 2.4 GHz.
- [U-LTE] Fix U-LTE occasionally failing to boot properly after a factory reset.
- [U-LTE] Fix SIM card activation logic.
- [USW-POE/Lite-POE] Fix uplink reporting when LAG is enabled.
- [USW-G2/16/24/48-POE] Fix disabled port when SNMP community string length is 20.
- [USW-16-PoE] Fix MAC-based authentication.
- [USW-16-PoE] Fix voice VLAN in LLDP-MED not being recognized by IP Phones.
- [USW-Agg] Fix client can't get DHCP IP in a loop network.
- [USW-Agg] Fix switch auto-negotiating to 1G on a 10G port after a reboot.
- [USW-AGG] Fix jumbo frame doesn't work.
- [USW] Fix night mode trigger time being inconsistent with actual time.
- [USW] Fix firmware updates occasionally failing when using cached firmware.
- [USW] Fix default route missing when static IP is changed.
- [USW] Fix MAC Filter not working for some clients when DHCP Snooping is enabled.
- Instead of using the manual links, you can also subscribe to your desired firmware channel, as described here.
- All URLs use HTTPS. This assumes your device(s) are running 3.7.56 or later and that the device's date is properly set. Please change URLs to HTTP for device(s) running earlier firmware or if the date is incorrect (e.g. if device can't reach a NTP server).