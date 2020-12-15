Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 5.43.19.12493 / 5.43.18.12487 / 4.3.24.11355

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 5.43.19.12493 voor de nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD/BeaconHD, U6-Lite en U6-LR access points, op 4.3.24.11355 voor de AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro, HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG en OD/OD5/OD+ access points, en op 5.43.18.12487 voor de switches in de UniFi series. De veranderingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

UAP Firmware 5.43.19.12493

This release is only for the following UniFi Access Points:
  • UAP-nanoHD/IW-HD/FlexHD/BeaconHD
  • U6-Lite
  • U6-LR
Improvements
  • [UAP-MTK] Redesign VLAN support.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz channel utilization detection.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve WiFi compatibility with IoT devices.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz WiFi driver stability.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve system memory management.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve stability when netconsole is enabled.
  • [UAP-MTK/U6] Enable UNII-3 (with DFS) for UK.
  • [U6] Enable DFS Channels.
  • [UAP] Increase wpa_supplicant log verbosity.
  • [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability when manual uplink priorities are set.
  • [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability.
  • [UAP] LLDP: Report correct power consumption for all models.
  • [UAP] Advertise correct POE power consumption.
  • [UAP] Improve guest portal support.
  • [UAP] Log system process output at ‘notice’ log level instead of ‘error’.
  • [HW] Align remote syslog format with UDM.
  • [HW] (Re-)enable several toolchain security features.
  • [HW] Use product SKU as default LLDP system name value.
  • [HW] Improve SSH server stability.
  • [HW] Use product name as default hostname.
Bugfixes
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix channel switching failure from Auto to a DFS channel.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix issue with RF Scan result being red for the last channel scanned.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix channel 165 RF Scan results being empty.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix RF Scan not working when using a management VLAN.
  • [UAP-MTK] Fix intermittent instability during provision.
  • [U6] Fix automatic channel selection intermittently not working.
  • [UAP] Fix potential crash in WPA authenticator.
  • [UAP] Fix Apple Watch Series 5 connection issues when High Performance Devices is enabled.
  • [UAP] Fix intermittent WiFi connectivity with clients that use incorrect MAC address for DHCP request.
  • [UAP] Fix intermittent VLAN configuration failure during provision.
  • [UAP] Fix hostapd restart error during RF environment scan.
  • [UAP] Fix intermittent guest portal DNS configuration failure.
  • [HW] Fix potential lockup when netconsole is enabled.
  • [HW] Fix version and hostname order in syslog.
Known issues
  • 5 GHz WLANs with WPA Mode set to 'Both' have intermittent connectivity issues on this release. If you are facing this issue, please try to set the WPA Mode to 'WPA2 Only'. We are working on fixing this as soon as possible.
UAP Firmware 4.3.24.11355

This release is only for the following UniFi Access Points:
  • UAP-AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro
  • UAP-HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG
  • UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-OD, UAP-OD5
  • UAP-v2, UAP-LR-v2
  • UAP-IW
  • UAP-Pro
  • UAP-OD+
Improvements
  • [UAP] Improve wireless uplink stability.
  • [UAP] Revamp Wireless Experience Score (WES).
USW Firmware 5.43.18.12487

This release is only for all UniFi Switches.

Improvements
  • [USW] Log system process output at ‘notice’ log level instead of ‘error’.
  • [USW-PoE] Improve boot time when syslog encryption is enabled.
  • [USW-G2/Lite/8] Various SNMP improvements.
  • [USW] Add screensaver functionality to touchscreen.
  • [USW] Disable IGMP header validation to fix IPTV issues.
  • [USW] Support Guest Network on L3 Switch, this requires Network Controller changes.
  • [USW] Decrease downtime when DNS Server is changed.
  • [USW] Enable sending of LLDP-MED power supply bits.
  • [USW] Improve CPU usage when IGMP Snooping is enabled.
  • [HW] Align remote syslog format with UDM.
  • [HW] (Re-)enable several toolchain security features.
  • [HW] Use product SKU as default LLDP system name value.
  • [HW] Improve SSH server stability.
  • [HW] Use product name as default hostname.
Bugfixes
  • [USW-PoE] Fix remote syslog memory leak.
  • [USW-PoE] Fix the LCM reboot screen.
  • [USW-PoE] Fix port name update not being reflected over SNMP.
  • [USW-PoE] Fix remote syslog timezone issue.
  • [USW-G2] Fix incorrect throughput values on LCM.
  • [USW-G2/Lite/8] Fix memory leak in SNMP agent.
  • [USW-G2/Lite] Fix SNMP agent not listening to IPv6.
  • [USW] Fix DHCP Snooping rate limiting issue.
  • [HW] Fix potential lockup when netconsole is enabled.
  • [HW] Fix version and hostname order in syslog.
Known issues
  • Clients network access fails when port is operating MAC-based mode.
  • The LCM Screensaver feature is currently not supported for USP-RPS.
Versienummer 5.43.19 / 5.43.18 / 4.3.24
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases
Licentietype Freeware

