Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 5.43.19.12493 voor de nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD/BeaconHD, U6-Lite en U6-LR access points, op 4.3.24.11355 voor de AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro, HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG en OD/OD5/OD+ access points, en op 5.43.18.12487 voor de switches in de UniFi series. De veranderingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
UAP Firmware 5.43.19.12493
This release is only for the following UniFi Access Points:
Improvements
- UAP-nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD/BeaconHD
- U6-Lite
- U6-LR
Bugfixes
- [UAP-MTK] Redesign VLAN support.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz channel utilization detection.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve WiFi compatibility with IoT devices.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz WiFi driver stability.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve system memory management.
- [UAP-MTK] Improve stability when netconsole is enabled.
- [UAP-MTK/U6] Enable UNII-3 (with DFS) for UK.
- [U6] Enable DFS Channels.
- [UAP] Increase wpa_supplicant log verbosity.
- [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability when manual uplink priorities are set.
- [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability.
- [UAP] LLDP: Report correct power consumption for all models.
- [UAP] Advertise correct POE power consumption.
- [UAP] Improve guest portal support.
- [UAP] Log system process output at ‘notice’ log level instead of ‘error’.
- [HW] Align remote syslog format with UDM.
- [HW] (Re-)enable several toolchain security features.
- [HW] Use product SKU as default LLDP system name value.
- [HW] Improve SSH server stability.
- [HW] Use product name as default hostname.
Known issues
- [UAP-MTK] Fix channel switching failure from Auto to a DFS channel.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix issue with RF Scan result being red for the last channel scanned.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix channel 165 RF Scan results being empty.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix RF Scan not working when using a management VLAN.
- [UAP-MTK] Fix intermittent instability during provision.
- [U6] Fix automatic channel selection intermittently not working.
- [UAP] Fix potential crash in WPA authenticator.
- [UAP] Fix Apple Watch Series 5 connection issues when High Performance Devices is enabled.
- [UAP] Fix intermittent WiFi connectivity with clients that use incorrect MAC address for DHCP request.
- [UAP] Fix intermittent VLAN configuration failure during provision.
- [UAP] Fix hostapd restart error during RF environment scan.
- [UAP] Fix intermittent guest portal DNS configuration failure.
- [HW] Fix potential lockup when netconsole is enabled.
- [HW] Fix version and hostname order in syslog.
UAP Firmware 4.3.24.11355
- 5 GHz WLANs with WPA Mode set to 'Both' have intermittent connectivity issues on this release. If you are facing this issue, please try to set the WPA Mode to 'WPA2 Only'. We are working on fixing this as soon as possible.
This release is only for the following UniFi Access Points:
Improvements
- UAP-AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro
- UAP-HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG
- UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-OD, UAP-OD5
- UAP-v2, UAP-LR-v2
- UAP-IW
- UAP-Pro
- UAP-OD+
USW Firmware 5.43.18.12487
- [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability.
- [UAP] Revamp Wireless Experience Score (WES).
This release is only for all UniFi Switches.
Improvements
Bugfixes
- [USW] Log system process output at ‘notice’ log level instead of ‘error’.
- [USW-PoE] Improve boot time when syslog encryption is enabled.
- [USW-G2/Lite/8] Various SNMP improvements.
- [USW] Add screensaver functionality to touchscreen.
- [USW] Disable IGMP header validation to fix IPTV issues.
- [USW] Support Guest Network on L3 Switch, this requires Network Controller changes.
- [USW] Decrease downtime when DNS Server is changed.
- [USW] Enable sending of LLDP-MED power supply bits.
- [USW] Improve CPU usage when IGMP Snooping is enabled.
- [HW] Align remote syslog format with UDM.
- [HW] (Re-)enable several toolchain security features.
- [HW] Use product SKU as default LLDP system name value.
- [HW] Improve SSH server stability.
- [HW] Use product name as default hostname.
Known issues
- [USW-PoE] Fix remote syslog memory leak.
- [USW-PoE] Fix the LCM reboot screen.
- [USW-PoE] Fix port name update not being reflected over SNMP.
- [USW-PoE] Fix remote syslog timezone issue.
- [USW-G2] Fix incorrect throughput values on LCM.
- [USW-G2/Lite/8] Fix memory leak in SNMP agent.
- [USW-G2/Lite] Fix SNMP agent not listening to IPv6.
- [USW] Fix DHCP Snooping rate limiting issue.
- [HW] Fix potential lockup when netconsole is enabled.
- [HW] Fix version and hostname order in syslog.
- Clients network access fails when port is operating MAC-based mode.
- The LCM Screensaver feature is currently not supported for USP-RPS.