15-12-2020 00:54
15-12-2020 • 00:54

Access points Netwerk switches Ubiquiti

Reacties (20)

+2hahaha2223
15 december 2020 01:09
4.3.24.11355 sloopt multicast traffic op android. Veel chromecast apparaten zijn niet te vinden en reageren ook niet op een ping op 224.0.0.1 op deze firmware, ik ben weer terug gegaan naar 4.3.21 en daar doet het het tenminste weer op smartphones
+1DarkForce
@hahaha222315 december 2020 01:57
En dan noem je maar één van de bugs, ook deze versie skip ik maar weer.
Enige versie waarmee ik de minste problemen ervaar op mijn UAP-AC-Lite is 4.3.20.11298 alles erna heeft of problemen met wegvallende verbinding, of problemen met VLAN etc. zo ook met de controller enige tijd terug waarbij het gasten netwerk niet functioneerde.

Ligt het aan mij of is de kwaliteit van Ubiquiti / Unifi, drastisch achteruit gegaan sinds ze zich echt zijn richten op consumenten?
+1hahaha2223
@DarkForce15 december 2020 02:02
Niet heel veel extra's kunnen ontdekken, zelf maar een redelijk simpele setup zonder vlans e.d.

Nog maar een paar maanden op unifi, maar wel een beetje het idee dat dit eigenlijk beta versies zijn die ze dan maar uitrollen voor het hele publiek
+1Rickyyboy
@hahaha222315 december 2020 11:43
Waarschijnlijk is dit ook de reden dat ik sinds deze update op m'n 3 UAP Pro's geen verbinding meer kan maken met Sonos via Spotify Connect. |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rickyyboy op 15 december 2020 11:44]

+1captain007
@hahaha222315 december 2020 13:54
Ah goed om te weten. Was mijzelf al aan het afvragen waarom de chromecasts ineens niet meer gevonden konden worden. Dan gaan de boel maar weer eens downgraden.

Edit: en na downgrade naar 4.3.21 werkt het zowaar allemaal weer. Toch wel teleurstellend dat dit soort problemen niet door de QA checks heen komen daar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door captain007 op 15 december 2020 14:13]

+1johanl79
@hahaha222315 december 2020 14:49
Klinkt herkenbaar, hoewel ik het idee heb dat toen ik gedwongen overgestapt ben van Google Play Music naar Spotify dit probleem begon, geloof niet dat ik in die week de firmware geugprade had, maar weet het ook niet helemaal zeker. Ik merk nu wel dat na een reboot van mijn AP(Lite) streamen naar Chromecasts vaak wel in 1x goed gaat. Als Spotify niet kan verbinden trek ik even de stekker uit mijn Home Mini en daarna verbind Spotify gelijk in 1x. Irritant maar ik doe het er maar even mee.
+2KVan
15 december 2020 07:15
Draait hier sinds zaterdag. IOT en guest Vlan, Google home in Vlan geen problemen ondervonden. Ik zie wel dat clients zeer snel op 2.4Ghz verbinden en pas bij hogere troughput naar 5Ghz overschakelen.
Verder zie ik veel meer reverse DNS verkeer op PiHole dat van de EdgeRouter afkomt.
mDNS doet het bij mij wel prima in tegenstelling met bovenstaande melding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door KVan op 15 december 2020 08:07]

+1TheNephilim
@KVan15 december 2020 10:53
Dat schakelen naar 5Ghz is sowieso altijd een drama bij de AP's van Unifi volgens mij. Ik heb een pricewatch: Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO (1-Pack) in de trapkast (centraal over de diepte van het huis) op de benedenverdieping. Als ik aan de eettafel zit schakelt hij regelmatig heen en weer. Met 2.4Ghz op low en 5Ghz op High snap ik daar echt niks meer van. Simpele access points van AVM vertonen dat gedrag bijv. niet.

Misschien ga ik weer eens terug naar auto/auto op alle instellingen, al was het om te proberen wat dat nou precies doet. Zoals Unifi het ooit bedacht heeft. Of simpelweg 2.4Ghz uitschakelen, maar dat moet toch niet nodig zijn?
+1wizzzzzz
@TheNephilim15 december 2020 11:24
Ik heb daarom band-steering ingesteld, en ik moet zeggen dat bijna alle 5 GHz capabele apparaten ook daadwerkelijk op 5 GHZ zitten. Dat geldt zowel voor Apple devices (iphones, ipad's en Macbook) als Windows laptops.

Heb een UAP-AC-Pro op zolder en een UAP-NanoHD in de woonkamer.
+1KVan
@wizzzzzz15 december 2020 13:08
Dankje, Ik heb blijkbaar per ongeluk de band steering uitgezet op 1 van beide UAP-nanoHD's.
Ik vind het overigens wel mooi te zien dat de 2.4Ghz sneller verbind maar zodra bandbreedte nodig is er metteen naar 5gHz overgeschakeld wordt.
Nu beide weer hun bandsteering op 5gHz hebben verbinden alle 5gHz capable clients ook weer met 5 gHz.
+1TheNephilim
@wizzzzzz15 december 2020 13:37
Staat gewoon aan op "prefer 5G", dus dat is het helaas niet.
+1KVan
@TheNephilim15 december 2020 13:15
Heb je je 5gHz misschien zo hoog ingesteld dat de client het access point ziet maar niet kan verbinden omdat het access point een te zwak signaal van de client krijgt.
Lawrence (en nog wat anderen) vertelen vaker dat te hoge zendsterkte meer problemen dan oplossingen oplevert omdat de client het AP niet bereikt (en dat is algemeen voor wifi niet Ubiquiti specifiek)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vSSYmR1XLY

ik heb ook met de zendsterkte zitten spelen en gedacht dat meer beter moest zijn. Sinds enige tijd (ook op de 4.3.21 firmware al) de zendsterkte op auto staan en betere resultaten.Oudere firmware heb ik niet gebruikt ik heb mijn Ubiquiti setup (EdgeRouter 12 + 2 * UAP-nanoHD) slechts 2 maand).
+1TheNephilim
@KVan15 december 2020 13:39
Van trapkast naar de eettafel is misschien 5 meter en er zit geen draagmuur tussen, dat zou echt niet uit moeten maken.

Ik zal eens naar auto/auto gaan voor de zendsterkte. Eens zien wat hij dan doet; mijn vermoeden is dat ik dan continue op 2.4Ghz zit.
+1GamerPaps87
15 december 2020 14:32
Ik raad deze FW ten zeerste af. Ubiquity's FW releases dit jaar zijn echt een schande. Gebruikers and Businesses zijn Beta testers geworden.

Ik draai in me Home Network sinds begin dit jaar nu een EdgeRouter-X, Unifi 8 poorts 60W POE + UAP AC Pro en heb de releases en het forum regelmatig gecheckt.

Natuurlijk zie je op een forum 95%+ alleen maar problemen gemeld maar als je dingen voorbij ziet komen dat ICMP, Google als website, DHCP releases etc. gewoon niet meer werken sinds deze (en de laatste paar releases btw).

Heb in mijn thuis setup geen problemen dus blijf hier voorlopig af.

Hier de forum link voor deze release https://community.ui.com/...9f-4358-92da-e4c7632d2009

edit:

Een gebruiker op het hoerboven gelinkte forum had dit belangrijke te melden wat Ubiquiti vergat:
!!!ATTENTION!!!
I have shared countless of times in various 'Release' threads as well as 'Topic' threads. Just gonna share it once more for those who are not active (reading every single comment in major release threads) in the community.

Firmware 5.x is a major shift from 4.x in its underlying framework (e.g. drivers, daemons, etc). As such, it should not be taken lightly as though it is the usual normal firmware update. I, and many others, have been cautioning the community to test out 5.x before it goes GA (now 5.43.19 is the first 5.x GA, and for only MTK-UAPs) over the course of large part of 2019 and entire 2020.

Here are some of the key differences, which will likely impact your environment, dependent on when it was setup (as certain controller versions onwards - the default settings changed to enable them by default):

802.11w (aka PMF): This setting had no bearing/effect on Gen 2 QCA-UAPs (AC-Lite/LR/Pro/M/M-Pro) in firmware 4.x but is now supported in firmware 5.x hence will likely have impact to STAs (client devices) that do not support 802.11w, especially most IoT devices. Some IoT devices will still encounter issue even with PMF set to 'Optional', hence start by 'Disable' it totally before trying 'Optional'.
Radio Coverage, Overlapping Zones, RSSI of STAs, etc will likely alter a fair bit with firmware 5.x due to the underlying changes of the firmware from 4.x. Adjustment to transmit power, etc may be necessary to achieve the same STA behaviors back with firmware 4.x.
'Auto-Optimize Network' Feature: This has become default enabled for new setup since controller 5.13.x (cannot remember if it was so in 5.12.x). With this enabled, there will be unforeseeable implications (aka chain-effects) due to the above 2 changes.
'High Performance Devices' Feature: This has become default enabled for new setup since controller 5.13.x (cannot remember if it was so in 5.12.x). With this enabled, there will be unforeseeable implications (aka chain-effects) due to the top 2 changes above.
Band-Steering is likely no longer required as the behavior of band-steering seems baked into the 5.x firmware where STAs will attempt to connect to 5GHz first, hence no longer require band-steering to act.
Interdependency between UAP firmware and controller version: There is a dependency for 5.x firmware with controller version 6.x as some of the bugs discovered during the >1 year of beta testing have been fixed on the controller. Example: 'STAs disconnect from WLAN and connect to LAN' bug needs controller 6.0.40 and later 6.0.x to fix, else may see a lot of false positive disconnections despite no real impact on the STAs itself.
There is likelihood no going backwards from 5.x onwards since 5.x contains the necessary fundamentals towards addition of WPA3 and OWE support. Furthermore, 802.11k/v/r works far better in 5.x than 4.x.
Note: To the usual mates I collaborate with, if there is any inaccurate info above, please kindly let me know so I can fine tune it. Write in broad stroke without the in-depth technicality so more people can easily comprehend.

Note: If anyone find these useful, please feel free to copy and paste and share and spread throughout the community. The more people are aware of, the higher chance of having working environments after adjustments being make.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GamerPaps87 op 15 december 2020 15:50]

+1r2504
@GamerPaps8715 december 2020 18:08
Ik volg hier de beta's en zit momenteel op 5.43.16.12479 en heb geen problemen (enige specifieke setting is PMF disabled voor de IoT devices).
+1KVan
@GamerPaps8716 december 2020 11:25
Ik heb net even wat dingen gecheckt:
Mijn setup bestaat uit een EdgeRouter 12 + 2 UAP-nanoHD access points en de Unifi controller software versie 6.041 (deze unifi software was geinstalleerd voor de upgrade van de access points)

*PMF stond uit en staat nog steeds uit na upgrade - Ik ga voor de wetenschap wel testen hoe mijn IOT devices daar op reageren (Google Nest mini, Chromecast v2 en ESP8266 devices)
*Band steering stond per ongeluk uit op 1 van de access points en dat leverde bijna alleen 2.4gHz connecties op. Na aanzetten zaten allen 5gHz capable apparaten weer op 5gHz. Lijkt er dus op dat die voorkeur voor 5gHz niet erg sterk is. - Hier ga ik testen wat de Balanced setting doet.
*Connect high performaance devices to 5 gHz only staat uit. Ik heb 1 laptop met een brakke WiFi kaart. Die verbind wel op 5gHz maar verliest de connectie metteen. Deze setting laat niet toe dat de laptop naar 2.4gHz terugvalt. Band steering laat dat wel toe.

Ik zie geen echter verschillen in performance enkel dat clients sneller associeren. Mogelijk zijn de WiFi verbindingen wel stabieler maar dat is te vroeg om te zeggen. In het verleden had ik met de KPN (Telfort) router, Asus en Synology routers altijd problemen met kortstondig wegvallende wifi verbindingen. Dat was met de Ubiquiti op de 4.x firmware al duidelijk beter. In de laatste 5 dagen heb ik geen enkele glitch meer opgemerkt.
+1Kecin
15 december 2020 10:52
Draait hier al een paar dagen op een thuisnetwerk (4 AP's, 3 switches, USG, Cloudkey). Geen enkele problemen met Google o.i.d. ervaren. Alles is lekker vlot, het lijkt erop dat dit wat doet (of het zit tussen mijn oren)
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz channel utilization detection.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve WiFi compatibility with IoT devices.
  • [UAP-MTK] Improve 2.4 GHz WiFi driver stability.
0JeanJeremy
4 januari 2021 08:48
Mijn UAP-nanoHD heeft sinds 5.43.19.12493 allerlei connectie problemen met cliënts. Vooral mijn MacBook (5g) vindt het netwerk wel maar kan niet contecten. Op dat moment zie ik dat er wel andere 2g en 5g connecties zijn. Een reboot van de UAP lost het op
0The__Virus
5 januari 2021 15:15
Ik had een hoge CPU-usage. Gewoon thuisgebruik met paar apparaten en alle AP's zaten rond 30-40% CPU, veel te hoog. Ben teruggegaan naar https://community.ui.com/...49-4163-81dc-a099a5c52ca1 op aanraden hierboven, tot nu toe weer normaal rond de 4-5% usage.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

